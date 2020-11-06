Live TV
Follow CNN Politics
Live Updates

Election 2020 presidential results

By Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya, Melissa Mahtani, Veronica Rocha and Amanda Wills, CNN

Updated 9:25 a.m. ET, November 6, 2020
30 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
6 min ago

Airspace now restricted over Biden’s home

From CNN's Pete Muntean

New restricted "national defense airspace" has been put in place over Democratic nominee Joe Biden's home in Wilmington, Delaware.

The Federal Aviation Administration posted the Temporary Flight Restriction on Wednesday, the day after the general election. An FAA notice to pilots available online shows the one mile radius no-fly zone is now active until next Wednesday morning.

The FAA says airspace has also been temporarily restricted over the nearby Chase Center, where the stage is set for a possible Biden victory speech – should he ultimately win the presidential election. 

More US Secret Service agents have also been sent to Wilmington, Delaware, in anticipation of a potential Joe Biden presidential win, CNN has learned. 

The extra Secret Service agents were sent to Delaware on Thursday, two sources said, with one law enforcement source telling CNN, “This was anticipated.”  

17 min ago

John King: Biden taking lead over Trump in Pennsylvania is "potentially decisive moment in the race"

From CNN's Adrienne Vogt

AP/Getty Images
AP/Getty Images

Joe Biden has taken the lead in Pennsylvania over President Trump, a “dramatic and potentially decisive” development, CNN's John King said.

In the latest update, Biden got 27,396 votes, while Trump got 3,760 votes. Of the 31,412 votes that were just tallied, 87% of that vote came in for Biden. He has now taken the lead in Pennsylvania by 5,587 votes. 

Overall in the state, Biden has 3,295,304 votes, 49.4% of the total — while Trump has 3,289,717 votes, or 49.3%.

“The President cannot win reelection without Pennsylvania and without Georgia. Overnight, Georgia flipped blue. Seconds ago, Pennsylvania flipped to the blue. We cannot understate this moment. It's not over, still counting votes, but Joe Biden now in the lead in Pennsylvania, in the lead in Georgia, in the lead in Nevada, in the lead in Arizona,” King said.

Watch:

15 min ago

"Bombastic statements" won't help Trump in possible recount and contest proceedings, GOP election lawyer says

From CNN's Aditi Sangal

President Trump's series of lawsuits in multiple states and baseless claims of widespread electoral fraud are not enough to throw the election result in doubt, Republican election lawyer Ben Ginsberg says.

“The credible path is to actually be able to produce evidence in the individual states to show fraud to throw the results in doubt,” Ginsberg said Friday. “Bombastic statements do not work in the recount and contest proceedings in states."

More on evidence, he said:

“If you haven't developed the evidence on Election Day in real time, you're not going to be able to mount it and collect it afterwards,” he added. “There will be all sorts of legal conspiracy theories, but the President doesn't have many options absent real evidence.”

Watch:

12 min ago

Trump doesn't have a path forward without Pennsylvania

President Donald Trump speaks in the Brady Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, DC, on November 5.
President Donald Trump speaks in the Brady Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, DC, on November 5. Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

Democratic nominee Joe Biden just took the lead in Pennsylvania, where 95% of the vote count has been reported.

Here's why this matters: Trump cannot find a route to 270 electoral votes without Pennsylvania's 20 electoral votes, so his chances of securing reelection will hinge on developments in the states.

Right now, Biden has 253 electoral votes. If he wins Pennsylvania, he's over the 270 electoral vote threshold.

And remember: Five more states — Alaska, Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and North Carolina – are still yet to be projected. Trump has leads in Alaska and North Carolina, while Biden has leads in Arizona, Georgia and Nevada.

34 min ago

Philadelphia updates its vote count

With newly updated numbers, Philadelphia now shows that former Vice President Joe Biden has 553,953 votes to President Trump’s 125,513.

That’s a change from overnight:

  • Biden added 27,396 votes
  • Trump added 3760 votes

Total votes added since last night: 31,671

21 min ago

Biden takes the lead in Pennsylvania

Democratic candidate Joe Biden has taken the lead in Pennsylvania over President Trump.

Trump cannot be reelected if he doesn't win Pennsylvania's 20 electoral votes, no matter how many other states he wins.

His chances of securing reelection will hinge on the developments in this state.

Watch:

38 min ago

Trump has told people he has no plans to concede

From CNN's Kaitlan Collins

President Donald Trump speaks at the White House on November 5.
President Donald Trump speaks at the White House on November 5. Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

In conversations with allies in recent days, President Trump has said he has no intention to concede the election to Joe Biden, even if his path to a second term in office is effectively blocked by losses in places like Georgia and Pennsylvania. 

Aides, including his chief of staff Mark Meadows, have not attempted to bring Trump to terms of what’s happening and have instead fed his baseless claim that the election is being stolen from him. 

Trump’s allies have grown concerned that someone is going to have to reckon with the President that his time in office is potentially coming to an end, though they have not decided who should be the one to do it. There has been talk of potentially Jared Kushner or Ivanka Trump doing so, sources said. 

Watch:

55 min ago

Philadelphia will post more than 20,000 votes in 10 to 15 minutes

From Kate Bolduan and Pam Brown

Philadelphia is expected to post results of more than 20,000 mail-in ballots cast in next 10 to 15 minutes, a source familiar with the Philadelphia counting tells CNN.

Earlier today, Philadelphia reported it had 50,000 mail-in votes still to tabulate.

1 hr 8 min ago

More results expected from Pennsylvania soon

Election officials are expected to soon release more results on their vote count in the Keystone State.

Biden is only behind President Trump by a little more than 18,000 votes in Pennsylvania right now, after having trailed at one point by more than half a million ballots in the hours after polls closed. Tens of thousands of votes — most of them from strongly Democratic areas, including around Philadelphia — remain to be counted.

Here's why this matters: Trump cannot find a route to 270 electoral votes without Pennsylvania's 20 electoral votes.

Right now, Biden has 253 electoral votes. If he wins Pennsylvania, he's over the 270 electoral vote threshold.

Reminder: Each candidate needs 270 electoral college votes to win the presidency.