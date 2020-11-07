Celebrations erupt around the US following Joe Biden's victory

CNN

"It's easier to be a parent this morning," CNN's Van Jones said in an emotional reaction to Joe Biden winning the 2020 presidential race.

"It's easier to tell your kids character matters, it matters. Tell them the truth matters. Being a good person matters," Jones said.

"I just want my sons to look at this ... It's easy to do it the cheap way and get away with stuff, but it comes back around. It comes back around. And it's a good thing for this country. I'm sorry for the people who lost, for them it's not a good day. But for a whole lot of people it's a good day," he said.

Jones noted that, for many people in the country, especially minorities, life will be made easier.

"If you're Muslim in this country, you don't have to worry if the President doesn't want you here. If you're an immigrant, you don't have to worry if the President is going to be happier to have babies snatched away or send DREAMers sent back for no reason," he said.

Jones also highlighted how Biden winning the election is a "vindication" for a lot of people who have really suffered throughout President Trump's term.