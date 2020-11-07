Tonight's fireworks include a subtle reminder of Biden's son Beau

President-elect Joe Biden speaks, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool) Andrew Harnik/AP

President-elect Joe Biden sent a message to those who voted for President Trump, calling for unity and reconciliation.

"Now for all those of you who voted for President Trump, I understand your disappointment tonight. I've lost a couple of times myself, but now let's give each other a chance," Biden said in his first remarks to the nation as President-elect.

Biden claimed that he would be a president that would lead the entire nation, regardless of political party.

“I pledge to be a president who seeks not to divide but unify — who doesn’t see red states and blue states, only sees the United States,” Biden said in his first remarks to the nation as President-elect.

The former vice president noted in his remarks that it is time both sides "listen to each other again."

"It's time to put away the harsh rhetoric, lower the temperature, see each other again, listen to each other again, and to make progress, we have to stop treating our opponents as our enemies. They are not our enemies. They are Americans," Biden said.

He continued: "The Bible tells us for everything there is a season, a time to build, a time to reap, and a time to sow and a time to heal. This is the time to heal in America."

