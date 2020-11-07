How Biden's popular vote margin has grown

If you want to put some numbers around how Joe Biden’s popular vote margin is growing, here’s an interesting way to slice it. As of 6 a.m., Wednesday, the national popular vote looked like this:
Biden: 68,084,882 votes, 50.1%
Trump: 65,634,738 votes, 48.3%
Everything that has been counted since 6 a.m., Wednesday looks like this:
Biden: 6,414,007 votes, 55.4%
Trump: 4,709,002 votes, 40.6%
That’s with about 147 million votes cast, so there are likely around 10 million more to count.
1 min ago
Family says historic Biden-Harris win prompted them to join DC celebration with their daughters
From CNN's Adrienne Vogt
A family said they were motivated to bring their two small daughters to celebrate the projected win of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.
“We’re excited to be here to celebrate democracy today. And we brought our half-Indian girls here. They’re too young to vote, but they can be part of the process and they can see that a woman can make it to the White House — and a half-Indian woman can make it to the White House,” their mother told CNN’s Vivian Salama at Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington DC.
Gates opening now for the Biden drive-in rally tonight
From CNN's Jeff Zeleny
The cars have started to arrive in the parking lot of the Chase Center for the biggest show in Wilmington, Delaware, tonight: A drive-in rally for the victory rally for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.
“Welcome, welcome,” an advance staffer in a blue Biden-Harris mask, said to the first few cars. “Thank you for being here!”
It’s a hometown crowd, with longtime supporters and top contributors given preference. But most people were urged to watch from home, given the pandemic.
Biden is expected to deliver a call for unity in the face of the nation’s challenges. But there will be fireworks. A truck filled with the festive explosives has been parked all week at a neighboring baseball field. A light show from drones is also expected. And a confetti cannon, aides say.
The show is scheduled to begin around 8 p.m. ET.
Meanwhile, Biden’s eldest granddaughter Naomi Biden tweeted a photo showing the President-elect being embraced by his family. The caption reads “11.07.20.”
CNN's Arlette Saenz contributed to this post.
36 min ago
Here's what could happen to Kamala Harris' Senate seat
With Kamala Harris projected to be the next vice president-elect of the United States, her Senate seat will soon become vacant.
Here's what it means for the Senate and the state of California:
Under California law, Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom would have the sole power to appoint a replacement for Harris. That appointee would serve until 2022, when Harris' term expires — at which point he or she would have to run for a full term in their own right.
CNN's Chris Cillizza looked at the potential candidates who could replace Harris. Here's the list he came up with:
Rep. Karen Bass
Attorney General Xavier Becerra
San Francisco Mayor London Breed
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti
Lt. Governor Eleni Kounalakis
Secretary of State Alex Padilla
Rep. Katie Porter
Rep. AdamSchiff
1 hr 5 min ago
CNN Projection: Trump wins 1 electoral vote in Maine
President Trump will win one of Maine's four electoral votes, CNN projects, while Joe Biden will win three electoral votes.
Maine allows electoral votes to be split. In Maine, two of four electoral votes go to the statewide winner and one electoral vote goes to the winner in each of the two congressional districts.
CNN projected earlier that Biden has won the presidency after he carried Pennsylvania.
Who won in 2016: Former Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton carried the state with three electoral votes. President Trump received one electoral vote.
1 hr 22 min ago
Here's a look at how people are celebrating Biden's win across the US
From California to New York, people are celebrating President-elect Joe Biden's projected win today.
DACA recipient calls Biden's victory a moment of "hope"
Ambar Pinto, a Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program recipient, celebrated Joe Biden's victory with scores of others in Washington, DC, this afternoon.
"It's a moment of a lot of emotion and a lot of hope," Pinto told CNN. "We took Trump out of office and now there's hope and a future for immigrants."
Some context: In early August, acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf told lawmakers he stands by the Trump administration decision to limit the DACA program following the Supreme Court's decision in June.
"In no way did the Supreme Court decision tell the department to process new DACA applicants," Wolf told the Senate Homeland Security Committee. Legal experts have opposed that argument, saying that the decision allowed for new applicants and a Maryland judge eventually directed the administration to take new applications.
In July, Wolf issued a memo saying that new applications for DACA, the Obama-era program that shields certain undocumented immigrants from deportation, would not be accepted and renewals would be limited to one year instead of two amid an ongoing review.
1 hr 28 min ago
Atlanta erupts in celebration after Biden's victory
From CNN's Leinz Vales
Supporters of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris flocked to midtown Atlanta, Georgia, to celebrate their projected victory over President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.
“This is a very progressive, liberal, young, growing community of mid-town Atlanta and you can see right after we made our projection today, this area, which is the center of Atlanta started off in a spontaneous celebration,” CNN’s Gary Tuchman said as he stood among a large crowd of Biden supporters.
“It has been absolutely jubilant and it’s quite a unique celebration seeing this very busy section of Atlanta so full of people having a good time celebrating,” Tuchman added.
Remember: CNN is yet to project a winner in Georgia. There are 16 electoral votes at stake in the state.
See video from Atlanta:
1 hr 33 min ago
Kamala Harris spoke with Pelosi and Hillary Clinton
From CNN's Arlette Saenz
Along with her conversation with President Barack Obama, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris also spoke with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton today, a campaign aide says.