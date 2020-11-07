Jared Kushner has approached President Trump about conceding the election
Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser, has approached the President about conceding the election, two sources tell CNN.
The move comes following Trump's assertion in a statement from his campaign -- moments after CNN projected that President-elect Joe Biden will become the 46th president of the United States -- that Biden is “rushing to falsely pose as the winner” and that the race is “far from over."
"I will not rest until the American People have the honest vote count they deserve and that Democracy demands," Trump said in the statement, which states that the campaign’s legal battle will begin Monday.
Biden-Harris deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield said Saturday night, as CNN has reported, that there has been no communication between Biden and Trump, or between any representatives from either campaign, since the race was called earlier in the day.
Gwinnett County continues ballot adjudication process
Election officials in Gwinnett County, Georgia, are continuing to work to make sure votes are tabulated. CNN received the following statement from Joe Sorenson, Gwinnett County public information officer, on Saturday night:
“A total of 535 absentee by mail ballots that required a signature cure and three military/overseas ballots were not able to be tabulated on Saturday because Dominion Voting Systems technicians were unable to make the system adjustments needed to complete a results upload. Additionally, 965 provisional ballots will have to be reviewed by the Gwinnett County Board of Voter Registrations and Elections to determine their eligibility to be tabulated. Dominion technicians continue work to resolve the situation so that ballot adjudication can begin again Sunday morning. The Board of Voter Registrations and Elections is scheduled to review the provisional ballots on the morning of Monday, November 9.”
Gwinnett County is home to the suburbs northeast of Atlanta.
Kamala Harris' uncle in India: "I think she is going to be one of the most active VPs in US history"
Her uncle, Gopalan Balachandran, lives in New Delhi. He spoke with CNN's Vedika Sud about his niece’s win:
The wait is finally over. Kamala Harris is now vice president-elect. Your reaction?
I anticipated it. I told Kamala two days ago that they were going to win. We spoke for 10-15 minutes. The only difference this time was, there was tension involved … She will be an amazing VP. She has her values, she’ll stick to it.
Saturday was a historic day for Kamala Harris. Your thoughts.
Let me be honest, I think she is going to be one of the most active VP’s in US history. Right now the problems are so many civil rights: Black Lives Matter, coronavirus, the economy and so many things … Biden is a very responsible man, so I think he will offload quite a lot of these on Kamala’s shoulders, and she’ll be happy to do it. I think she’s going to very busy in the coming months in Washington.
Will you be flying down for Harris’ oath-taking ceremony?
Oh yeah! I will be going to Washington for her swearing-in. I was there when she was sworn-in as a senator. The whole family was there. I met Vice President Biden then. This time I hope to meet President Biden.
How much of an influence was your sister (Harris' mother) Shyamala in Harris’ life?
Both Kamala and (her sister) Maya are like Shyamala, Kamala more so. She was a great influence, there is no doubt about it. She was the greatest influence.
Biden and Harris delivered victory speeches tonight. Here's what you need to know.
President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris delivered speeches tonight from Wilmington, Delaware, after winning the presidency, CNN projects.
If you're just reading in, here's what you need to know:
Biden makes an appeal for unity: He said he was humbled by the trust America had placed in him and reached out to those Americans who did not vote for him. "I understand the disappointment tonight. I've lost a couple of times myself. But now, let's give each other a chance," he said, adding later in his remarks, "This is the time to heal in America."
Biden paid homage to his deep faith: Citing Biblical verses and a popular hymn, Biden said, “And he will raise you up on eagle's wings, bear you on the breath of dawn, and make you just sigh like the sun and hold you in the palm of his hand. Now, together on eagle's wings we embark on the work that God and history have called upon us to do with full hearts and steady hands. With faith in America and each other. With love of country, a thirst for justice. Let us be the nation that we know we can be. A nation united. A nation strengthened. A nation healed. The United States of America, ladies and gentlemen. There's never, never been anything we've tried we've not been able to do."
Harris noted the significance of her place on the stage: Harris, a senator from California, who will make history as the first woman, the first Black person and the first person of South Asian descent to become vice president, said, "While I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last, because every little girl watching tonight sees that this is a country of possibilities." Harris also thanked Black women, saying they are "too often overlooked, but so often prove that they are the backbone of our democracy."
