Supporters of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris flocked to midtown Atlanta, Georgia, to celebrate their projected victory over President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

“This is a very progressive, liberal, young, growing community of mid-town Atlanta and you can see right after we made our projection today, this area, which is the center of Atlanta started off in a spontaneous celebration,” CNN’s Gary Tuchman said as he stood among a large crowd of Biden supporters.

“It has been absolutely jubilant and it’s quite a unique celebration seeing this very busy section of Atlanta so full of people having a good time celebrating,” Tuchman added.

Remember: CNN is yet to project a winner in Georgia. There are 16 electoral votes at stake in the state.