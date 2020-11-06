Live TV
1 hr 30 min ago

There are 124,500 outstanding ballots still to be counted in Nevada

From CNN's Kevin Flower

An election warehouse worker moves polling place equipment at the Clark County Election Department in North Las Vegas, Nevada on Friday.
An election warehouse worker moves polling place equipment at the Clark County Election Department in North Las Vegas, Nevada on Friday. Jae C. Hong/AP

There are an estimated 124,500 outstanding ballots in Nevada, according to the secretary of state's office.

This number includes 58,000 mail ballots and 66,500 voter registration ballots to be counted — 90% of the ballots to be counted are in Clark County.

This figure does not include provisional ballots or signature cures outstanding.

Remember: CNN is yet to project a winner in Nevada. There are six electoral votes at play in the state. Joe Biden and President Trump each need 270 electoral votes to win the presidency. Biden currently has 253 electoral votes and Trump has 213 electoral votes.

1 hr 33 min ago

Trump team lawyer: "We're going to play until the whistle blows" 

From CNN's Pam Brown and Kevin Liptak

Prior to the election, President Trump's campaign and Republican National Committee identified lawyers that would be in every state to represent them if need be and the President's campaign organized a loose coalition that resembled more a show of support than an actual legal operation in motion called "Lawyers for Trump."

Now lawyers in those states are looking for enough evidence to build cases aiming to cast doubt on the validity of the election outcome.

"We're not going to shoot from the hip," one of the sources said, emphasizing they are trying to put together cases that would stand up in court moving forward instead of focusing on one off instances as seen in previous suits that judges have struck down.

Another source familiar with ongoing discussions said there needs to be actual evidence to file a lawsuit and lawyers aren't going to put their reputations on the line if they don't have a case that they believe would be unethical to file.

Still, there is a belief among some of the lawyers they have avenues in at least two states with close margins to file voting related lawsuits even as Trump's lead continues to diminish. 

"We're going to play until the whistle blows," one lawyer said.

To note: There is no evidence of widespread fraud in the election and counties across the country have streamlined the counting process and judges in several cases in various states have shot down several of their initial attempts.

1 hr 37 min ago

Trump has no public events scheduled this weekend

The White House public schedule for the weekend shows no public events for the President. 

This schedule of course is subject to change on short notice.  

While the President has been tweeting, his last public remarks were Thursday evening.

1 hr 33 min ago

New vote totals in Arizona's Maricopa County show Biden's lead shrink

From CNN's Bob Ortega

Arizona elections officials continue to count ballots inside the Maricopa County Recorder's Office, Friday, November 6, in Phoenix.
Arizona elections officials continue to count ballots inside the Maricopa County Recorder's Office, Friday, November 6, in Phoenix. Matt York/AP

The biggest county in Arizona has released a new batch votes Friday night – shrinking Joe Biden's lead there. 

Updated vote totals released by Maricopa County show Biden with 1,004,003 votes and Trump with 950,503 there. There's a 29,861-vote difference between Biden and Trump in the state.

Previously, Maricopa was reporting 972,570 votes for Biden and 912,115 for Trump.

1 hr 54 min ago

"It is very important that my voice is heard," says Nevada voter in long line waiting to resolve ballot issue

From CNN's Leinz Vales

As Nevada continues to count votes and a winner is yet to be projected in the state, CNN's Sara Sidner interviewed voters in Las Vegas who are waiting in line to resolve ballot issues.

"It is very important that my voice is heard, and my voice is my vote,” said Mary, a Nevada voter who is the last person in a long line of voters who were asked by officials to fix or “cure” their ballots before the 5 p.m. PT deadline.

“I was flying, literally, to get here,” Mary told Sidner. “It is important, at this very last minute, it’s very important that my voice and my vote is counted, and heard.”

Sidner went on to speak to another voter who said that many people in line are building a sense of camaraderie while they wait to resolve their ballot issues. 

“None of us has asked each other who we’re voting for, or anything like that,” John said. “We’re all down here, want to make our vote count.”

Remember: Joe Biden and President Trump each need 270 electoral votes to win the presidency. Biden currently has 253 electoral votes and Trump has 213 electoral votes. Six electoral votes are at stake in Nevada.

2 hr 24 min ago

Biden still likely to speak tonight regardless of whether race has been called

From CNN's Arlette Saenz and Sarah Mucha

Joe Biden is still likely to speak tonight regardless of whether the race has been called, a person familiar with the plans said, but cautions the situation remains fluid.

If the race is not called by the time he speaks, Biden will talk about his growing lead, a source said. 

The campaign earlier in the day said Biden was planning to speak in prime-time.

There was no election briefing from the campaign’s top advisers today. There have been no tweets from Biden or his running mate Kamala Harris.

2 hr 19 min ago

No additional updates from Georgia's secretary of state expected tonight

From CNN's Jason Morris

Georgia's secretary of state will not release any additional updates again tonight, according to Walter Jones, media consultant with Secretary Brad Raffensperger's office.

Some context: The most recent data shared by Raffensperger as of 3 p.m. ET today, reported approximately 8,400 military and overseas ballots that were still available to be received by the state by 5 p.m. ET Friday.  

CNN is yet to project a winner in Georgia. Sixteen electoral votes are at stake in the state.

2 hr 30 min ago

Arizona judge sets hearing in Sharpie case for Nov. 13

From CNN's Kara Scannell

An Arizona state court judge set a hearing for next Friday in the Trump campaign-backed litigation challenging the use of Sharpie pens to fill out ballots in Arizona's Maricopa County, the largest county in the battleground state.

The judge wrote in the order that she would hear legal arguments and from witnesses at the Nov. 13 hearing. She denied the Trump campaign’s request to conduct discovery.

2 hr 18 min ago

Justice Alito's order "preserved the status quo" in Pennsylvania, says top GOP elections lawyer 

From CNN's Josiah Ryan

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito's order for Pennsylvania election officials to put aside late arriving ballots and count them separately is in line with previous guidance from the secretary of state, Republican elections lawyer Benjamin Ginsberg said moments after the ruling tonight. 

"I think what Justice Alito's order does is ... preserve the status quo, the way things are now," said Ginsberg.

The ruling comes in a wake of a filing today from Pennsylvania Republicans who argued in court that that not every county in the state was abiding by the secretary of state's guidance, which may not be legally binding.

Some officials in Pennsylvania, including the secretary of state, have argued there should be a three-day grace period so that ballots that arrive after Election Day through today, should be included in the final count, as long as they were not postmarked after Election Day, a policy which was approved by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.

Ginsberg said Alito's order represents a mixed result for Republicans. 

"...The ballots are still being counted, so the Republican Party lost its attempt to halt the counting... but this is not an amount that it appears it will impact the election," he said. "The ballots will be counted, but not included in the counts so ... the status quo, all options, will still be on the table with this order."

Ginsburg pointed out that Alito's order has no actual bearing on whether those ballots which were received after Election Day may ultimately be a part of the final count, but the order may signal that the Supreme Court would get involved if those ballots became relevant. 

It does not say "...whether to count these ballots, or not count the ballots, or to exclude them," he said. 