She spoke about her mother and made a nod to suffragettes: She remembered her mother, Shyamala Gopalan Harris, who immigrated to the United States from India as a young woman. "When she came here when was 19, she could not have imagined this moment," Harris said. The Vice President-elect also wore a white suit, a nod to suffragettes 100 years after women's constitutional right to vote was guaranteed.
You can read Biden's speech here and Harris' speech here.
Georgia's Fulton County rescans more than 5,000 ballots
From CNN’s Devon Sayers and Jason Morris
Georgia's Fulton County uploaded 5,012 ballots early Saturday morning according to information obtained from the Fulton County elections website.
The upload was a combination of cured provisional ballots and overseas and domestic military ballots that arrived by Friday’s close of business deadline.
“Fulton County has discovered an issue involving reporting from their work on Friday. Officials are at State Farm Arena to rescan their work from Friday. The Secretary of State has a monitor onsite, has sent additional investigators, and dispatched the Deputy Secretary of State as well to oversee the process to make sure to thoroughly secure the vote and protect all legal votes. Observers from both political parties are there as well," the Georgia secretary of state’s office said of the ballots in a statement.
Gabriel Sterling, Georgia’s Voting Implementation Manager, was with Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in the room at State Farm Arena observing the re-scanning process.
A statement from Fulton County spokesperson Jessica Corbin says in part: “In reviewing last night’s reporting of provisional ballots, Fulton County Director of Registration & Elections Richard Barron directed his staff to review to ensure that all provisional ballots were reflected in the results. In doing so he learned that some ballots were not captured in last night’s results. He also learned of a smaller number that were not scanned. Those are now being prepared for scanning. Out of an abundance of caution, all provisional, military and UOCAVA ballots scanned on Friday, November 6 will be rescanned tonight. The upload made last night will be pulled and replaced with tonight’s rescanned file.”
Remember: CNN projected Joe Biden will win the presidency. CNN has not yet projected a winner in the state of Georgia.
Citing a Catholic hymn, Biden says he now embarks on God's work with the American people
President-elect Joe Biden concluded his speech this evening by citing a popular Catholic hymn "On Eagles' Wings," saying it was a favorite of his deceased son Beau and has inspired him through the final days of the campaign.
He said he hoped the song would give comfort to the many Americans who are grieving a loved one as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
On Eagles' Wings "captures the faith that sustains me and which I believe sustains America, and a hope, and I hope it can provide some comfort and solace to the 230,000 Americans who have lost a loved one due to this terrible virus this year," said Biden, who is a practicing Catholic.
"My heart goes out to each and every one of you," he said. "Hopefully this hymn gives you solace as well."
He then recited the words of the song: "He will raise you up on eagle's wings, bear you on the breath of dawn and make you to shine like the sun and hold you in the palm of his hand."
"Now together, on eagle's wings we embark on the work that God and history has called upon us to do," said Biden. "With full hearts and steady hands, with faith in America and in each other, with love country and a thirst for justice, let us be the country we know we can be."
Watch here:
Tonight's fireworks include a subtle reminder of Biden's son Beau
As fireworks light up the sky here at the Chase Center, there is a subtle reminder that Beau Biden looms large over his father’s win tonight.
One of the songs that played — “Sky Full of Stars” by Coldplay — was by one of Beau Biden’s favorite bands. At his funeral in 2015, Coldplay’s Chris Martin performed “'Til Kingdom Come.” Martin offered to perform after learning that Beau was a fan.
“Sky Full of Stars” also played during the fireworks show after Joe Biden accepted the Democratic nominee this summer.
He also made reference to Beau tonight when he talked about his love of the hymn “On Eagle’s Wings.”
Biden and Harris joined on stage with their families following speeches
President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris were joined on stage following their speeches in Wilmington, Delaware, tonight by their families.
Biden was seen kissing his grandchildren and hugging his family as fireworks exploded overhead. A series of drones also flew overhead and made the shape of the US and "BIDEN."
Biden: I believe at our best "America's a beacon for the globe"
"We must restore the soul of America," Joe Biden said while addressing the nation as president-elect.
"Our nation is shaped by the constant battle between our better angels and our darkest impulses. And what presidents say in this battle matters. It's time for our better angels to prevail," Biden said.
"Tonight the whole world is watching America, and I believe that at our best, America is a beacon for the globe. We will lead not only by the example of our power, but by the power of our example," Biden said.