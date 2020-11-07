Biden found out that he won the race from his grandchildren, source says
From CNN's Arlette Saenz
President-elect Joe Biden spent the majority of his time at home today with his family – taking in the moment they’ve worked for together for years.
In fact, it was his grandchildren who were the ones who informed him that the race was called in his favor, a source on the campaign says.
This photo posted by his oldest granddaughter Naomi was taken shortly after he learned he was now President-elect:
3 hr 33 min ago
Biden's central message tonight will be one of unity
From CNN's Arlette Saenz
When he addresses the nation for the first time as President-elect, Joe Biden’s central message will be one of unity, advisers say.
His remarks thematically draw from the final major speeches from his campaign – in Gettysburg and Warm Springs, Georgia, advisers say, as he urges Americans to come together and promises to be a president for all Americans.
His speech has been written for some time, but adjustments have been made as the week has progressed.
3 hr 47 min ago
Here's what one of Biden's first actions as President will be, Democratic senator says
From CNN's Adrienne Vogt
Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar said that President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will work on building a “big coalition” to unite Democratic and GOP lawmakers.
“I was buoyed by people like Mitt Romney and some of the Republicans who are coming out and making very clear they believe in our democracy. And I think that's going to be really important when the celebrating ends, that the hard work begins. And that's going to be my point when I do talk to Joe and Kamala in person … They're going to have to build a big coalition and I am ready to help,” she said.
Biden has not reached out to her about a possible position in his Cabinet, the 2020 Democratic presidential candidate said.
Klobuchar said Biden has told her that will reach across the aisle to bring Democrats and Republicans together.
“One of the first things he's going to do in these next few weeks will be calling Democratic and Republican governors, calling Democratic and Republican members of Congress to start talking about what he needs to do and getting advice on things. That's what he does. I don't think you saw Donald Trump doing a lot of that. You’re going to see Joe Biden doing a lot of that,” she said.
Biden will “seize, yes, the celebration today but also the hard work of governing,” she added. “We can't wait anymore to do something about the pandemic and the economy — and to do something about climate change and immigration reform — he knows that.”
Klobuchar also spoke about Sen. Kamala Harris becoming America's first female, first Black and first South Asian vice president-elect.
“Kamala, of course, as she has said, stands on the shoulders of so many, including Geraldine Ferraro and including Shirley Chisholm and… certainly Hillary Clinton have made this attempt before. … I can't wait to see her tonight and mostly [to] see her lead,” Klobuchar said.
4 hr 7 min ago
Georgia's Fulton County rescanning work from Friday after discovering a reporting issue
From CNN’s Jason Morris
Fulton County, Georgia, officials are rescanning their work from Friday after discovering a reporting issue, according to Walter Jones, spokesperson for Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.
“Fulton County has discovered an issue involving reporting from their work on Friday. Officials are at State Farm Arena to rescan their work from Friday. The Secretary of State has a monitor onsite, has sent additional investigators, and dispatched the Deputy Secretary of State as well to oversee the process to make sure to thoroughly secure the vote and protect all legal votes. Observers from both political parties are there as well," Jones said in the statement.
The Georgia Secretary of State’s office didn’t provide additional details beyond the statement. CNN has reached out to Fulton County for details.
4 hr 5 min ago
Biden will do what needs to be done to get the pandemic under control, New York physician says
From CNN's Leinz Vales
As cities across the United States erupt in celebration after the projected victory of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, a physician in New York City told CNN’s Polo Sandoval that she’s “thrilled” to have a leader who will take the coronavirus pandemic seriously.
“I’m a pediatrician and can I not tell you, I’m not a single-issue voter, but the pandemic, I mean, just seeing how this pandemic ravaged our city, I am so thrilled that we’re going to have a leader who is going to take this pandemic and do what needs to be done — what needs to be done in the city and in the country so that we can get it under control," she said.
What we know: Biden plans to announce his 12-person coronavirus task force on Monday, two sources with knowledge told CNN.
The task force will reportedly be lead by three cochairs: Former Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner David Kessler and Yale University’s Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith.
WATCH:
4 hr 26 min ago
Here's a timeline of what will happen between now and Inauguration Day
Analysis by Zachary B. Wolf and Will Mullery
We've sketched out the legal mechanisms that lead from Election Day to Inauguration Day.
Here's a timeline of what happens after Election Day:
Nov. 3: While many millions of Americans cast their ballots in the weeks leading up to Election Day, either by mail or as an in-person absentee voter, US law says Election Day occurs on the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November. Votes were counted across the country on Election Day.
Nov. 4 — 23: Mail-in ballots had to be postmarked by Nov. 3 in every US state, but they can be received late and still counted in many states.
Nov. 10 – Dec. 11: States certify election results.
Dec. 8: Under the Electoral Count Act, this is the date by which states are meant to have counted votes, settled disputes, and determined the winner of their electoral college votes. Governors are supposed to create certificates of ascertainment listing the winner of the election and the slate of electors.
Dec. 14: Electoral votes are cast. In law this date is the first Monday after the second Wednesday in December. This year it falls on Dec. 14.
Dec. 23: The electoral votes must arrive in Washington. The certified electoral votes have nine days to get from their states to Capitol Hill.
Jan. 3: Members of the House and new members of the Senate take the oath of office at noon. This is the official start of the 117th Congress.
Jan. 6: Members of the House and the Senate all meet in the House chamber. The President of the Senate (that’s Vice President Mike Pence) presides over the session and the Electoral votes are read and counted in alphabetical order by two appointees each from the House and Senate. They then give their tallies to Pence, who announces the results and listens for objections. There are 538 electoral votes — one for each congressman and senator plus three for Washington, DC. If no candidate gets 270, the 435 members of the House decide the election. The House has until noon on January 20 to pick the President. If they can't, it would be the vice president or the next person eligible in the line of presidential succession.
Jan. 20: A new president takes the oath of office at noon on Inauguration Day.
4 hr 17 min ago
Boston crowd sings "We Are the Champions" at rally
From CNN’s Christina Zdanowicz
Emerson College student journalist Andrew Brinker captured the mood as crowds sang “We Are the Champions” at Boylston and Charles streets in Boston.
“A lot of people saying they’re feeling relief after the last four years,” Brinker wrote to CNN. “Tons of young people in this crowd. At one point we had at least 1,000 people here. Also to note, lots of folks saying they don’t have to worry now about having a president that’s attacking their fundamental human rights.”
5 hr 9 min ago
How Biden's popular vote margin has grown
From CNN's Jennifer Agiesta
If you want to put some numbers around how Joe Biden’s popular vote margin is growing, here’s an interesting way to slice it. As of 6 a.m., Wednesday, the national popular vote looked like this:
Biden: 68,084,882 votes, 50.1%
Trump: 65,634,738 votes, 48.3%
Everything that has been counted since 6 a.m., Wednesday looks like this:
Biden: 6,414,007 votes, 55.4%
Trump: 4,709,002 votes, 40.6%
That’s with about 147 million votes cast, so there are likely around 10 million more to count.
4 hr 59 min ago
Family says historic Biden-Harris win prompted them to join DC celebration with their daughters
From CNN's Adrienne Vogt
A family said they were motivated to bring their two small daughters to celebrate the projected win of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.
“We’re excited to be here to celebrate democracy today. And we brought our half-Indian girls here. They’re too young to vote, but they can be part of the process and they can see that a woman can make it to the White House — and a half-Indian woman can make it to the White House,” their mother told CNN’s Vivian Salama at Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington DC.