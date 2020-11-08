Romney tells CNN he's seen no widespread voter fraud

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris delivered speeches last night from Wilmington, Delaware, after winning the presidency, CNN projects.

If you're just reading in, here's what you need to know:

Biden makes an appeal for unity: He said he was humbled by the trust America had placed in him and reached out to those Americans who did not vote for him. "I understand the disappointment tonight. I've lost a couple of times myself. But now, let's give each other a chance," he said, adding later in his remarks, "This is the time to heal in America."

Biden paid homage to his deep faith: Citing Biblical verses and a popular hymn, Biden said, “And he will raise you up on eagle's wings, bear you on the breath of dawn, and make you just sigh like the sun and hold you in the palm of his hand. Now, together on eagle's wings we embark on the work that God and history have called upon us to do with full hearts and steady hands. With faith in America and each other. With love of country, a thirst for justice. Let us be the nation that we know we can be. A nation united. A nation strengthened. A nation healed. The United States of America, ladies and gentlemen. There's never, never been anything we've tried we've not been able to do."

Harris noted the significance of her place on the stage: Harris, a senator from California, who will make history as the first woman, the first Black person and the first person of South Asian descent to become vice president, said, "While I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last, because every little girl watching tonight sees that this is a country of possibilities." Harris also thanked Black women, saying they are "too often overlooked, but so often prove that they are the backbone of our democracy."

She spoke about her mother and made a nod to suffragettes: She remembered her mother, Shyamala Gopalan Harris, who immigrated to the United States from India as a young woman. "When she came here when was 19, she could not have imagined this moment," Harris said. The Vice President-elect also wore a white suit, a nod to suffragettes 100 years after women's constitutional right to vote was guaranteed.

