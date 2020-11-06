Michigan's house speaker is convening an oversight committee inquiry into state's election

Michigan Republican House Speaker Lee Chatfield announced Friday that the legislature’s oversight committees will meet Saturday “to begin an inquiry into the election and counting procedures in our state for this election and future ones.”

“This isn’t to change results. America needs certainty and unity. This will help," the Republican lawmaker tweeted.

Chatfield affirmed, “whoever gets the most votes will win Michigan! Period. End of story. Then we move on,” waving off concerns about electors breaking with the results.

Senate Minority Leader Jim Ananich criticized the decision, calling it a “very sad development.”

“This is a very sad development and it only serves to feed the chaos on which this president thrives,” Ananich said in a statement provided to CNN.

Some context: The announcement comes as Trump and the Michigan Republican Party have tried to make claims of fraud in how the election was conducted in Michigan without any success.

The Trump campaign’s lawsuit claiming voter fraud in Michigan has already been thrown out and no new claims with evidence have been brought forward.