Arizona secretary of state anticipates 235,000 outstanding ballots to be completed over the weekend

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said Friday that there is approximately “235,000 outstanding ballots” statewide with about 135,000 in Maricopa County.

“We’re not sure how many of those are provisionals, but of the regular ballots they anticipate being done this weekend,” Hobbs told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer.

“In Arizona, counties have five business days after the election to resolve provisional ballots," Hobbs said. "Any of those ballots that are provisional they won’t be able to count until Wednesday. I don’t know how many of the Maricopa ballots are provisional ballots. It’s a small number, I’m sure.”

Remember: CNN is yet to project a winner in Arizona. There are 11 electoral votes at stake in the state. Neither Biden nor Trump have received the 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency. According to CNN’s latest projections, Biden has 253 electoral votes to Trump’s 213.

