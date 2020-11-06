Live TV
By Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya, Melissa Mahtani, Veronica Rocha, Amanda Wills and Fernando Alfonso III, CNN

Updated 4:56 p.m. ET, November 6, 2020
12 min ago

Ballot counting in Arizona will extend to weekend with 250,000 ballots left to count

From CNN's Kevin Flower

An election official counts ballots inside the Maricopa County Recorder's Office on Friday, November 6 in Phoenix, Arizona.
An election official counts ballots inside the Maricopa County Recorder's Office on Friday, November 6 in Phoenix, Arizona. Matt York/AP

Arizona has an estimated 250,000 to 270,000 unaccounted ballots left to count, according to Secretary of State Katie Hobbs.

Hobbs, speaking to CNN's Anderson Cooper, said 137,000 of those ballots were in Maricopa County and that after the release of more results tonight, that number would go down below 100,000 ballots.

"They have been doing about 60,000 to 70,000 at a time" Hobbs said of the Maricopa County Elections Department. "They have told us they expect to be counting through the weekend and should have pretty much everything except for provisional ballots wrapped up this weekend." 

Hobbs said the other counties with larger amounts of outstanding ballots included: 

  • Pinal: 34,000
  • Pima: 25,000
  • Apache: 10,000
  • Cochise: 10,000

Remember: CNN is yet to project a winner in Arizona. There are 11 electoral votes at stake in the state. Neither Biden nor Trump have received the 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency. According to CNN's latest projections, Biden has 253 electoral votes to Trump's 213.

42 min ago

How you can track the status of your mail-in ballot online

From CNN's Jessica Campisi

The presidential race between President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden remains on a razor's edge as election workers in key states continue to count ballots.

Most states, with the help of USPS, sent ballot envelopes with a unique set of numbers for each individual voter. Those numbers are often known as Intelligent Mail Barcodes, which allow the Postal Service to track the ballot.

It's still too close to call a winner in these six states as votes continue to be counted: Alaska, Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina and Pennsylvania.

If you submitted your ballot in one of these states and want to check its status, here's where you can go:

  • Alaska: Track your ballot here.
  • Arizona: Track your ballot here.
  • Georgia: Track your ballot here.
  • Nevada: Track your ballot here.
  • North Carolina: Track your ballot here.
  • Pennsylvania: Track your ballot here.

Learn how you can check your ballot in other states here.

And if ballot tracking technology isn't available where you live, you can contact your local election office if you have questions or concerns about your ballot.

57 min ago

It's 4 p.m. ET. Here's who is leading in key states that could decide the presidency.

CNN is yet to make a projection in six states. Neither Joe Biden nor President Trump have received the 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency.

The race remains tight as votes continue to be counted in key states that could decide the presidency.

According to CNN's latest projections, Biden has 253 electoral votes to Trump's 213.

55 min ago

Georgia secretary of state: "There will be likely a recount"

From CNN's Maureen Chowdhury

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger speaks during a press conference on Friday, November 6.
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger speaks during a press conference on Friday, November 6. CNN

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said that the presidential race in the state "remains too close to call" during a news conference Friday.

"The focus for our office and for the county elections officials, for now, remains on making sure that every legal vote is counted and recorded accurately," he said.

Raffensperger added that out of about the 5 million votes cast, the margin will be within a "few thousand."

"With a margin that small, there will be likely a recount in Georgia," he said.

Gabriel Sterling, Georgia's voting system implementation manager, said the number of outstanding votes remains "about the same as they were this morning. Not too much change."

Sterling said that there were about 4,000 outstanding ballots to be counted across a handful of counties earlier in the day.

Sterling noted that 18,008 ballots from military and other citizens from Georgia who are overseas have been accepted by the state. Approximately 8,410 are “still available to be received” he said, if those ballots were postmarked by Election Day and received by end of business Friday.

“That does not mean that there’s a bucket of 8,410 votes to be counted. That means there are 8,410 votes that could have been postmarked Tuesday and could be received by the elections officials today, so as I said earlier, it’s going to be more than 0 and less than 8,410," Sterling explained.

Democratic nominee Joe Biden currently leads President Trump in total votes counted to date across Georgia by 1,585 votes, Sterling said.

Remember: CNN is yet to project a winner in Georgia. There are 16 electoral votes at stake in the state. Neither Biden nor Trump have received the 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency. According to CNN's latest projections, Biden has 253 electoral votes to Trump's 213.

Hear the announcement:

1 hr 23 min ago

Biden spending day with family and senior advisers as he awaits results

From CNN’s Arlette Saenz and Sarah Mucha

As vote counting has stretched into the afternoon, Joe Biden and his campaign are closely and patiently watching the results as they hope a state will soon put them over the top.

Biden has spent the day at home with family and senior advisers, sources familiar with his plans say, watching results and getting updates from the campaign. 

At the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, top advisers have been seen spotted in the lobby of the hotel and staff has been diligently working throughout the day preparing the site for his expected remarks this evening.

Jeeps and trucks with camping chairs in their beds are positioned in front of the stage where the remarks from Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris are expected to take place.

1 hr 26 min ago

Pennsylvania GOP asks Supreme Court to stop Pennsylvania from counting votes received after November 3

From CNN's Ariane de Vogue

J. Scott Applewhite/AP
J. Scott Applewhite/AP

Lawyers for Pennsylvania Republicans are asking the US Supreme Court to order the state to not take any action on any mail-in ballots received after Election Day, November 3.

The Pennsylvania secretary of state has already ordered any ballots that arrive between Wednesday, November 4, and Friday, November 6, be segregated from those that arrived by Election Day, pending ongoing litigation, and the state GOP’s request simply asks the court to enforce that action as well as order that “no action” is taken on the ballots.

“Given the results of the November 3, 2020 general election, the vote in Pennsylvania may well determine the next President of the United States—and it is currently unclear whether all 67 county boards of elections are segregating late-arriving ballots, “ the GOP petition states.

Kathy Boockvar, the secretary of state, told CNN’s Jake Tapper on Thursday that there would not be enough ballots to sway the election.

Critics of the President say he is continuing legal challenges to suggest that the courts could impact election results, even though the numbers so far suggest otherwise.

See the filing here.

1 hr 52 min ago

GOP leaders press Trump team to detail fraud charges as they cautiously navigate the President

From CNN's Manu Raju and Ted Barrett

President Donald Trump speaks at the White House on November 5 in Washington, DC.
President Donald Trump speaks at the White House on November 5 in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

GOP leaders are nervously watching President Trump’s erratic handling of an election that's slipping away from him, delicately urging him and his team to clearly make a specific case about voting impropriety or accept the will of the American public.

As they watch Trump make one unfounded claim after another, Republicans are worried about the lasting ramifications from the President’s meritless barrage of attacks against a cornerstone of US democracy — especially as they gear up for two months of intense battling over two hugely consequential races in Georgia that will determine the next Senate majority.

But top Republicans are also treading cautiously around a mercurial president who holds enormous sway with their party's base, with many unwilling to directly challenge his dubious claims and instead are urging him to make his case in greater detail.

GOP sources said Friday that the idea is to give Trump and his team a chance to make their case and allow the disputes to work themselves out in the courts, arguing that if the lawsuits fall flat, then Trump will have little choice but to concede the election without their having to confront him.

“It is incumbent upon the Trump administration to make specific cases of voter irregularity,” said South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, the Senate Judiciary chairman who also defended Trump’s meritless claims of potential fraud. “They're looking through the voter files now," predicting more details in the next 48 hours.

Republican leaders are approaching him gingerly. Some, like House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, are publicly defending his claims, while others, like Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, are trying to toe a middle ground.

McConnell, a cautious but deliberate leader, carefully crafted a public message about Trump’s allegations that respects the concerns of the President and his ardent supporters but doesn’t back their nebulous charges of election fraud. On Friday, McConnell refused to say anything else besides his delicately worded statement.

Republicans argue that it’s now up to the President to provide the public with details about claims of widespread voting fraud in several crucial states that have put former Vice President Joe Biden on the cusp of the presidency.

 “I think the President should turn this discussion over to his lawyers,” said Senate Rules Chairman Roy Blunt, whose committee oversees elections. “And if they have a case to make, there's a process where they make that and that processes is timely.”

Read CNN's fact check of Trump's remarks and election claims here.

2 hr 3 min ago

Why the huge rise in pre-Election Day voting has affected who is leading in key states 

From CNN's Marshall Cohen

A woman deposits her ballot in an official ballot drop box on October 27 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
A woman deposits her ballot in an official ballot drop box on October 27 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Mark Makela/Getty Images

Since the beginning of the pandemic, supporters of Democratic nominee Joe Biden have shown a strong preference for mail-in voting. Most of President Trump's supporters said they wanted to vote on Election Day. States count these different types of votes in very different ways.

As a result, in key states where a winner is yet to be called — like Pennsylvania — Biden now has a growing lead over Trump as more ballots are counted.

This isn't a sign of fraud or irregularities. Rather, it's just a reflection of how states count votes. Some states processed early ballots first, while others saved them for last.

This phenomenon, known as the "blue shift," is common in recent US elections and it's a big reason why Trump, despite election law, has argued that whoever appears to have won on Election Night should be crowned the winner.

That's not the way it works, of course. Ballots in North Carolina and Pennsylvania can arrive in the days after Election Day as long as they have a November 3 postmark.

In Pennsylvania, election officials couldn't do anything with early ballots until Election Day. Some counties didn't even pick them up until the day after Election Day.

 Read more here

2 hr 32 min ago

Judge orders segregation of some provisional ballots in Pennsylvania

From CNN's Katelyn Polantz and Laura Jarrett

A state judge in Pennsylvania has ordered the separation of provisional ballots, to set aside those voters who cast defective absentee ballots used to make sure their vote counted.

It's unknown at this time how many of Pennsylvania's provisional ballots this might effect.

The judge signaled there may be additional orders later, and the order sets up the potential for more court fights over the cured votes by provisional ballot.

 