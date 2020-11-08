Live TV
Follow CNN Politics
Live Updates

Joe Biden elected president

By Fernando Alfonso III and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 10:21 a.m. ET, November 8, 2020
6 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
45 min ago

Mitt Romney says America should get "behind the new president and wish him the very best"

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, speaks to reporters following a news conference on Thursday, October 15, near Neffs Canyon in Salt Lake City.
Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, speaks to reporters following a news conference on Thursday, October 15, near Neffs Canyon in Salt Lake City. Rick Bowmer/AP

Sen. Mitt Romney, a Republican from Utah, wished President-elect Joe Biden "the very best" and urged Americans to support him.

"I think half the country thinks it's a great idea. I think the other half thinks it's not such a great idea, but the reality is given the fact that the statisticians have come to a conclusion at this stage, I think we get behind the new president, unless for some reason that is overturned," Romney told CNN this morning. "We get behind the new president and wish him the very best and and I send our congratulations and will keep this president, like the last president, in our prayers."
46 min ago

Bolivia's president-elect congratulates Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

From Enoa Gibson

President-elect Luis Arce smiles during his victory party after a final official vote count released yesterday declared him the winner of the presidential election, in El Alto, Bolivia, on Saturday, October 24.
President-elect Luis Arce smiles during his victory party after a final official vote count released yesterday declared him the winner of the presidential election, in El Alto, Bolivia, on Saturday, October 24. Juan Karita/AP

On Sunday, Bolivia’s President-elect Luis Arce congratulated Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on their victory in the US presidential election. 

“With a new government, we predict better relations that translate into the well-being of our peoples," Arce tweeted.

Some context: Arce, 57, will be inaugurated as president of Bolivia on Sunday after winning the national elections on Oct. 18.

46 min ago

European Union "stands ready to intensify cooperation" with US, commission president says

From CNN’s Sarah Dean in London 

The European Union “stands ready to intensify cooperation” with the next administration of the United States, president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said on Sunday.

Von der Leyen's statement signals Brussels' hope for a rejuvenated transatlantic partnership after strains on the relationship over the past four years.    

“The European Union and the United States are friends and allies, our citizens share the deepest of links, the election of the President of the United States of America is therefore a moment of significance also on this side of the Atlantic,” von der Leyen said in a video statement. 

“We have all been following the electoral process closely and it is clear now that the 46th President-elect is Joe Biden. I congratulate him and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their victory,” she added. 

Von der Leyen said that the EU-US partnership has “underpinned the rules-based international order for decades and remains a pillar of stability, security and prosperity on both sides of the Atlantic."

“As the world continues to change and challenges and opportunities appear, our renewed global partnership will be critical. The European Union stands ready to intensify cooperation with the new administration and with the new US Congress,” she stated. "I look forward to driving this global agenda together with the next president of the United States, Joe Biden.”

49 min ago

Biden and Harris delivered victory speeches last night. Here's what you need to know.

From CNN's Stephen Collinson and Maeve Reston

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris delivered speeches last night from Wilmington, Delaware, after winning the presidency, CNN projects.

If you're just reading in, here's what you need to know:

Biden makes an appeal for unity: He said he was humbled by the trust America had placed in him and reached out to those Americans who did not vote for him. "I understand the disappointment tonight. I've lost a couple of times myself. But now, let's give each other a chance," he said, adding later in his remarks, "This is the time to heal in America."

Biden paid homage to his deep faith: Citing Biblical verses and a popular hymn, Biden said, “And he will raise you up on eagle's wings, bear you on the breath of dawn, and make you just sigh like the sun and hold you in the palm of his hand. Now, together on eagle's wings we embark on the work that God and history have called upon us to do with full hearts and steady hands. With faith in America and each other. With love of country, a thirst for justice. Let us be the nation that we know we can be. A nation united. A nation strengthened. A nation healed. The United States of America, ladies and gentlemen. There's never, never been anything we've tried we've not been able to do."

Harris noted the significance of her place on the stage: Harris, a senator from California, who will make history as the first woman, the first Black person and the first person of South Asian descent to become vice president, said, "While I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last, because every little girl watching tonight sees that this is a country of possibilities." Harris also thanked Black women, saying they are "too often overlooked, but so often prove that they are the backbone of our democracy."

She spoke about her mother and made a nod to suffragettes: She remembered her mother, Shyamala Gopalan Harris, who immigrated to the United States from India as a young woman. "When she came here when was 19, she could not have imagined this moment," Harris said. The Vice President-elect also wore a white suit, a nod to suffragettes 100 years after women's constitutional right to vote was guaranteed.

You can read Biden's speech here and Harris' speech here.

Watch President-elect Joe Biden's pledge to unity in his first speech following election:

49 min ago

Amtrak says he's looking forward to working with Biden

From CNN's Pete Muntean

A passenger walks to a departing Amtrak train at Union Station on April 9, in Washington.
A passenger walks to a departing Amtrak train at Union Station on April 9, in Washington. Rob Carr/Getty Images

Amtrak's President and CEO Bill Flynn said he looks forward to working with President-elect Joe Biden, who has traveled an estimated two million miles during 8,200 round trips on the railroad during his commutes between Washington and Delaware.

“Amtrak looks forward to working with President-elect Biden and Congress. To get the economy moving and help Amtrak and our employees through this unprecedented situation, Congress must act now on pandemic relief and economic stimulus funding which enables Amtrak to recall furloughed employees, restore service frequency on long-distance and state-supported routes, and make investments that will advance critical capital projects such as bridges and tunnels on the Northeast Corridor and new equipment, infrastructure improvements and major station upgrades throughout our network," Flynn said in a statement.

He added: “As we look to the future, expanded Amtrak service is essential to decarbonizing our transportation network, which generates roughly 28% of the U.S. annual carbon emissions. With cars and trucks responsible for nearly 82% of those emissions, we need passenger rail alternatives throughout the nation. As we enter our 50th year of service, we stand ready to play an important role in helping our nation recover and grow for the future.”

Some background: After losing his wife and daughter in a car accident in 1972, Biden rode the rails to and from Washington nearly every day to help raise his sons, Hunter and Beau. He continued the practice even over his years as vice president, becoming the rail system's biggest proponent on Capitol Hill.

49 min ago

Biden will become the 46th US president, CNN projects

From CNN's Stephen Collinson and Maeve Reston,

America has chosen Democrat Joe Biden as its 46th president, CNN projects, turning at a time of national crisis to a man whose character was forged by aching personal tragedy and who is pledging to restore calm and truth after Trump's exhausting and manic single term.

In a written statement Saturday, Biden said he was "honored and humbled" by the trust the American people have placed in him.

"In the face of unprecedented obstacles, a record number of Americans voted. Proving once again, that democracy beats deep in the heart of America," Biden said. "With the campaign over, it's time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation."

"We are the United States of America. And there's nothing we can't do, if we do it together."

See the moment CNN's Wolf Blitzer made the projection: