Election 2020 presidential results

By Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya, Melissa Mahtani, Veronica Rocha and Amanda Wills, CNN

Updated 9:30 a.m. ET, November 6, 2020
21 Posts
1 hr 14 min ago

Secret Service sends more agents to Delaware in anticipation of a potential Biden win

From CNN's Jamie Gangel,Betsy Klein, Noah Gray, Peter Morris, Sarah Mucha

More US Secret Service agents have been sent to Wilmington, Delaware, in anticipation of a potential Joe Biden presidential win, CNN has learned. 

The extra Secret Service agents were sent to Delaware Thursday, two sources said, with one law enforcement source telling CNN, “This was anticipated.”  

Some context: Upon a presidential win, the USSS detail for a president-elect would get larger and mirror the size and scope of a president's. Additional airspace security measures are also implemented, a source familiar with USSS protocols said. A team for Biden has been on standby since last week, the source said.

“This is as expected. It’s actually a little bit delayed. It’s not telegraphing any specific concern,” a senior law enforcement official said. The bolstering of security typically happens on election night, the official said, but USSS has played it "cautiously" as the agency does not want seen as making a decision on the election. 

On Wednesday, CNN observed additional security assets in Biden’s motorcade consistent with Presidential entourages that are equipped to handle a wide variety of threats and situations and are not part of the typical secret service teams a candidate receives, in addition to Biden’s original detail.

A USSS spokesperson declined to provide additional details, telling CNN, “For operational security reasons, the Secret Service cannot discuss specifically or in general terms the means, methods or resources we utilize to carry out our protective mission.”

1 hr 14 min ago

McConnell: "Every legal vote should be counted"

From CNN's Bridget Nolan

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell speaks in Louisville, Kentucky, on November 4.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell tweeted Friday:

"Every legal vote should be counted. Any illegally-submitted ballots must not."

McConnell's tweet marks his first public comment since President Trump's remarks in the White House yesterday, in which he claimed, without evidence, that there was widespread voter fraud.

There have been no legitimate allegations of widespread voter fraud in this race.

"Here’s how this must work in our great country: Every legal vote should be counted. Any illegally-submitted ballots must not. All sides must get to observe the process. And the courts are here to apply the laws & resolve disputes. That's how Americans' votes decide the result," McConnell tweeted

1 hr 11 min ago

Georgia's Gwinnett County completes counting of absentee ballots

From CNN’s Justin Gamble

Gwinnett County spokesman Joe Sorenson said the county has finished counting more than 4,000 absentee ballots. He said they will key in those results starting at 8 a.m. ET.

Sorenson said the only thing they have left to count are provisional ballots and any ballots that they have to adjudicate. 

Gwinnett County is northeast of Atlanta and is the second most populous county in the state.

Joe Biden has taken a narrow lead in Georgia with 99% of the state vote count reported. The state has 16 electoral votes.

Trump cannot find a route to 270 electoral votes without Georgia and Pennsylvania, so his chances of securing reelection will hinge on developments in the two states in the coming hours.

1 hr 13 min ago

As we wait on more votes from Pennsylvania, here's where things stand in 5 key states

It's the Friday after Election Day, and we are expecting Pennsylvania to soon release more votes.

Currently, Joe Biden is only behind President Trump by a little more than 18,000 votes in the Keystone State after having trailed, at one point, by more than half a million ballots in the hours after polls closed.

Pennsylvania is one of several states where the race is still too close for CNN to make a projection.

Here's a look at where the vote stands in other states that have not yet been called:

1 hr 38 min ago

Chris Christie: Trump's White House remarks "inflame without informing"

From CNN's Betsy Klein

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie attends a news conference at the White House on September 27.
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie called on President Trump to provide evidence for his claims in the White House briefing room, which, he said, “inflame without informing.”

“So if this stuff is going on that the President's talking about, all of us want it ferreted out, because it would undercut everything that we believe in in our system. But as a prosecutor, that's like asking me to indict someone without showing me any evidence. If you're gonna say those things from behind the podium at the White House – it's his right to do it, it's his right to pursue legal action, but show us the evidence,” Christie said on ABC News Thursday. 

