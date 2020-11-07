Election workers validate ballots at the Gwinnete County Elections Office on Friday, Nov. 6, in Lawrenceville, GA. Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

Georgia and Pennsylvania are among six states where CNN has not yet projected a winner in the presidential race. Here’s what you need to know about how potential recounts would work there.

There is no automatic recount in Georgia. A candidate has to request a recount after results are certified.

Here's how that process works:

Counties have to certify their elections by Nov. 13 at the latest. Then the state conducts “a risk limiting audit.” Then the state has to certify it election by Nov. 20 at the latest. Whoever comes in second place – be it Trump or Biden – can request a recount only after state certification and only if results are within 0.5%.

In Pennsylvania, there is an automatic threshold for a recount if candidates are within a margin of 0.5% or less. Democrats say this margin would grow as more ballots are counted.

Remember: In the history of the United States, it's very rare that a recount flips an election.

There could be votes in the single digits or even a few hundred, but the idea that there would be thousands of votes that would change an election is very unlikely, if not completely impossible, CNN’s Kristen Holmes explained.

CNN's Kristen Holmes explains the rules surrounding potential recounts: