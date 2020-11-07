Vote-counting continues today. Here's a glossary of terms you might hear throughout the day.

It's Saturday morning – four days after the election – and the race for the White House is still too close to call.

Ballots are still being counted in several key states that will determined the outcome of the presidential race.

Those states are: Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and Pennsylvania.

Joe Biden is currently leading in all four battleground states.

Based on the states CNN has projected so far, Joe Biden currently leads President Trump by 253 to 213 electoral votes.

A win in Pennsylvania would give him enough electoral college votes to win the presidency.

Remember: Either candidate need 270 electoral votes to win the presidency.

CNN's John Berman breaks down latest numbers: