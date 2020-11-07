How Biden's popular vote margin has grown

If you want to put some numbers around how Joe Biden’s popular vote margin is growing, here’s an interesting way to slice it. As of 6 a.m., Wednesday, the national popular vote looked like this:

Biden: 68,084,882 votes, 50.1%

Trump: 65,634,738 votes, 48.3%

Everything that has been counted since 6 a.m., Wednesday looks like this:

Biden: 6,414,007 votes, 55.4%

Trump: 4,709,002 votes, 40.6%

That’s with about 147 million votes cast, so there are likely around 10 million more to count.