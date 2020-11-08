Stacey Abrams says Biden will win Georgia even after expected recount

Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams reaffirmed her position that after an expected recount concludes in her state that "the results will be the same, Joe Biden has won the state of Georgia" in an interview with CNN on Sunday.
Abrams credited a "Democratic infrastructure" in Georgia, built over the last two years since her run for governor, as one of the primary reasons president-elect Joe Biden did so well there and why she thinks Democratic challengers will defeat both incumbent Republican senators in their respective runoffs in January.
She also commented on the "privilege" of seeing herself and other African-Americans reflected in Kamala Harris' election to the vice presidency.
"Kamala Harris' election signals that the face of leadership does change, that we do have a role to play beyond being supporters and advocates and agitants and we can be the leaders of this country and I think an exceptional moment we are experiencing in this country," Abrams said.
She added that many other minorities played a large part in Democratic success this election, especially the Latino community which she thinks deserves more engagement moving forward.
"The Latino community is not a monolith," Abrams said. "This is about pulling together coalitions of people of color, of the poor, of the disadvantaged, of the marginalized and be consistent with our engagement and not waiting for an election to meet them and not at the end of an election to acknowledge their value."
Stacey Abrams speaks about President-elect Biden's win: