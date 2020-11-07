Live TV
Joe Biden elected president

By Meg Wagner, Fernando Alfonso III, Melissa Macaya, Melissa Mahtani, Veronica Rocha and Amanda Wills, CNN

Updated 2:32 p.m. ET, November 7, 2020
43 min ago

Susan Rice calls Harris' election a "historic, groundbreaking moment"

Susan Rice, former national security adviser to President Obama, speaks during an interview on November 7.
Susan Rice, former national security adviser to President Obama, speaks during an interview on November 7. CNN

Susan Rice, former national security adviser to President Obama, called the election of Kamala Harris, the nation’s first Black and South Asian vice president, a "historic, groundbreaking moment."

"It's amazing. It's amazing. It brings tears to my eyes and joy to my heart. And my, you know, almost 18-year-old daughter that feels thrilled. I know there are young girls, and I hope young boys all over this country who see themselves in her and the opportunity for them to be who they want to be," Rice said.

Rice added: "I could not be more proud of Kamala Harris and all that she represents for all of us. This is — it's a historic, ground-breaking moment."

55 min ago

Mitt Romney congratulates Biden and says he has "good will and admirable character"

Senator Mitt Romney speaks during a Senate Homeland Security Committee hearing in Washington, D.C., on November 5, 2019.
Senator Mitt Romney speaks during a Senate Homeland Security Committee hearing in Washington, D.C., on November 5, 2019. Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Sen. Mitt Romney, a Republican from Utah and 2012 Republican presidential nominee, and his wife extended their congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden this afternoon. 

"Ann and I extend our congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. We know both of them as people of good will and admirable character. We pray that God may bless them in the days and years ahead," Romney tweeted.

See his tweet:

57 min ago

Joe Biden emails supporters: "It's time for America to unite. And to heal."

From CNN's Sarah Mucha

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden addresses the nation at the Chase Center on November 06 in Wilmington, Delaware.
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden addresses the nation at the Chase Center on November 06 in Wilmington, Delaware. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden has emailed supporters saying,

“With the campaign over, it’s time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation.”

Biden is scheduled to speak at 8 p.m. ET tonight from Wilmington, Delaware.

Here's the email:

"I am honored and humbled by the trust the American people have placed in me and in Vice President-elect Harris.
In the face of unprecedented obstacles, a record number of Americans voted. Proving once again, that democracy beats deep in the heart of America.
With the campaign over, it’s time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation.
It’s time for America to unite. And to heal.
We are the United States of America. And there’s nothing we can’t do, if we do it together.
I’m going to speak to the nation tonight and I’d love for you to watch.
58 min ago

Melania Trump expected to maintain her silence

From CNN's Kate Bennett

President Donald Trump claps alongside First Lady Melania Trump after speaking during election night in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, early on November 4.
President Donald Trump claps alongside First Lady Melania Trump after speaking during election night in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, early on November 4. Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

First lady Melania Trump is not expected to make any sort of public statement or comment today, neither in support of her husband’s efforts to challenge Joe Biden’s win, nor to acknowledge the Biden victory, a White House official tells CNN.

Behind the scenes, she has been "keeping to herself," and she has not engaged in any strategy sessions with other Trump family members or senior administration officials, a source with knowledge of Trump’s activities tells CNN.

Trump has not been heard from publicly since Tuesday morning when she cast her ballot in Florida, telling reporters she felt “great.” While she appeared with President Trump at his Election Night remarks in the East Room, she said nothing. 

The first lady is currently at the White House, according to the official.

On Friday, the first lady tweeted about "Be Best" in a message unrelated to the election. Unlike her stepchildren and her husband, Trump has not publicly uttered or indicated anything about the election, which is notable for a first lady.

1 hr ago

Former President Clinton: "America has spoken and democracy has won"

Former President Bill Clinton speaks during the TIME 100 Health Summit at Pier 17 on October 17, 2019 in New York City, New York.
Former President Bill Clinton speaks during the TIME 100 Health Summit at Pier 17 on October 17, 2019 in New York City, New York. Brian Ach/Getty Images for TIME 100 Health Summit

Former President Bill Clinton said President-elect Joe Biden will "serve all of us and bring us all together," according to a tweet he sent after Biden received more than 270 electoral votes.

"America has spoken and democracy has won. Now we have a President-elect and Vice President-elect who will serve all of us and bring us all together. Congratulations to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on your momentous victory!" Clinton said.

Read the tweet:

1 hr 5 min ago

Democrats maintain control of the House

CNN projects the Democratic Party will retain control of the US House of Representatives.

Even though some House races remain undecided, CNN can make this projection based on statistical models tracking races that Democrats already have won and an analysis of races where they are leading significantly right now.

US Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., speaks to the media during an Election Night watch party in St. Paul, Minn., Tuesday, Nov. 3. Omar was re-elected.
US Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., speaks to the media during an Election Night watch party in St. Paul, Minn., Tuesday, Nov. 3. Omar was re-elected. Leila Navidi/Star Tribune/AP

1 hr 7 min ago

Former President Jimmy Carter congratulates Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

From CNN's Polson Kanneth

Former President Jimmy Carter speaks to the congregation at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, Georgia on April 28, 2019.
Former President Jimmy Carter speaks to the congregation at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, Georgia on April 28, 2019. Paul Hennessy/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Former President Jimmy Carter released a statement congratulating President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. He said he looks forward to the "positive change" they will bring.

Here's the full statement:

"Rosalynn joins me in congratulating our friends President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. We are proud of their well-run campaign and look forward to seeing the positive change they bring to our nation."
1 hr 15 min ago

Biden and Harris change their Twitter bios

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris have changed their Twitter bios.

1 hr 21 min ago

Biden has to listen to Republicans who feel forgotten, former GOP governor says

From CNN's Adrienne Vogt

Former Ohio Governor John Kasich speaks at Molloy College in Rockville Centre, New York on April 10, 2019.
Former Ohio Governor John Kasich speaks at Molloy College in Rockville Centre, New York on April 10, 2019. Alejandra Villa Loarca/Newsday RM/Getty Images

John Kasich, former Republican governor of Ohio who has spoken in support of Biden, says that President-elect Joe Biden will work to unify the country — but he will need to listen to Republicans’ concerns, particularly around the economy.

“Now is the time for Democrats — and I believe Joe Biden will do this — to begin to listen to what the other half of the country has had to say. I think that the other half of the country, in many respects, has felt as though they have not been listened to. They feel stuck economically, and it's going to be up to the Democrats to listen,” Kasich said during CNN's special coverage.

“If all sides can begin to really listen and think, this country can be healed, in my opinion,” Kasich added. 

Kasich said he predicts Biden will govern as a moderate. He said that he believes Congress can get deals done on climate change, tax policy and infrastructure, but it should be focused on helping middle-to-lower income Americans. 

“The far left can push him as hard as they want. And frankly, the Democrats have to make it clear to the far left that they almost cost him this election. That people in this country are basically center, center right, center left. They're not far left and they're also not far right. We've got to hope the far right will act responsibly now that this election is over,” Kasich added.