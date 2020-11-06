Ballot counting in Arizona will extend to weekend with 250,000 ballots left to count

Arizona has an estimated 250,000 to 270,000 unaccounted ballots left to count, according to Secretary of State Katie Hobbs.
Hobbs, speaking to CNN's Anderson Cooper, said 137,000 of those ballots were in Maricopa County and that after the release of more results tonight, that number would go down below 100,000 ballots.
"They have been doing about 60,000 to 70,000 at a time" Hobbs said of the Maricopa County Elections Department. "They have told us they expect to be counting through the weekend and should have pretty much everything except for provisional ballots wrapped up this weekend."
Hobbs said the other counties with larger amounts of outstanding ballots included:
- Pinal: 34,000
- Pima: 25,000
- Apache: 10,000
- Cochise: 10,000
Remember: CNN is yet to project a winner in Arizona. There are 11 electoral votes at stake in the state. Neither Biden nor Trump have received the 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency. According to CNN's latest projections, Biden has 253 electoral votes to Trump's 213.