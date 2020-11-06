There are 124,500 outstanding ballots still to be counted in Nevada

Prior to the election, President Trump's campaign and Republican National Committee identified lawyers that would be in every state to represent them if need be and the President's campaign organized a loose coalition that resembled more a show of support than an actual legal operation in motion called "Lawyers for Trump."

Now lawyers in those states are looking for enough evidence to build cases aiming to cast doubt on the validity of the election outcome.

"We're not going to shoot from the hip," one of the sources said, emphasizing they are trying to put together cases that would stand up in court moving forward instead of focusing on one off instances as seen in previous suits that judges have struck down.

Another source familiar with ongoing discussions said there needs to be actual evidence to file a lawsuit and lawyers aren't going to put their reputations on the line if they don't have a case that they believe would be unethical to file.

Still, there is a belief among some of the lawyers they have avenues in at least two states with close margins to file voting related lawsuits even as Trump's lead continues to diminish.

"We're going to play until the whistle blows," one lawyer said.

To note: There is no evidence of widespread fraud in the election and counties across the country have streamlined the counting process and judges in several cases in various states have shot down several of their initial attempts.