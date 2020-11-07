What to expect next in the 4 states that could decide the presidency

It's four days after the election and the race for the White House is still too close to call.
Ballots are still being counted in several key states that will determined the outcome of the presidential race.
Those states are: Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and Pennsylvania.
Here's what to expect from those four states today:
Pennsylvania
- There are 89,282 ballots left to count across the state, according to the state website.
- This is about 3.39% of all mail-in ballots cast.
- 101,421 provisional ballots were issued on Election Day, according to data from 55 counties provided to the Pennsylvania secretary of state. They are working on getting data on this and segregated ballots from all 67 counties.
- Philadelphia: Philadelphia election workers are still wading through the last 20,000 to 25,000 mail-in ballots, according to a city official. These ballots are the most difficult – a signature in the wrong place, or an envelope that has the wrong barcode scanned, mean they simply can’t go through them as quickly as the others. Workers prepped those ballots throughout the night and started counting them at 7 a.m. ET
- Allegheny County: Election workers will resume at 9 a.m. ET. Today’s work will largely focus on the 29,000 ballots that were incorrectly issued. The return board needs to examine each of the ballots that may have been affected. They need to determine whether the original incorrect ballot was returned or whether the updated ballot was returned or if both were returned. The expectation is that only a small number of incorrect ballots were returned but they all still need to be verified. There is no update on how long the process could take and there is no decision on when the county will release new results when they return to work Saturday morning.
Georgia
- There should be about 12,770 provisional ballots still outstanding statewide.
- As of the last report from the secretary of state, there were also 8,400 military and overseas ballots that could have been received by the state by 5 p.m. ET Friday. But it’s not clear how many were returned.
- Fulton County: Around 3 a.m. ET, Fulton County reported results, adding to Joe Biden’s margin.
- Gwinnett County: A total of 535 absentee by mail ballots that required a signature cure and 3 military/overseas ballots will be counted today.
Arizona
- 173,000 ballots left to count statewide, according to the secretary of state.
- That includes 47,000 provisional ballots which cannot be counted until Tuesday.
- The next known releases of votes are today at 11 a.m. ET and 9 p.m. ET.
Nevada
- Secretary of State Communications Director Jennifer Russell told CNN that there are 124,500 outstanding ballots in the state.
- There are 60,000 provisional ballots.
- 90% of the ballots to be counted are in Clark County.
- The next known releases are today at 12 p.m. ET and 7 p.m. ET.
Based on CNN projections, Joe Biden currently leads President Trump by 253 to 213 electoral votes.
Remember: Either candidate need 270 electoral votes to win the presidency.