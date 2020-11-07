Live TV
Follow CNN Politics
Live Updates

Joe Biden elected president

By Meg Wagner, Fernando Alfonso III, Melissa Macaya, Melissa Mahtani, Veronica Rocha and Amanda Wills, CNN

Updated 4:02 p.m. ET, November 7, 2020
83 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 hr 14 min ago

Arizona voters drop lawsuit over use of Sharpies on ballots

From CNN's Kara Scannell

Arizona elections officials continue to count ballots for the general election inside the Maricopa County Recorder's Office, Friday, Nov. 6, in Phoenix.
Arizona elections officials continue to count ballots for the general election inside the Maricopa County Recorder's Office, Friday, Nov. 6, in Phoenix. Matt York/AP

Voters who sued over the use of Sharpies to fill out ballots in Maricopa County in the battleground state of Arizona have dropped their lawsuit after claiming the permanent markers could have invalidated ballots there.

The filing in a state court Saturday came hours after CNN projected Joe Biden as the President-elect.

The Trump campaign had joined in the lawsuit. 

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, a Republican, determined on Thursday that after an investigation, there was nothing to claims that the use of the markers invalidated any ballots.

"Based on correspondence and conversations with Maricopa County officials, we are now confident that the use of Sharpie markers did not result in disenfranchisement for Arizona voters. We appreciate the county's prompt insight and assurances to address public concerns," Brnovich tweeted.

 

1 hr 33 min ago

Bottles of champagne popped in Chicago following Biden's win

Groups of people were seen popping bottles of champagne and celebrating Joe Biden's victory over President Trump today.

The crowd was also seen at one point singing “We Are The Champions."

CNN's Omar Jimenez captured the revelry:

1 hr 38 min ago

CNN Projection: Joe Biden wins Nevada

Joe Biden will win Nevada, CNN projects, picking up another state after winning the presidency.

There are six electoral votes at stake in Nevada. This brings Biden's current electoral vote total to 279.

Who won in 2016: Former Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton carried the state, and President Trump won the general election.

1 hr 24 min ago

Biden supporters gather outside Trump National Golf Club with "You’re fired" signs

From CNN's Jason Hoffman 

People wave signs and flags at the entrance to Trump National golf club in Sterling, Virginia, on November 7.
People wave signs and flags at the entrance to Trump National golf club in Sterling, Virginia, on November 7. Steve Helber/AP

There are both Trump and Biden supporters gathered outside Trump National Golf Club in Potomac Falls, Virginia, according to pool reports.

Some supporters are holding signs that say “You’re fired," according to pool reports.

Trump was on the golf course when CNN and other networks called the race for the former vice president.

1 hr 21 min ago

USPS driver in Brooklyn showered in cheers following Biden's victory

Courtesy Joe Altenau
Courtesy Joe Altenau

A USPS employee driving down a street in Brooklyn, New York, was cheered on by people standing nearby following President-elect Joe Biden's victory over President Donald Trump today.

Biden benefited from a late surge of mail-in ballots that was preferred by Democrats amid the pandemic. Trump spent months on the campaign trail, falsely blasting mail-in ballots as prone to fraud — one reason why GOP voters have proven far less likely to use them.

The video of the cheering was taken by Joe Altenau who said he's “incredibly thankful for all the work they have done to safely deliver millions of votes for Americans throughout the country during this pandemic.”

For Altenau, Biden’s win means returning to a focus “on science, truth and empathy and a president who will look out for the best interests of all Americans, not just those who voted for him.”

Watch the video of the USPS driver:

1 hr 53 min ago

Obama spoke separately with Biden and Harris this afternoon

From CNN's Arlette Saenz

Former US President Barack Obama arrives to address Biden-Harris supporters during a drive-in rally in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on October 21.
Former US President Barack Obama arrives to address Biden-Harris supporters during a drive-in rally in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on October 21. Alex Edelman/AFP/Getty Images

Former President Barack Obama spoke with both President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris following their victory over President Trump today. 

“President Obama spoke separately this afternoon with President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. He congratulated each of them on their historic victory and told them how proud he was of the campaign they ran in unprecedented times,” an Obama spokesperson told CNN.
1 hr 40 min ago

Biden supporters flock to Cafe Versailles in Miami to honk their horns

From CNN's Sara Weisfeldt and Rosa Flores

Cafe Versailles is the heart and pulse of the Cuban-American community in Miami, which is credited for keeping Florida red for Trump.

And on the day Joe Biden was projected to win the presidency, the restaurant became the go-to place for Biden supporters to honk their horns and hold up their fists out their windows.

“We love Biden,” screamed another man as he whizzed by. 

One truck drove by with a Trump flag. Then a car with a “Cubanos for Biden,” sign or “Cubans for Biden.”

As Biden supporters screamed from their cars, some people having lunch at Versailles clapped and cheered. 

“Black lives Matter,” screamed another as he honked his horn and held up his fist.

“Ganó Biden,” or “Biden Won,” screamed another man who made several drives around Cafe Versailles.

During his second drive by he screamed, “Arriba la democracia” with his fist stretched out of his window. It translates to “Up for democracy.”

More from the scene:

2 hr 9 min ago

Two hours after projection, Biden has not heard from Trump

From CNN's Jeff Zeleny

More than two hours after Joe Biden was projected as President-elect, he has not yet heard from President Trump, a person familiar with the matter tells CNN.

1 hr 58 min ago

Jill Biden tweets photo of Joe Biden wearing a "46" hat

From CNN's Arlette Saenz

From Dr. Jill Biden/Twitter
From Dr. Jill Biden/Twitter

Jill Biden has tweeted a photo of her and her husband President-elect Joe Biden, who is wearing a hat that reads “We just did” and “46.”

"He will be a President for all of our families," Biden tweeted alongside a photo where she holds a sign and covers the word "vice" of vice president.

See her tweet: