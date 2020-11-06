More results expected from Pennsylvania soon

Election officials are expected to soon release more results on their vote count in the Keystone State.

Biden is only behind President Trump by a little more than 18,000 votes in Pennsylvania right now, after having trailed at one point by more than half a million ballots in the hours after polls closed. Tens of thousands of votes — most of them from strongly Democratic areas, including around Philadelphia — remain to be counted.

Here's why this matters: Trump cannot find a route to 270 electoral votes without Pennsylvania's 20 electoral votes.

Right now, Biden has 253 electoral votes. If he wins Pennsylvania, he's over the 270 electoral vote threshold.

Reminder: Each candidate needs 270 electoral college votes to win the presidency.