Trump campaign announces Rep. Doug Collins to lead Georgia recount effort

Rep. Doug Collins speaks during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on June 10 in Washington, DC. Graeme Jennings/Pool/Getty Images

Fresh off his Senate campaign loss, Republican Rep. Doug Collins will lead President Donald Trump campaign’s recount team in Georgia, according to an announcement on Sunday from the Trump campaign.

Collins on Tuesday night lost in Georgia's special election Senate race, which CNN projected will head to a runoff between GOP Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Democrat Raphael Warnock.

The former top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee, Collins gained national prominence as one of the President's most vocal defenders during the Democrats' impeachment inquiry into Trump late last year.

CNN has not projected a winner in Georgia. President-elect Joe Biden currently leads in the state by 10,353 votes. About 99% of the ballots in the state have been tallied. A candidate in Georgia can request a recount if the margin is within 0.5% and only after the results are certified.