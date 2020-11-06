Secret Service sends more agents to Delaware in anticipation of a potential Biden win

More US Secret Service agents have been sent to Wilmington, Delaware, in anticipation of a potential Joe Biden presidential win, CNN has learned.

The extra Secret Service agents were sent to Delaware Thursday, two sources said, with one law enforcement source telling CNN, “This was anticipated.”

Some context: Upon a presidential win, the USSS detail for a president-elect would get larger and mirror the size and scope of a president's. Additional airspace security measures are also implemented, a source familiar with USSS protocols said. A team for Biden has been on standby since last week, the source said.

“This is as expected. It’s actually a little bit delayed. It’s not telegraphing any specific concern,” a senior law enforcement official said. The bolstering of security typically happens on election night, the official said, but USSS has played it "cautiously" as the agency does not want seen as making a decision on the election.

On Wednesday, CNN observed additional security assets in Biden’s motorcade consistent with Presidential entourages that are equipped to handle a wide variety of threats and situations and are not part of the typical secret service teams a candidate receives, in addition to Biden’s original detail.

A USSS spokesperson declined to provide additional details, telling CNN, “For operational security reasons, the Secret Service cannot discuss specifically or in general terms the means, methods or resources we utilize to carry out our protective mission.”

This was first reported by Washington Post.