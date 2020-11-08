Melania Trump among those telling Trump to accept the election loss

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan warns of a surge in coronavirus cases, during a news conference on Thursday, November 5. Brian Witte/AP

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, said he hopes that President Trump will “do the right thing in the end” and concede the election to President-elect Joe Biden.

Hogan told CNN that Trump “ought to at least acknowledge that he will” concede, “even if it may take a few more days for cooler heads to prevail and to convince him it's the right thing to do for the nation.”

“The way our system works is we all cast the votes, we count the votes, and then we live with the results,” Hogan said. He added that he hadn’t “seen any evidence” of the election fraud alleged by the President.

“A couple of Republican governors are the ones responsible for the states in question,” Hogan said. “They haven’t questioned the results.”

Some more context: Hogan was one of the first prominent Republicans to acknowledge the Biden-Harris win on Twitter, writing on Saturday that “everyone should want our president to succeed because we need our country to succeed. We have great challenges ahead of us as a country.”

“Now more than ever,” Hogan wrote, “we need to come together as Americans.”

“I think I’ve always felt that our American democracy was more important than any one person, or any one election,” he told CNN Sunday morning. “I’m hoping that cooler heads will prevail because our system is much too important.”

He also talked about Republican wins down ballot across the country, calling Tuesday a “really big night for Republicans.”

“I think it was a mandate for moderation and working together,” Hogan said. “At some point we’ve got to try and work on lowering the temperature and working together.”

The governor has long been an outspoken critic of President Trump. Last week, he condemned Trump’s allegations of fraud in the election, writing there was “no defense” for Trump’s “undermining our Democratic process.”

Weeks ago, Hogan told the Washington Post he wrote in Ronald Reagan for president when he cast his 2020 ballot.

"I know it's simply symbolic. It's not going to change the outcome in my state. But I thought it was important to just cast a vote that showed the kind of person I'd like to see in office," Hogan said at the time.

Hogan was also asked if he was considering a run for President in 2024. He didn’t directly answer.

Watch the moment: