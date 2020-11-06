Live TV
By Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya, Melissa Mahtani, Veronica Rocha, Amanda Wills and Fernando Alfonso III, CNN

Updated 9:39 p.m. ET, November 6, 2020
4 min ago

New vote totals in Arizona's Maricopa County show Biden's lead shrink

From CNN's Bob Ortega

Arizona elections officials continue to count ballots inside the Maricopa County Recorder's Office, Friday, November 6, in Phoenix.
Arizona elections officials continue to count ballots inside the Maricopa County Recorder's Office, Friday, November 6, in Phoenix. Matt York/AP

The biggest county in Arizona has released a new batch votes Friday night – shrinking Joe Biden's lead there. 

Updated vote totals released by Maricopa County show Biden with 1,004,003 votes and Trump with 950,503 there. There's a 29,861-vote difference between Biden and Trump in the state.

Previously, Maricopa was reporting 972,570 votes for Biden and 912,115 for Trump.

CNN's John King walks through the latest:

25 min ago

"It is very important that my voice is heard," says Nevada voter in long line waiting to resolve ballot issue

From CNN's Leinz Vales

As Nevada continues to count votes and a winner is yet to be projected in the state, CNN's Sara Sidner interviewed voters in Las Vegas who are waiting in line to resolve ballot issues.

"It is very important that my voice is heard, and my voice is my vote,” said Mary, a Nevada voter who is the last person in a long line of voters who were asked by officials to fix or “cure” their ballots before the 5 p.m. PT deadline.

“I was flying, literally, to get here,” Mary told Sidner. “It is important, at this very last minute, it’s very important that my voice and my vote is counted, and heard.”

Sidner went on to speak to another voter who said that many people in line are building a sense of camaraderie while they wait to resolve their ballot issues. 

“None of us has asked each other who we’re voting for, or anything like that,” John said. “We’re all down here, want to make our vote count.”

Remember: Joe Biden and President Trump each need 270 electoral votes to win the presidency. Biden currently has 253 electoral votes and Trump has 213 electoral votes. Six electoral votes are at stake in Nevada.

Hear more from voters in Nevada:

55 min ago

Biden still likely to speak tonight regardless of whether race has been called

From CNN's Arlette Saenz and Sarah Mucha

Joe Biden is still likely to speak tonight regardless of whether the race has been called, a person familiar with the plans said, but cautions the situation remains fluid.

If the race is not called by the time he speaks, Biden will talk about his growing lead, a source said. 

The campaign earlier in the day said Biden was planning to speak in prime-time.

There was no election briefing from the campaign’s top advisers today. There have been no tweets from Biden or his running mate Kamala Harris.

50 min ago

No additional updates from Georgia's secretary of state expected tonight

From CNN's Jason Morris

Georgia's secretary of state will not release any additional updates again tonight, according to Walter Jones, media consultant with Secretary Brad Raffensperger's office.

Some context: The most recent data shared by Raffensperger as of 3 p.m. ET today, reported approximately 8,400 military and overseas ballots that were still available to be received by the state by 5 p.m. ET Friday.  

CNN is yet to project a winner in Georgia. Sixteen electoral votes are at stake in the state.

1 hr 1 min ago

Arizona judge sets hearing in Sharpie case for Nov. 13

From CNN's Kara Scannell

An Arizona state court judge set a hearing for next Friday in the Trump campaign-backed litigation challenging the use of Sharpie pens to fill out ballots in Arizona's Maricopa County, the largest county in the battleground state.

The judge wrote in the order that she would hear legal arguments and from witnesses at the Nov. 13 hearing. She denied the Trump campaign’s request to conduct discovery.

49 min ago

Justice Alito's order "preserved the status quo" in Pennsylvania, says top GOP elections lawyer 

From CNN's Josiah Ryan

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito's order for Pennsylvania election officials to put aside late arriving ballots and count them separately is in line with previous guidance from the secretary of state, Republican elections lawyer Benjamin Ginsberg said moments after the ruling tonight. 

"I think what Justice Alito's order does is ... preserve the status quo, the way things are now," said Ginsberg.

