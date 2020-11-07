Here's what could happen to Kamala Harris' Senate seat

With Kamala Harris projected to be the next vice president-elect of the United States, her Senate seat will soon become vacant.
Here's what it means for the Senate and the state of California:
Under California law, Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom would have the sole power to appoint a replacement for Harris. That appointee would serve until 2022, when Harris' term expires — at which point he or she would have to run for a full term in their own right.
CNN's Chris Cillizza looked at the potential candidates who could replace Harris. Here's the list he came up with:
- Rep. Karen Bass
- Attorney General Xavier Becerra
- San Francisco Mayor London Breed
- Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti
- Lt. Governor Eleni Kounalakis
- Secretary of State Alex Padilla
- Rep. Katie Porter
- Rep. Adam Schiff