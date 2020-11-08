Romney tells CNN he's seen no widespread voter fraud

Former Republican presidential nominee and current GOP Sen. Mitt Romney told CNN he has seen no evidence of widespread voter fraud across the US.
“I do believe, however, that it's destructive to the cause of Democracy to suggest widespread fraud or corruption. There's just no evidence of that at this stage. And I think it's important for us to recognize that the world is watching,” Romney, a frequent critic of President Trump, told CNN.
“I think in a setting like this it's important to think about what the world is seeing, what history will see , it’s important I believe for us to stand up and defend the institutions of democracy,” Romney went on to say.
On the fact Trump has yet to concede to Joe Biden, Romney said, “Don’t expect him to go quietly in the night.”
“I would prefer to see the world watching a more graceful departure, but that is just not in the nature of the man,” Romney added.
The first term Republican senator said that he and the GOP will have “no choice” but to work with a Biden administration.
“Can we find common ground? Yeah. And if Joe Biden works with Republicans in the Senate, he is going to have, we will be able to find common ground,” Romney told CNN.
