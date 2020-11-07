Atlanta erupts in celebration after Biden's victory
From CNN's Leinz Vales
Supporters of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris flocked to midtown Atlanta, Georgia, to celebrate their projected victory over President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.
“This is a very progressive, liberal, young, growing community of mid-town Atlanta and you can see right after we made our projection today, this area, which is the center of Atlanta started off in a spontaneous celebration,” CNN’s Gary Tuchman said as he stood among a large crowd of Biden supporters.
“It has been absolutely jubilant and it’s quite a unique celebration seeing this very busy section of Atlanta so full of people having a good time celebrating,” Tuchman added.
Remember: CNN is yet to project a winner in Georgia. There are 16 electoral votes at stake in the state.
1 min ago
Kamala Harris spoke with Pelosi and Hillary Clinton
From CNN's Arlette Saenz
Along with her conversation with President Barack Obama, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris also spoke with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton today, a campaign aide says.
4 min ago
Giant eagle seen in the streets of Philadelphia because America
A giant man-made eagle was seen parading around the streets of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, following President-elect Joe Biden's victory over President Trump today.
The city is home to the Philadelphia Eagles NFL team which won the Super Bowl in 2018 and currently has a record of 3-4-1.
12 min ago
Cindy McCain congratulates Biden: "I know Joe will unify the country toward a better future"
Cindy McCain, the widow of longtime Republican Sen. John McCain of Arizona, tweeted her congratulations for President-elect Joe Biden for his projected win over President Trump.
Biden supporters flock to Miami's iconic Freedom Tower
From CNN's Sara Weisfeldt and Rosa Flores
Hundreds of Joe Biden supporters flocked to the iconic Freedom Tower in downtown Miami today to celebrate his victory over President Trump.
Freedom Tower is considered the “Ellis Island of the South” for its role in welcoming Cubans who fled Fidel Castro’s communist regime.
The Cuban-American vote is credited with slimming Biden’s edge in Miami-Dade County.
And on the day Biden was projected to be president, hundreds drove to Freedom Tower to honk their horns, wave their “Biden 2020” signs, while others sang “We Are The Champions.”
21 min ago
Delaware Democrat celebrates hometown President-elect Joe Biden
From CNN's Leinz Vales
Delaware Sen. Chris Coons said his state is “jubilant” about the Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris’ victory.
“There were tears of joy, cow bells, cars honking, people cheering in my neighborhood when the announcement was made that a number of major news organizations had called the election for Joe Biden,” Coons told CNN’s Jake Tapper.
The first state in the union has never elected a president in United States history, Biden will be its first.
“Joe Biden is not just a Delawarean,” Tapper said. “He is the most famous Delawarean in the world.”
Coons, one of Biden's first congressional endorsers for his presidency and his successor in the Senate, went on to explain why the Biden-Harris victory is "historic."
“This is an historic day not just for Joe and Delaware, but for Kamala Harris and for all of us who are excited to see the first Black woman who is the daughter of immigrants ascend to the vice presidency,” Coons said.
Watch Sen. Coons reaction:
31 min ago
Kamala Harris' sister on her win: "I am so very proud of you, sis"
From CNN’s Jasmine Wright
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’ sister Maya tweeted to her sister “Madam Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. I am so very proud of you, sis.”
Read the tweet:
25 min ago
Sen. Bernie Sanders on Biden's win: "Democracy won out"
From CNN's Adrienne Vogt
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders congratulated President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their win today.
This election “was about whether or not we remain a country that believes in the Constitution, that believes in the rule of law and that believes in democracy,” the former Democratic presidential candidate said to CNN’s Anderson Cooper. “And thank God, democracy won out. So I just wish Joe and Kamala the very, very best in leading our country.”
Sanders said Biden’s challenge will be bringing Americans together.
“I don't envy Joe Biden in terms of the enormous, enormous challenges he faces, including systemic racism, including climate change, a crumbling infrastructure, you name it. That's what he's going to have to deal with. And our job right now is to bring people together, it seems to me, around an agenda that works for all people,” Sanders said.
“The challenge is to reach out to people and say, ‘we hear your pain’ … Now it's time for working people to be heard and for their pain to be addressed,” Sanders added.
Biden has a “very strong mandate” to implement a progressive agenda around issues like immigration, the minimum wage and health care, Sanders said.
“If you look at this country issue by issue, and what the American people want, they want an agenda that stands up for them, for working families — Black, White and Latino. That's the agenda they want, and they want Congress to have the courage to take on the powers that be,” Sanders said.
Watch Sen. Sanders:
34 min ago
Trump has returned to the White House
From CNN's Jason Hoffman
President Trump’s motorcade arrived back at the White House at 3:13 p.m. ET, after spending the morning golfing at his golf course in Virginia.
Trump waved to the pool reporters as he walked back into the White House.
The President was on the golf course when CNN and other networks called the race for former Vice President Joe Biden.