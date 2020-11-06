New vote totals in Arizona's Maricopa County show Biden's lead shrink

As Nevada continues to count votes and a winner is yet to be projected in the state, CNN's Sara Sidner interviewed voters in Las Vegas who are waiting in line to resolve ballot issues.

"It is very important that my voice is heard, and my voice is my vote,” said Mary, a Nevada voter who is the last person in a long line of voters who were asked by officials to fix or “cure” their ballots before the 5 p.m. PT deadline.

“I was flying, literally, to get here,” Mary told Sidner. “It is important, at this very last minute, it’s very important that my voice and my vote is counted, and heard.”

Sidner went on to speak to another voter who said that many people in line are building a sense of camaraderie while they wait to resolve their ballot issues.

“None of us has asked each other who we’re voting for, or anything like that,” John said. “We’re all down here, want to make our vote count.”

Remember: Joe Biden and President Trump each need 270 electoral votes to win the presidency. Biden currently has 253 electoral votes and Trump has 213 electoral votes. Six electoral votes are at stake in Nevada.

