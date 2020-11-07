Live TV
Joe Biden elected president

By Meg Wagner, Fernando Alfonso III, Melissa Macaya, Melissa Mahtani, Veronica Rocha and Amanda Wills, CNN

Updated 2:32 p.m. ET, November 7, 2020
45 min ago

Biden plans to name coronavirus task force on Monday

From CNN's Dan Merica and Jeff Zeleny

Joe Biden plans to announce his 12-person coronavirus task force on Monday, two sources with knowledge told CNN.

The task force will reportedly be lead by three cochairs: Former Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner David Kessler and Yale University’s Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith.

Some context: The announcement, which will come just days after Biden was projected to win the presidential election, signals how seriously he plans to focus on the coronavirus pandemic from the outset of his transition.

Biden is not expected to announce cabinet nominations for weeks and may wait until control of the Senate is clear, the sources said. Biden has potential people in mind for most every top position, but the announcement of coronavirus underscores the priority he intends to place on that challenge.

28 min ago

Rep. Jim Clyburn says he urged Biden to choose a Black woman as his running mate

From CNN's Maureen Chowdhury

Majority Whip Rep. Jim Clyburn speaks during an interview on November 7.
Majority Whip Rep. Jim Clyburn said he’s “pleased" and "ecstatic” that Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election.

"My investment in Joe Biden had everything to do with the restoration of our pursuit towards a more perfect union. I know this is not a perfect country. My God, I'm here. I'm living testimony that the country is not perfect. But we cannot give up on the country. I could not sit idly by and watch this country take backward steps in that pursuit of perfection. And so I am pleased that we can now get back on course," he told CNN's Dana Bash.

Clyburn also revealed that he privately urged Biden to pick to a Black woman as his running mate and discussed the historic nature of Kamala Harris ascending to the second highest office in the country.

"I'm the father of three daughters. And I have two granddaughters ... So I was very, very moved by this. Now, Joe and I talked about it several times when he was trying to make his decision. He said it would be a woman. And I don't mind saying now, I said to him in private that I thought that a lot of the results would turn on whether that woman be a Black woman. I never said that publicly because I thought, I don't think you ought to diminish your candidate. When you ever tell a candidate what he must do publicly, that diminishes his standing with the public. So I gave him all my advice to him in private. But I'm very pleased that a Black woman was selected," Clyburn said.

Watch the moment:

47 min ago

Joe Biden has spoken to House Speaker Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Schumer 

From CNN's Jeff Zeleny

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer look on at a press conference with DACA recipients at the U.S. Capitol on November 12, 2019 in Washington, DC.
President-elect Joe Biden is fielding congratulatory phone calls one after another. He has now spoken to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, an aide says.

Schumer, who spends weekends at home in New York, was joining the call from the streets of Brooklyn. He held up the phone so Biden could hear the cheers, an aide says.

At the same time, Biden has just sent a note to his supporters and donors, with an admonition about the road ahead: "With the campaign over, it’s time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation. It’s time for America to unite. And to heal."

43 min ago

Susan Rice calls Harris' election a "historic, groundbreaking moment"

Susan Rice, former national security adviser to President Obama, speaks during an interview on November 7.
Susan Rice, former national security adviser to President Obama, called the election of Kamala Harris, the nation’s first Black and South Asian vice president, a "historic, groundbreaking moment."

"It's amazing. It's amazing. It brings tears to my eyes and joy to my heart. And my, you know, almost 18-year-old daughter that feels thrilled. I know there are young girls, and I hope young boys all over this country who see themselves in her and the opportunity for them to be who they want to be," Rice said.

Rice added: "I could not be more proud of Kamala Harris and all that she represents for all of us. This is — it's a historic, ground-breaking moment."

55 min ago

Mitt Romney congratulates Biden and says he has "good will and admirable character"

Senator Mitt Romney speaks during a Senate Homeland Security Committee hearing in Washington, D.C., on November 5, 2019.
Sen. Mitt Romney, a Republican from Utah and 2012 Republican presidential nominee, and his wife extended their congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden this afternoon. 

"Ann and I extend our congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. We know both of them as people of good will and admirable character. We pray that God may bless them in the days and years ahead," Romney tweeted.

See his tweet:

57 min ago

Joe Biden emails supporters: "It's time for America to unite. And to heal."

From CNN's Sarah Mucha

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden addresses the nation at the Chase Center on November 06 in Wilmington, Delaware.
President-elect Joe Biden has emailed supporters saying,

“With the campaign over, it’s time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation.”

Biden is scheduled to speak at 8 p.m. ET tonight from Wilmington, Delaware.

Here's the email:

"I am honored and humbled by the trust the American people have placed in me and in Vice President-elect Harris.
In the face of unprecedented obstacles, a record number of Americans voted. Proving once again, that democracy beats deep in the heart of America.
With the campaign over, it’s time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation.
It’s time for America to unite. And to heal.
We are the United States of America. And there’s nothing we can’t do, if we do it together.
I’m going to speak to the nation tonight and I’d love for you to watch.
58 min ago

Melania Trump expected to maintain her silence

From CNN's Kate Bennett

President Donald Trump claps alongside First Lady Melania Trump after speaking during election night in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, early on November 4.
First lady Melania Trump is not expected to make any sort of public statement or comment today, neither in support of her husband’s efforts to challenge Joe Biden’s win, nor to acknowledge the Biden victory, a White House official tells CNN.

Behind the scenes, she has been "keeping to herself," and she has not engaged in any strategy sessions with other Trump family members or senior administration officials, a source with knowledge of Trump’s activities tells CNN.

Trump has not been heard from publicly since Tuesday morning when she cast her ballot in Florida, telling reporters she felt “great.” While she appeared with President Trump at his Election Night remarks in the East Room, she said nothing. 

The first lady is currently at the White House, according to the official.

On Friday, the first lady tweeted about "Be Best" in a message unrelated to the election. Unlike her stepchildren and her husband, Trump has not publicly uttered or indicated anything about the election, which is notable for a first lady.

1 hr ago

Former President Clinton: "America has spoken and democracy has won"

Former President Bill Clinton speaks during the TIME 100 Health Summit at Pier 17 on October 17, 2019 in New York City, New York.
Former President Bill Clinton said President-elect Joe Biden will "serve all of us and bring us all together," according to a tweet he sent after Biden received more than 270 electoral votes.

"America has spoken and democracy has won. Now we have a President-elect and Vice President-elect who will serve all of us and bring us all together. Congratulations to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on your momentous victory!" Clinton said.

Read the tweet:

1 hr 5 min ago

Democrats maintain control of the House

CNN projects the Democratic Party will retain control of the US House of Representatives.

Even though some House races remain undecided, CNN can make this projection based on statistical models tracking races that Democrats already have won and an analysis of races where they are leading significantly right now.

US Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., speaks to the media during an Election Night watch party in St. Paul, Minn., Tuesday, Nov. 3. Omar was re-elected.
