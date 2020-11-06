GOP senator: Trump's claims of voter fraud are "not substantiated"

President Donald Trump speaks in the Brady Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, DC, on November 5. Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

Republican Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania said President Trump’s speech Thursday night was “very hard to watch” and that his claims of voter fraud are “not substantiated.”

“I saw the President’s speech last night. It was very hard to watch. The President’s allegations of large-scale fraud and theft of the election are just not substantiated. I’m not aware of any significant wrongdoing here,” Toomey said Friday on NBC’s “Today.”

Toomey acknowledged there are “irregularities in every election,” but they “tend to typically be very small and involve just a handful of ballots.”

“But is there any evidence that I’m aware of that there’s significant, large-scale fraud or malfeasance anywhere in Pennsylvania? Absolutely not,” he added.

Asked if he thinks more Republicans should speak out against the President’s claims, Toomey said, “My colleagues will make their own decisions.”

Remember: CNN has not projected a winner in Pennsylvania, which is a key state Trump cannot afford to lose for a path to victory. Moments ago, Biden took the lead in Pennsylvania, but election officials are still counting mail-in ballots, which are allowed to be received and tallied up until Friday.

Toomey told NBC that counting the “massive quality” of mail-in ballots is taking a long time because the state wasn’t allowed to count them until Election Day, and it’s a labor-intensive process.

Toomey argued that the “President still has a very narrow path by which he can win” in Pennsylvania.