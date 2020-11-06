Live TV
Election 2020 presidential results

By Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya, Melissa Mahtani, Veronica Rocha and Amanda Wills, CNN

Updated 9:41 AM ET, Fri November 6, 2020
17 min ago

GOP senator: Trump's claims of voter fraud are "not substantiated"

From CNN's Veronica Stracqualursi

President Donald Trump speaks in the Brady Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, DC, on November 5. Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

Republican Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania said President Trump’s speech Thursday night was “very hard to watch” and that his claims of voter fraud are “not substantiated.”

“I saw the President’s speech last night. It was very hard to watch. The President’s allegations of large-scale fraud and theft of the election are just not substantiated. I’m not aware of any significant wrongdoing here,” Toomey said Friday on NBC’s “Today.”

Toomey acknowledged there are “irregularities in every election,” but they “tend to typically be very small and involve just a handful of ballots.”

“But is there any evidence that I’m aware of that there’s significant, large-scale fraud or malfeasance anywhere in Pennsylvania? Absolutely not,” he added.

Asked if he thinks more Republicans should speak out against the President’s claims, Toomey said, “My colleagues will make their own decisions.”

Remember: CNN has not projected a winner in Pennsylvania, which is a key state Trump cannot afford to lose for a path to victory. Moments ago, Biden took the lead in Pennsylvania, but election officials are still counting mail-in ballots, which are allowed to be received and tallied up until Friday.  

Toomey told NBC that counting the “massive quality” of mail-in ballots is taking a long time because the state wasn’t allowed to count them until Election Day, and it’s a labor-intensive process.

Toomey argued that the “President still has a very narrow path by which he can win” in Pennsylvania. 

 

32 min ago

Joe Biden poised to quickly move to announce more pieces of transition

From CNN’s Jeff Zeleny

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden speaks in Wilmington, Delaware, on November 5. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Joe Biden is poised to deliver an address to the nation today or tonight.

The timing is outside his immediate control, aides point out, but that may not be the most important task on his agenda today.

If he is declared the winner early today, the Biden team plans to move quickly to announce more substantial pieces of his transition. There are no plans to wait for any of the legal challenges, a person familiar with the plan said. Biden intends to immediately shift into the mode of president-elect to avoid ceding any momentum, they added.

The Biden transition team has been working behind-the-scenes for months – as required of all candidates seeking the presidency – but the urgency of the plan is being seen by Biden advisers as even more importance in the wake of President Trump questioning the legitimacy of the election.

If the call is made early, look for a speech today from the former vice president – but that won’t be all. Other announcements are ready to go to occupy the forthcoming role as president-elect. 

The stage is still set in Wilmington, with fireworks still waiting if the speech happens tonight, but advisers to Biden know the real fireworks are waiting in Washington.

17 min ago

Airspace now restricted over Biden’s home

From CNN's Pete Muntean

New restricted "national defense airspace" has been put in place over Democratic nominee Joe Biden's home in Wilmington, Delaware.

The Federal Aviation Administration posted the Temporary Flight Restriction on Wednesday, the day after the general election. An FAA notice to pilots available online shows the one mile radius no-fly zone is now active until next Wednesday morning.

The FAA says airspace has also been temporarily restricted over the nearby Chase Center, where the stage is set for a possible Biden victory speech – should he ultimately win the presidential election. 

More US Secret Service agents have also been sent to Wilmington, Delaware, in anticipation of a potential Joe Biden presidential win, CNN has learned. 

The extra Secret Service agents were sent to Delaware on Thursday, two sources said, with one law enforcement source telling CNN, “This was anticipated.”  

29 min ago

John King: Biden taking lead over Trump in Pennsylvania is "potentially decisive moment in the race"

From CNN's Adrienne Vogt

AP/Getty Images
AP/Getty Images

Joe Biden has taken the lead in Pennsylvania over President Trump, a “dramatic and potentially decisive” development, CNN's John King said.

In the latest update, Biden got 27,396 votes, while Trump got 3,760 votes. Of the 31,412 votes that were just tallied, 87% of that vote came in for Biden. He has now taken the lead in Pennsylvania by 5,587 votes. 

Overall in the state, Biden has 3,295,304 votes, 49.4% of the total — while Trump has 3,289,717 votes, or 49.3%.

“The President cannot win reelection without Pennsylvania and without Georgia. Overnight, Georgia flipped blue. Seconds ago, Pennsylvania flipped to the blue. We cannot understate this moment. It's not over, still counting votes, but Joe Biden now in the lead in Pennsylvania, in the lead in Georgia, in the lead in Nevada, in the lead in Arizona,” King said.

Watch:

26 min ago

"Bombastic statements" won't help Trump in possible recount and contest proceedings, GOP election lawyer says

From CNN's Aditi Sangal

President Trump's series of lawsuits in multiple states and baseless claims of widespread electoral fraud are not enough to throw the election result in doubt, Republican election lawyer Ben Ginsberg says.

“The credible path is to actually be able to produce evidence in the individual states to show fraud to throw the results in doubt,” Ginsberg said Friday. “Bombastic statements do not work in the recount and contest proceedings in states."

More on evidence, he said:

“If you haven't developed the evidence on Election Day in real time, you're not going to be able to mount it and collect it afterwards,” he added. “There will be all sorts of legal conspiracy theories, but the President doesn't have many options absent real evidence.”

Watch:

23 min ago

Trump doesn't have a path forward without Pennsylvania

President Donald Trump speaks in the Brady Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, DC, on November 5. Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

Democratic nominee Joe Biden just took the lead in Pennsylvania, where 95% of the vote count has been reported.

Here's why this matters: Trump cannot find a route to 270 electoral votes without Pennsylvania's 20 electoral votes, so his chances of securing reelection will hinge on developments in the states.

Right now, Biden has 253 electoral votes. If he wins Pennsylvania, he's over the 270 electoral vote threshold.

And remember: Five more states — Alaska, Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and North Carolina – are still yet to be projected. Trump has leads in Alaska and North Carolina, while Biden has leads in Arizona, Georgia and Nevada.

45 min ago

Philadelphia updates its vote count

With newly updated numbers, Philadelphia now shows that former Vice President Joe Biden has 553,953 votes to President Trump’s 125,513.

That’s a change from overnight:

  • Biden added 27,396 votes
  • Trump added 3760 votes

Total votes added since last night: 31,671

33 min ago

Biden takes the lead in Pennsylvania

Democratic candidate Joe Biden has taken the lead in Pennsylvania over President Trump.

Trump cannot be reelected if he doesn't win Pennsylvania's 20 electoral votes, no matter how many other states he wins.

His chances of securing reelection will hinge on the developments in this state.

Watch:

49 min ago

Trump has told people he has no plans to concede

From CNN's Kaitlan Collins

President Donald Trump speaks at the White House on November 5. Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

In conversations with allies in recent days, President Trump has said he has no intention to concede the election to Joe Biden, even if his path to a second term in office is effectively blocked by losses in places like Georgia and Pennsylvania. 

Aides, including his chief of staff Mark Meadows, have not attempted to bring Trump to terms of what’s happening and have instead fed his baseless claim that the election is being stolen from him. 

Trump’s allies have grown concerned that someone is going to have to reckon with the President that his time in office is potentially coming to an end, though they have not decided who should be the one to do it. There has been talk of potentially Jared Kushner or Ivanka Trump doing so, sources said. 

Watch: