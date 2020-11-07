Susan Rice calls Harris' election a "historic, groundbreaking moment"

Susan Rice, former national security adviser to President Obama, called the election of Kamala Harris, the nation’s first Black and South Asian vice president, a "historic, groundbreaking moment."
"It's amazing. It's amazing. It brings tears to my eyes and joy to my heart. And my, you know, almost 18-year-old daughter that feels thrilled. I know there are young girls, and I hope young boys all over this country who see themselves in her and the opportunity for them to be who they want to be," Rice said.
Rice added: "I could not be more proud of Kamala Harris and all that she represents for all of us. This is — it's a historic, ground-breaking moment."