CNN PROJECTION: JOE BIDEN WINS THE PRESIDENCY

Joe Biden will become the 46th president of the United States, CNN projects, after a victory in the state where he was born put him over the 270 electoral votes needed to win.
With Pennsylvania's 20 electoral votes, Biden now has a total of 273 electoral votes.
Before becoming the Democratic presidential nominee, Biden served as vice president under former President Barack Obama. He is also Delaware's longest-serving senator.
Throughout his campaign, Biden has argued that the "soul of the nation" is at stake, and has promised that he would seek to heal a country fractured by Trump's presidency.
Watch moment Wolf Blitzer announces CNN projection:
11 min ago
Kamala Harris will be the country’s first female and first Black vice president
Kamala Harris will be the United States’ next vice president, CNN projects.
She will be the first woman to hold the office. She will also be the nation’s first Black and South Asian vice president.
Harris, who has represented California in the Senate since 2017, is the daughter of Jamaican and Indian immigrants, and she grew up attending a Black Baptist church and a Hindu temple.
She was the first Indian-American and second Black woman to serve as a senator.
11 min ago
These are the Presidents who have lost reelection
From CNN's Adam Levy
President Trump’s reelection defeat makes him the 11th sitting president in US history to lose the White House in a general election campaign.
Ten of those were outright reelection bids. Gerald Ford, who ascended to the presidency following Richard Nixon’s resignation, also lost his campaign to remain president in 1976.
The last president to lose a reelection bid was George H.W. Bush in 1992.
Grover Cleveland lost his reelection campaign in 1888 but won back the White House four years later by defeating sitting President Benjamin Harrison. He is the only president to have served two nonconsecutive terms.
This list does not include sitting presidents who did not receive their party's nomination for the next general election.
10 elected presidents lost their reelection campaigns:
John Adams (1797-1801; lost to Thomas Jefferson in 1800)
John Quincy Adams (1825-1829; lost to Andrew Jackson in 1828)
Martin Van Buren (1837-1841; lost to William Henry Harrison in 1840)
Grover Cleveland* (1885-1889; lost to Benjamin Harrison in 1888)
Benjamin Harrison (1889-1893; lost to Grover Cleveland in 1892)
William H. Taft (1909-1913; lost to Woodrow Wilson in 1912)
Herbert Hoover (1929-1933; lost to Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1932)
Jimmy Carter (1977-1981; lost to Ronald Reagan in 1980)
George H.W. Bush (1989-1993; lost to Bill Clinton in 1992)
Donald Trump (2016-present; lost to Joe Biden in 2020)
1 non-elected president lost in the following general election:
Gerald R. Ford** (1974-1977; lost to Jimmy Carter in 1976)
*Cleveland later won a second, nonconsecutive term
**Ford was not elected vice president or president
25 min ago
It’s crunch time in Pennsylvania. Here's where things stand.
On-air analysis from CNN's John King/ Written by CNN's Adrienne Vogt
It’s “crunch time” in Pennsylvania, CNN’s John King says.
Joe Biden leads by more than 28,000 in the Keystone State, with 3,336,887 votes to President Trump’s 3,308,054.
“When you're going that deep into the decimal points, that tells you you have a very close race. … It was a heavyweight fight four years ago — Donald Trump won it by 44,000 votes — it is a heavyweight fight this time as Joe Biden moves in,” King said.
As ballot numbers from Philadelphia and Pittsburgh are expected to be released today, “the question is can Joe Biden build up a little more to that lead to get to the point where the math tells you it is virtually impossible or impossible for the President to catch up,” King explained.
Biden currently holds about 81% of the vote in Philadelphia. “This is where a Democrat has to have the big building block in the city of Philadelphia. But it's not just there. It's the suburbs around Philadelphia,” King said.
King noted that the numbers show that Biden did not flip a substantial amount of Trump voters in the state, including near his birthplace of Scranton.
“So you're not blowing it out, it's not a game-changing election, but you move the dial a little bit in a close state, that’s what makes the difference,” he said.
25 min ago
Trump arrives at his golf course as vote counting continues in key states
From CNN's Betsy Klein
President Donald Trump arrived at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia, at about 10:30 a.m. ET, according to the reporters who travel with him. Meanwhile, voting results continue to get tallied.
This visit marks the 410th day Trump has spent at one of his namesake properties since taking office. It's the 299th day he's spent at a golf club, per CNN's tally.
Trump, who last golfed on September 27, is at his club as he waits to see if he will serve a second term. Based on the states CNN has projected so far, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden currently leads Trump by 253 to 213 electoral votes.
Results coming in from Pennsylvania in the next few hours could decide the election in Joe Biden's favor. With 20 electoral college votes, the Keystone State would put Biden over the 270 threshold needed to win the presidency. This could very well happen while Trump is on the golf course.
According to a reporter who saw him, Trump was dressed in a white "Make America Great Again" cap, windbreaker, dark slacks, a non-dress shirt and "shoes that look appropriate for golfing."
Meanwhile, the President continues to spread information on Twitter, baselessly claiming he has won the election, when, in fact, that determination has not yet been made.
21 min ago
Here's where the vote stands in Arizona's Maricopa County
Arizona's Maricopa County — which includes the Phoenix area — just released a new batch of results.
Here's where the numbers stand now:
Joe Biden: 1,023,516
President Trump: 977,495
Remember: Arizona is one of six states where CNN has not yet projected a winner. Alaska, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina and Pennsylvania are also still too close to call.
35 min ago
Bulk of ballots in Arizona's Maricopa County will be counted by 9 p.m. ET, official says
From CNN's Kyung Lah, Bob Ortega and Greg Wallace
Erika Flores from the Maricopa County Elections Department says the bulk of ballots are anticipated to be counted by the 9 p.m ET (7 p.m. MT) ballot update.
Maricopa spokesperson Megan Gilbertson says, "This is the last large release of results."
The county is the state’s largest and includes the Phoenix area.
45 min ago
What it's like at Pennsylvania's Allegheny County election warehouse today
From CNN's Caroline Kenny
Votes are still being counted across parts of Pennsylvania, including in Allegheny County, which includes the Pittsburgh area.
Reporters, including from CNN, at the Allegheny election warehouse saw all the observers from in middle of the room gather together on the other side, where they had a back and forth with an election official.
A county official told reporters what happened: The observers asked if the election workers — who at that time were extracting ballots from envelopes — could move closer to the middle of the room, because most of the election workers were working at tables on the far side of the room, making it difficult for the observers to see because of the distance.
The county elections official said he would accommodate that request, and the elections workers picked up the materials they were working on and moved closer.
The workers only had about five more minutes of work to do. Once they were done with the extraction process, they all moved to a separate room where they will start processing the ballots.
54 min ago
Biden believes today is the day, but he's focused on Covid-19 pandemic, aides say
From CNN's Jeff Zeleny
Joe Biden and those around him believe today is the day they move forward and accept victory.
However, the former vice president is looking beyond the drama of election vote-counting and towards a transition.
Biden is taking a more patient stance than many Democrats surrounding him, a close ally tells CNN. He knows that these next days are critical to his remarkably difficult challenge of trying to unify the country.
He’s a "traditionalist," in the words of one ally.
Biden rejected advice from some advisers and supporters to deliver his big victory speech last night — instead choosing to deliver another brief set of remarks.
Aides say the coronavirus crisis is occupying the majority of his time, and to look for announcements on that front to be among his first.
They say has no plans of announcing Cabinet nominations for a few weeks, but to look for a far earlier announcement on the Biden version of a Covid-19 taskforce.
CNN's Jeff Zeleny reports from Biden campaign's headquarters: