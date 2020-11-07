Biden plans to name coronavirus task force on Monday

Joe Biden plans to announce his 12-person coronavirus task force on Monday, two sources with knowledge told CNN.

The task force will reportedly be lead by three cochairs: Former Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner David Kessler and Yale University’s Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith.

Some context: The announcement, which will come just days after Biden was projected to win the presidential election, signals how seriously he plans to focus on the coronavirus pandemic from the outset of his transition.

Biden is not expected to announce cabinet nominations for weeks and may wait until control of the Senate is clear, the sources said. Biden has potential people in mind for most every top position, but the announcement of coronavirus underscores the priority he intends to place on that challenge.