Arizona voters drop lawsuit over use of Sharpies on ballots

Arizona elections officials continue to count ballots for the general election inside the Maricopa County Recorder's Office, Friday, Nov. 6, in Phoenix. Matt York/AP

Voters who sued over the use of Sharpies to fill out ballots in Maricopa County in the battleground state of Arizona have dropped their lawsuit after claiming the permanent markers could have invalidated ballots there.

The filing in a state court Saturday came hours after CNN projected Joe Biden as the President-elect.

The Trump campaign had joined in the lawsuit.

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, a Republican, determined on Thursday that after an investigation, there was nothing to claims that the use of the markers invalidated any ballots.

"Based on correspondence and conversations with Maricopa County officials, we are now confident that the use of Sharpie markers did not result in disenfranchisement for Arizona voters. We appreciate the county's prompt insight and assurances to address public concerns," Brnovich tweeted.