The ruling comes in a wake of a filing today from Pennsylvania Republicans who argued in court that that not every county in the state was abiding by the secretary of state's guidance, which may not be legally binding.

Some officials in Pennsylvania, including the secretary of state, have argued there should be a three-day grace period so that ballots that arrive after Election Day through today, should be included in the final count, as long as they were not postmarked after Election Day, a policy which was approved by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.

Ginsberg said Alito's order represents a mixed result for Republicans. 

"...The ballots are still being counted, so the Republican Party lost its attempt to halt the counting... but this is not an amount that it appears it will impact the election," he said. "The ballots will be counted, but not included in the counts so ... the status quo, all options, will still be on the table with this order."

Ginsburg pointed out that Alito's order has no actual bearing on whether those ballots which were received after Election Day may ultimately be a part of the final count, but the order may signal that the Supreme Court would get involved if those ballots became relevant. 

It does not say "...whether to count these ballots, or not count the ballots, or to exclude them," he said. 

Watch:

1 hr 23 min ago

Supreme Court Justice Alito orders Pennsylvania to comply with secretary of state's guidance

From CNN's Ariane de Vogue

J. Scott Applewhite/AP
J. Scott Applewhite/AP

Justice Samuel Alito has ordered all county boards in Pennsylvania to segregate ballots received after Election Day and said that if the ballots are counted, they be counted separately. 

This order is in line with the guidance that secretary of state of Pennsylvania had already issued.

"Justice Alito’s order sort of preserves the status quo," CNN contributor and election law expert Ben Ginsberg said.

Earlier today, Pennsylvania Republicans asked the court to issue the order, suggesting – without evidence — that some counties are not following state guidance.

In court papers, lawyers for the state GOP said that “given the results of the November 3, 2020 general election, the vote in Pennsylvania may well determine the next President of the United States—and it is currently unclear whether all 67 county boards of elections are segregating late-arriving ballots," the GOP petition said.

Alito suggested some frustration that the secretary of state hadn’t kept the Supreme Court aware of changes in guidance.

Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar has already ordered any ballots that arrive between Nov. 4 and Nov. 6 be segregated from those that arrived by Election Day, pending ongoing litigation, and Alito’s order puts more force to that order.

Boockvar said Thursday that there would not be enough ballots to sway the election. Critics of the President and other Republicans say he is continuing legal challenges to suggest that the courts could impact election results, even though the numbers so far suggest otherwise.

Watch:

2 hr 8 min ago

Biden campaign continues to watch results, as public awaits to see if prime-time speech will happen

From CNN's Arlette Saenz

Joe Biden’s campaign is continuing to watch results coming in tonight, including in Pennsylvania as they hope the state could put them over 270 electoral votes.

As they watched the margins in Georgia and Pennsylvania grow, aides started the day hopeful that today would be the day the race would be called in Biden’s favor, but reality has sunk in for many that that moment is taking a bit longer to come.

The public activity from the campaign today has been night and day compared to that of the previous three days.

There was no election briefing from the campaign’s top advisers today. There have been no tweets from Biden or his running mate Kamala Harris.

Biden last spoke to the American people more than 26 hours ago as he urged calm and patience as the vote count continues.

The campaign earlier in the day said Biden was planning to speak in prime time, but for now as the prime-time hours near we are still waiting to hear if that speech will happen even if the race is not called.

At the Chase Center, staff was doing a run-through with two people standing on stage waving and then one of those people walking behind the podium, making it clear that preparations are still underway here.

2 hr 8 min ago

Federal judge denies Republican candidates effort to stop ballot counting in Nevada's Clark County

From CNN's Kara Scannell

A federal judge denied Republican congressional candidates request to stop the counting of mail-in ballots in Clark County, a critical seat in the key battleground state of Nevada, saying they would not succeed on the merits of the case. 

After a two-hour hearing, Judge Andrew Gordon said, “The public interest is not in favor of disrupting the completion of the process of the counting of the ballots” that could disenfranchise hundreds if not thousands of mail-in ballots legally cast.

The judge also noted that a similar case that is ongoing in state court is the better venue, noting that questions about the review of signatures on ballots are issues “involving state laws and should be interpreted by state courts, particular Supreme Court justices elected by state of Nevada citizens.”