What to expect next in Philadelphia as election officials continue counting votes

Ballots are counted at the Philadelphia Convention center on November 6, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Chris McGrath/Getty Images

Philadelphia election workers are still wading through the last 20,000 to 25,000 mail-in ballots, according to a city official.

These ballots are the most difficult – a signature in the wrong place, or an envelope that has the wrong barcode scanned, mean they simply can’t go through them as quickly as the others.

Workers have been prepping those ballots throughout the night and starting at 7 a.m. ET they will be reviewing, flattening them out and scanning the ballots.

It’s hard to project how many will be done Saturday because that depends how many are prepped overnight. The answer to that is not known yet.

As far as provisional ballots, the city has 18,000 ballots that need to be dealt with, but that will happen next week. Those ballots – you get them for showing up to the wrong polling place, or not getting a mail-in ballot, or not turning your mail-in ballot to a polling place where you’re going to vote – have the most potential to drag since they each need to be verified through their Statewide Uniform Registry of Electors system to make sure no one is voting twice. These will take the most time and will be tackled starting next week.