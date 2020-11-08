Live TV
Follow CNN Politics
Live Updates

Joe Biden elected president

By Fernando Alfonso III and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 4:25 PM ET, Sun November 8, 2020
18 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 hr 22 min ago

Here are the votes left to count in Arizona, Georgia and Pennsylvania

From CNN's Austen Bundy

Members of the Gwinnett County adjudication review panel look over ballots on November 8 in Lawrenceville, Georgia.
Members of the Gwinnett County adjudication review panel look over ballots on November 8 in Lawrenceville, Georgia. Jessica McGowan/Getty Images

There are thousands of vote left to count in key battleground states.

Here's where each of them stand. 

Arizona

Joe Biden's lead has decreased to 18,553 votes as more votes have come in.

Maricopa County (the state’s largest, which includes Phoenix) released new numbers at 6 p.m. ET.  As of 11:12 a.m. yesterday, Maricopa County had an estimated 44,000 ballots left to count (23,761 early left to count, 15,000 provisional and 5,000 early left to verify)

As of 10:58 a.m. yesterday, Pinal County still had 21,000 early ballots left to count (including 1,800 provisional ballots).

Georgia

Joe Biden has increased his lead in the state to 10,196. Counties still have outstanding ballots, including military, that need to be tabulated.

Fulton County (which includes Atlanta) discovered an issue involving reporting from their work on Friday. Officials on Saturday re-scanned ballots. About 5% of ballots are left to count. Officials released updated numbers overnight.

In Gwinnett County, as of Saturday evening, there were a total of 535 absentee ballots, 965 provisional ballots and three military ballots left to be reviewed after a software glitch continued to hamper counting.

Pennsylvania

Joe Biden's lead has grown to 42,818 votes as updated results (primarily regarding mail-in ballots that arrived after Nov. 3 but were post-stamped and segregated by court order) are pending litigation in state court and in the Supreme Court.

The state website said there are 55,962 votes to be counted.

As of this afternoon, the website says the following counties have outstanding votes to count:

  • Allegheny County (which includes Pittsburgh): 12,042 votes left
  • Philadelphia: 11,131
2 hr 2 min ago

Jill Biden is "enormously grateful" to the country, spokesperson says

From CNN's Sarah Mucha

Jill Biden speaks during a campaign rally at Heinz Field on November 2 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Jill Biden speaks during a campaign rally at Heinz Field on November 2 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Andrew Harnik/AP

Jill Biden "is enormously grateful" to Americans for electing her husband Joe as president-elect, according to a statement from spokesperson Michael LaRosa.

"Joe Biden will be a president for all Americans. She is spending time with her children and grandchildren in Wilmington, Delaware. Dr. Biden is focused on building her team and developing her priorities focused on education, military families and veterans, and cancer," LaRosa said.
2 hr 29 min ago

Melania Trump makes first public statement on the election

From CNN's Kate Bennett

Melania Trump has made her first public statement regarding the election, echoing sentiments from her husband that votes should still be counted. 

"The American people deserve fair elections. Every legal — not illegal — vote should be counted. We must protect our democracy with complete transparency," the first lady wrote on Twitter

Some more context: CNN reported earlier today that privately, the first lady has told the President to accept the loss, according to a source familiar with her conversations. 

2 hr 58 min ago

Biden will take office at the "apex" of the pandemic, says former FDA commissioner

From CNN's Lauren Mascarenhas

President-elect Joe Biden will take office at the “apex” of the coronavirus pandemic, Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former commissioner of the US Food and Drug Administration, said Sunday.

“The reality is that by the time the President-elect takes office, we’ll probably be at the sort of apex, if you will, of what we're going through right now,” Gottlieb said Sunday on CBS. "As the president takes office, we’ll be coming down the other side of the epidemic curve, hopefully, and the only question is going to be how many people have died in the course of this and how many people have been infected."

Gottlieb emphasized the importance of ensuring adequate supplies, including testing equipment, personal protective equipment and, potentially, vaccines.

“This isn't going to be over in 2021,” he said. “I think 2021 will be much better than this year, but you still want to make sure you have adequate supplies as you come down that epidemic curve and head into the fall.”

 

3 hr 36 min ago

Former President George W. Bush calls Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to congratulate them

Former President George W. Bush speaks during the funeral service of the late Rep. John Lewis at Ebenezer Baptist Church on July 30, in Atlanta, Georgia.
Former President George W. Bush speaks during the funeral service of the late Rep. John Lewis at Ebenezer Baptist Church on July 30, in Atlanta, Georgia. Alyssa Pointer/Getty Images

Former President George W. Bush said he called Joe Biden on Sunday to congratulate him on his victory.

“I extended my warm congratulations and thanked him for the patriotic message he delivered last night," Bush said in a statement. "I also called Kamala Harris to congratulate her on her historic election to the vice presidency. Though we have political differences, I know Joe Biden to be a good man, who has won his opportunity to lead and unify our country. The President-elect reiterated that while he ran as a Democrat, he will govern for all Americans. I offered him the same thing I offered Presidents Trump and Obama: my prayers for his success, and my pledge to help in any way I can."

Bush said he congratulated President Trump on the campaign he waged.

“I want to congratulate President Trump and his supporters on a hard-fought campaign. He earned the votes of more than 70 million Americans – an extraordinary political achievement. They have spoken, and their voices will continue to be heard through elected Republicans at every level of government,” Bush said.

4 hr 12 min ago

Biden to announce coronavirus task force as global cases surpass 50 million

From CNN's Dan Merica and Jeff Zeleny

Joe Biden pledged throughout his presidential campaign to take the coronavirus seriously, and days into his presidential transition, he will take the first steps to make good on that promise.

Biden will announce a 12-person coronavirus-task force on Monday, two sources with knowledge told CNN. The announcement is meant to signify how seriously the president-elect plans to focus on a pandemic that has reached a record number of daily infections in the last week.

The task force will be headed by three cochairs: former surgeon general Vivek Murthy, former Food and Drug Administration commissioner David Kessler and Yale University's Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith. The additional members are due to be announced on Monday.

The number of coronavirus cases around the world has passed 50 million, according to data from John Hopkins University on Sunday. 

The country with the highest number of infections during the pandemic remains the United States, followed by India, Brazil, Russia and then France.

5 hr 1 min ago

House minority leader echoes Trump's "legal votes" claim

From CNN's Kristin Wilson

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., gives his assessment of the GOP's performance in the election as he speaks with reporters at the Capitol in Washington, on Wednesday, November 4.
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., gives his assessment of the GOP's performance in the election as he speaks with reporters at the Capitol in Washington, on Wednesday, November 4. J. Scott Applewhite/AP

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy went on Fox News this morning to echo what the President has been saying about “legal” votes needing to be counted and that the election isn’t over yet.

“What we need in the presidential race is to make sure every legal vote is counted, every recount is completed, and every legal challenge should be heard,” he said. “Then and only then that America will decide who won the race. “

McCarthy also suggested that it’s still possible for Republicans to take the majority in the House, saying that “we are less than 21,000 votes away.”

“There are a number of seats – 10 seats that are still sitting out there. Republicans are leading in three, they haven't called any of those, so why would you call the presidential race first?” he said. 

McCarthy pointed to Democrats not being able to regain control of the Senate, losing seats in the House, and losing three state legislatures as grounds to press forward on a recount and challenge to the presidential race.

“We’ve had the most competitive presidential race in our modern history. That's why every vote should be counted, every recount to go forward, and every challenge should be heard. Because if it's still good to keep going on these congressional seats and bring them out, I think we should actually do that as well for the highest office in the land," he added.

2 hr 21 min ago

Melania Trump among those telling Trump to accept the election loss

From CNN's Kevin Bohn

First lady Melania Trump attends an event at the White House on September 3 in Washington, DC.
First lady Melania Trump attends an event at the White House on September 3 in Washington, DC. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

First lady Melania Trump has joined the growing chorus of President Trump’s inner circle advising him the time has come for him to accept the loss, a source familiar with the conversations told CNN.

Though she has not publicly commented on the election, privately Melania Trump has weighed in with her opinion, this person said.

“She has offered it, as she often does,” said the source.

Some context: Jared Kushner has approached the President about conceding the election. This morning Trump continued to tweet his opposition to Joe Biden’s win.

5 hr 3 min ago

Stacey Abrams says Biden will win Georgia even after expected recount

From CNN's Austen Bundy

Fair Fight Action founder Stacey Abrams.
Fair Fight Action founder Stacey Abrams. Source: CNN

Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams reaffirmed her position that after an expected recount concludes in her state that "the results will be the same, Joe Biden has won the state of Georgia" in an interview with CNN on Sunday.

Abrams credited a "Democratic infrastructure" in Georgia, built over the last two years since her run for governor, as one of the primary reasons president-elect Joe Biden did so well there and why she thinks Democratic challengers will defeat both incumbent Republican senators in their respective runoffs in January.

She also commented on the "privilege" of seeing herself and other African-Americans reflected in Kamala Harris' election to the vice presidency.

"Kamala Harris' election signals that the face of leadership does change, that we do have a role to play beyond being supporters and advocates and agitants and we can be the leaders of this country and I think an exceptional moment we are experiencing in this country," Abrams said.

She added that many other minorities played a large part in Democratic success this election, especially the Latino community which she thinks deserves more engagement moving forward.

"The Latino community is not a monolith," Abrams said. "This is about pulling together coalitions of people of color, of the poor, of the disadvantaged, of the marginalized and be consistent with our engagement and not waiting for an election to meet them and not at the end of an election to acknowledge their value."

Stacey Abrams speaks about President-elect Biden's win: