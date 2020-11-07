Live TV
Follow CNN Politics
Live Updates

Joe Biden elected president

By Meg Wagner, Fernando Alfonso III, Melissa Macaya, Melissa Mahtani, Veronica Rocha and Amanda Wills, CNN

Updated 5:28 p.m. ET, November 7, 2020
98 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
29 min ago

Here's what could happen to Kamala Harris' Senate seat

Sen. Kamala Harris speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee on June 16 in Washington, DC.
Sen. Kamala Harris speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee on June 16 in Washington, DC. Jonathan Ernst/AFP/Getty Images

With Kamala Harris projected to be the next vice president-elect of the United States, her Senate seat will soon become vacant.

Here's what it means for the Senate and the state of California:

Under California law, Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom would have the sole power to appoint a replacement for Harris. That appointee would serve until 2022, when Harris' term expires — at which point he or she would have to run for a full term in their own right.

CNN's Chris Cillizza looked at the potential candidates who could replace Harris. Here's the list he came up with:

  • Rep. Karen Bass
  • Attorney General Xavier Becerra
  • San Francisco Mayor London Breed
  • Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti
  • Lt. Governor Eleni Kounalakis
  • Secretary of State Alex Padilla
  • Rep. Katie Porter
  • Rep. Adam Schiff

58 min ago

CNN Projection: Trump wins 1 electoral vote in Maine

President Trump will win one of Maine's four electoral votes, CNN projects, while Joe Biden will win three electoral votes.

Maine allows electoral votes to be split. In Maine, two of four electoral votes go to the statewide winner and one electoral vote goes to the winner in each of the two congressional districts.

CNN projected earlier that Biden has won the presidency after he carried Pennsylvania.

Who won in 2016: Former Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton carried the state with three electoral votes. President Trump received one electoral vote.

1 hr 15 min ago

Here's a look at how people are celebrating Biden's win across the US

From California to New York, people are celebrating President-elect Joe Biden's projected win today.

Here's what those celebrations looks like:

California

People celebrate in Oakland, California.
People celebrate in Oakland, California. Noah Berger/AP

Delaware

Biden supporters celebrate outside the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, where Biden was scheduled to speak later on November 7.
Biden supporters celebrate outside the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, where Biden was scheduled to speak later on November 7. Gabriella Demczuk for CNN

Florida

People celebrate in Miami on November 7.
People celebrate in Miami on November 7. Chandan Khanna/AFP/Getty Images

New York

People react to the news in New York's Central Park.
People react to the news in New York's Central Park. Caitlin Ochs/Reuters

Pennsylvania

People celebrate in Philadelphia after Joe Biden was projected to win the presidential election on Saturday, November 7.
People celebrate in Philadelphia after Joe Biden was projected to win the presidential election on Saturday, November 7. Rebecca Blackwell/AP

Washington, DC

People gather at the Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, DC, after Biden's victory was announced.
People gather at the Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, DC, after Biden's victory was announced. Alex Brandon/AP

1 hr 25 min ago

DACA recipient calls Biden's victory a moment of "hope"

Ambar Pinto, a Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program recipient, celebrated Joe Biden's victory with scores of others in Washington, DC, this afternoon.

"It's a moment of a lot of emotion and a lot of hope," Pinto told CNN. "We took Trump out of office and now there's hope and a future for immigrants."

Some context: In early August, acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf told lawmakers he stands by the Trump administration decision to limit the DACA program following the Supreme Court's decision in June.

"In no way did the Supreme Court decision tell the department to process new DACA applicants," Wolf told the Senate Homeland Security Committee. Legal experts have opposed that argument, saying that the decision allowed for new applicants and a Maryland judge eventually directed the administration to take new applications.

In July, Wolf issued a memo saying that new applications for DACA, the Obama-era program that shields certain undocumented immigrants from deportation, would not be accepted and renewals would be limited to one year instead of two amid an ongoing review.

1 hr 21 min ago

Atlanta erupts in celebration after Biden's victory

From CNN's Leinz Vales

Pe
Pe WSB

Supporters of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris flocked to midtown Atlanta, Georgia, to celebrate their projected victory over President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence. 

“This is a very progressive, liberal, young, growing community of mid-town Atlanta and you can see right after we made our projection today, this area, which is the center of Atlanta started off in a spontaneous celebration,” CNN’s Gary Tuchman said as he stood among a large crowd of Biden supporters. 

“It has been absolutely jubilant and it’s quite a unique celebration seeing this very busy section of Atlanta so full of people having a good time celebrating,” Tuchman added. 

Remember: CNN is yet to project a winner in Georgia. There are 16 electoral votes at stake in the state.

See video from Atlanta:

1 hr 27 min ago

Kamala Harris spoke with Pelosi and Hillary Clinton

From CNN's Arlette Saenz

Along with her conversation with President Barack Obama, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris also spoke with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton today, a campaign aide says.

1 hr 30 min ago

Giant eagle seen in the streets of Philadelphia because America

@kylieacooper/Twitter
@kylieacooper/Twitter

A giant man-made eagle was seen parading around the streets of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, following President-elect Joe Biden's victory over President Trump today.

The city is home to the Philadelphia Eagles NFL team which won the Super Bowl in 2018 and currently has a record of 3-4-1.

1 hr 38 min ago

Cindy McCain congratulates Biden: "I know Joe will unify the country toward a better future"

Cindy McCain, the widow of longtime Republican Sen. John McCain of Arizona, tweeted her congratulations for President-elect Joe Biden for his projected win over President Trump.

McCain endorsed Biden in September after she appeared in a video about Biden's relationship with McCain at the Democratic National Convention in August.

Today, McCain said she knows "Joe will unify the country toward a better future."

Former Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake, a longtime Trump critic who has before argued that the Republican Party should not support Trump in the 2020 election, also welcomed Biden's win.

1 hr 49 min ago

Biden supporters flock to Miami's iconic Freedom Tower

From CNN's Sara Weisfeldt and Rosa Flores

Hundreds of Joe Biden supporters flocked to the iconic Freedom Tower in downtown Miami today to celebrate his victory over President Trump.

Freedom Tower is considered the “Ellis Island of the South” for its role in welcoming Cubans who fled Fidel Castro’s communist regime.

The Cuban-American vote is credited with slimming Biden’s edge in Miami-Dade County.

And on the day Biden was projected to be president, hundreds drove to Freedom Tower to honk their horns, wave their “Biden 2020” signs, while others sang “We Are The Champions.”