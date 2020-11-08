Biden slightly widens lead in Arizona's Maricopa County

A Clark County election worker scans mail-in ballots on November 7 in North Las Vegas, Nevada. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Clark County, Nevada, processed 23,000 mail-in ballots through its system on Saturday and have a balance of a little over 16,000 mail-in ballots to count as of Sunday, County Registrar Joe Gloria said in a news conference today.

“I remind the public that there are still outstanding ballots in different areas,” Gloria said.

A large staff is working on, going through and counting provisional ballots, then same-day registration ballots and then in-person and online ballots, Gloria said.

He said that he expects a full statewide ballot count by Wednesday, saying that the secretary of state told him that election officials are expecting all ballot counts from Clark County Registrar’s office by Monday.

“On Monday, once they get that, they’ll be able to take the records from all 16 other counties in Nevada and begin to prepare the report that we need to see so that we have the ability to get those ballots counted and into the system. Hopefully by sometime on Wednesday,” Gloria said.

Gloria said that his office is also working on ballot curing and those numbers are not included in the report that is expected to be released by his office later Sunday.

By the numbers: The latest presidential vote count in Nevada shows President-elect Joe Biden as having 53.87% of the vote and President Trump as having 44.2% of the vote.

CNN has projected Joe Biden as having won Nevada.