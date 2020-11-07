Here's what could happen to Kamala Harris' Senate seat

Sen. Kamala Harris speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee on June 16 in Washington, DC. Jonathan Ernst/AFP/Getty Images

With Kamala Harris projected to be the next vice president-elect of the United States, her Senate seat will soon become vacant.

Here's what it means for the Senate and the state of California:

Under California law, Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom would have the sole power to appoint a replacement for Harris. That appointee would serve until 2022, when Harris' term expires — at which point he or she would have to run for a full term in their own right.

CNN's Chris Cillizza looked at the potential candidates who could replace Harris. Here's the list he came up with: