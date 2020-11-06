Many Democrats feel Stacey Abrams deserves a lot of credit for Joe Biden's performance in Georgia, where he has taken a lead this morning, CNN's Jason Carroll reports.
The Biden campaign had made it clear that their data showed they could win Georgia as part of their possible path to 270 electoral votes. It dispatched its top surrogates to the state, including former President Barack Obama.
However, for years, Abrams has been claiming the state can be a battleground and that it has the potential to go blue. After her failed bid for governor in 2018, she formed a nonprofit with the purpose of fighting voter suppression and increasing voter registration in communities of color. Democrats are crediting her efforts on the ground for the results thus far in the state.