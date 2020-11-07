Tonight's fireworks include a subtle reminder of Biden's son Beau
From CNN's Arlette Saenz
As fireworks light up the sky here at the Chase Center, there is a subtle reminder that Beau Biden looms large over his father’s win tonight.
One of the songs that played — “Sky Full of Stars” by Coldplay — was by one of Beau Biden’s favorite bands. At his funeral in 2015, Coldplay��s Chris Martin performed “'Til Kingdom Come.” Martin offered to perform after learning that Beau was a fan.
“Sky Full of Stars” also played during the fireworks show after Joe Biden accepted the Democratic nominee this summer.
He also made reference to Beau tonight when he talked about his love of the hymn “On Eagle’s Wings.”
14 min ago
Biden and Harris joined on stage with their families following speeches
President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris were joined on stage following their speeches in Wilmington, Delaware, tonight by their families.
Biden was seen kissing his grandchildren and hugging his family as fireworks exploded overhead. A series of drones also flew overhead and made the shape of the US and "BIDEN."
54 min ago
Biden: I believe at our best "America's a beacon for the globe"
From CNN's Maureen Chowdhury
"We must restore the soul of America," Joe Biden said while addressing the nation as president-elect.
"Our nation is shaped by the constant battle between our better angels and our darkest impulses. And what presidents say in this battle matters. It's time for our better angels to prevail," Biden said.
"Tonight the whole world is watching America, and I believe that at our best, America is a beacon for the globe. We will lead not only by the example of our power, but by the power of our example," Biden said.
Watch here:
45 min ago
Biden to Trump voters: "This is the time to heal in America"
President-elect Joe Biden sent a message to those who voted for President Trump, calling for unity and reconciliation.
"Now for all those of you who voted for President Trump, I understand your disappointment tonight. I've lost a couple of times myself, but now let's give each other a chance," Biden said in his first remarks to the nation as President-elect.
Biden claimed that he would be a president that would lead the entire nation, regardless of political party.
“I pledge to be a president who seeks not to divide but unify — who doesn’t see red states and blue states, only sees the United States,” Biden said in his first remarks to the nation as President-elect.
The former vice president noted in his remarks that it is time both sides "listen to each other again."
"It's time to put away the harsh rhetoric, lower the temperature, see each other again, listen to each other again, and to make progress, we have to stop treating our opponents as our enemies. They are not our enemies. They are Americans," Biden said.
He continued: "The Bible tells us for everything there is a season, a time to build, a time to reap, and a time to sow and a time to heal. This is the time to heal in America."
Watch here:
59 min ago
Biden: "The people of this nation have spoken"
From CNN's Josiah Ryan
President-elect Joe Biden opened his speech in Wilmington, Delaware, this evening saying the American people had made their choice clear.
"The people of this nation have spoken they've delivered us a clear victory, a convincing victory, a victory for we the people," he said.
"We've won with the most votes ever cast on a presidential ticket in the history of the nation," he added. "74 million."
He went on to say he was surprised by the celebrating in the streets across the country calling it an "outpouring of joy, of hope, renewed faith in tomorrow to bring another day."
"I am humbled by the trust and confidence you have placed in me," Biden added.
Watch:
1 hr 9 min ago
Biden: "Once again, America's bent the arc of the moral universe more towards justice"
The last thing President-elect Joe Biden wants to hear is that "it's not possible in the United States," he said during his first speech since being elected to the country's top office earlier today.
"We're reminded tonight of those who fought so hard for so many years to make this happen. Once again, America's bent the arc of the moral universe more towards justice," Biden said.
Biden went on to praise the poll workers who toiled tirelessly since Nov. 3 to count millions of ballots.
"To all those of you volunteered and worked the polls in the middle of this pandemic, local elected officials, you deserve a special thanks from the entire nation," he added.
Watch here:
1 hr 18 min ago
Joe Biden to American educators: You'll have one of your own in the White House with the first lady
From CNN's Maureen Chowdhury
President-elect Joe Biden thanked his wife and future first lady Jill Biden in is address to the nation from Wilmington, Delaware.
"I'm Jill's husband. And I would not be here without her love," Biden said.
He highlighted her background as an educator and a military mother.
"Jill's a military mom, an educator. She's dedicated her life to education, but teaching isn't just what she does. It's who she is. For American educators, this is a great day for you all. You going to have one of your own in the White House. And Jill will make a great first lady. I'm so proud of her," Biden said.
Watch:
1 hr 9 min ago
Harris honors her mother's journey in victory speech: "I am thinking about her and the generations of women"
From CNN's Leinz Vales
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris said she reflects on the "struggle" and "determination" of women in America, including her late mother, Shyamala Gopalan.
“When she came here from India at the age of 19, she maybe didn’t quite imagine this moment,” Harris said during her opening remarks. “But she believed so deeply in America where a moment like this is possible.”
She continued:
“So I am thinking about her and about the generations of women, Black women, Asian, White, Latina, Native American women, who through out our nations’ history have paved the way to tonight. Women who fought and sacrificed so much for equality and liberty and justice for all. Including the Black women who are often, too often overlooked but so often proven they are the backbone of our democracy. All the women who have worked to secure and protect the right to vote for over a century, 100 years ago with the 19th Amendment. Fifty five years ago with the Voting Rights Act, and now in 2020, with a new generation of women in our country who cast their ballots and continued the fight for their fundamental right to vote and be heard."
"Tonight, I reflect on their struggle, their determination, and the strength of their vision to see what can be unburdened by what has been. And I stand on their shoulders," Harris added.
Harris will become the nation’s first Black and South Asian vice president, and first woman to hold that office.
"What a testament it is to Joe's character, that he had the audacity to break one of the most substantial barriers that exist in our country and select a woman as his vice president," Harris said of President-elect Joe Biden.
Watch here:
1 hr 26 min ago
Harris: "But while I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last"
History was not lost on Kamala Harris tonight during her opening remarks as the first woman to become vice president-elect in the US.
"But while I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last," Harris said tonight in Delaware.
She added: "Because every little girl watching tonight sees that this is a country of possibilities and to the children of our country regardless of your gender, our country has sent you a clear message: Dream with ambition, lead with conviction, and see yourselves in a way that others may not simply because they've never seen it before. But know that we will applaud you every step of the way."