Christie is an ABC contributor. 

Trump has not shown evidence to back up his claims of election fraud, which have so far been completely unsubstantiated.

“We heard nothing today about any evidence. I want to know what backs up what he said, so that I can analyze it. And let me tell you, if he's right I'll be outraged, I'm sure you would be, too,” Christie said.

He continued,

“This kind of thing, all it does is inflame without informing. And we cannot permit inflammation without information.” 
1 hr 32 min ago

Despite no evidence of widespread fraud, Trump campaign sets up voter fraud hotline

From CNN's Kaitlan Collins

President Trump’s campaign attorneys worked into the night attempting to justify the President’s baseless claims of widespread electoral fraud as Joe Biden edged into the lead.

In what may be a sign of how the campaign is viewing what could be its final hours, a source said they set up a hotline to take incoming calls about alleged voter fraud. They even set up an entire room at their headquarters in Arlington dedicated to the hotline.

Despite the president’s insistence, there have been no legitimate allegations of widespread voter fraud in this race.

Trump has framed the vote counting process as a conspiracy to steal the election from him — and the hotline is further evidence of how his staff is trying to justify his claims after the fact.

1 hr 18 min ago

John King: Why it’s all come down to turnout in Pennsylvania

From CNN's Adrienne Vogt

CNN’s John King said neither Joe Biden nor President Trump flipped supporters in Pennsylvania since the 2016 election -- instead, each campaign was able to rally more voters to the polls. 

“If you look at this state, not a lot changed from four years ago; people just turned out more votes,” King said.

“This was not an election where Biden made deep inroads into the Trump vote or Trump made deep inroads into the Biden/Clinton vote. This was an election where both candidates turned out more people,” he added.

King said that there’s no evidence that Biden was able to switch a lot of Trump voters to cast their ballot for him, even as the former vice president played up his Scranton roots to working-class voters during the campaign.

“Actually, there's evidence that the President turned out more voters,” King said.

“This was a big turnout election in battleground Pennsylvania, which we knew could be the decisive state in this election. Both campaigns poured tons of resources in it. Both campaigns spent the final hours of the campaign focusing on this state. They both turned out more voters,” King added. 

2 hr 5 min ago

Biden team is mounting a push to get supporters and allies to validate election legitimacy

From CNN's Jeff Zeleny 

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is joined by his running mate, US Sen. Kamala Harris, as he delivers remarks in Wilmington, Delaware, on November 5.
Joe Biden is waking up today on the cusp of realizing a quest he started more than three decades ago: Winning the presidency.

But it also comes with a stark reality. If he wins, he will have to fight for the legitimacy of his own victory.

Even as the votes are still being counted in Pennsylvania, his native commonwealth that could put him over the top, his advisers have mounted an aggressive behind-the-scenes push to get his supporters – and, even more importantly, Republicans to help validate the sanctity of the election.

The Biden campaign took note of President Trump’s dire tone in the White House last night and began a plan that is underway today to get his old allies in the Senate – and others from a lifetime in public life – to speak to the legitimacy of the election.

In Wilmington, Delaware, with the sun already rising in the morning sky, the stage is still waiting for Biden. He will address the country at some point, but aides said the timing is out of their hands.

2 hr 38 min ago

Trump won't have a path to 270 if he loses Georgia and Pennsylvania

President Donald Trump speaks at the White House on November 5.
Early this morning, Democratic nominee Joe Biden took the lead in Georgia, where 99% of the state vote count has been reported.

Meanwhile, in Pennsylvania, Biden is only behind President Trump by a little more than 18,000 votes in the Keystone State after having trailed at one point by more than half a million ballots in the hours after polls closed. Tens of thousands of votes — most of them from strongly Democratic areas, including around Philadelphia — remain to be counted.

Here's why this matters: Trump cannot find a route to 270 electoral votes without Georgia's 16 electoral votes and Pennsylvania's 20 electoral votes, so his chances of securing reelection will hinge on developments in the two states.

Right now, Biden has 253 electoral votes. If he wins Pennsylvania, he's over the 270 electoral vote threshold. If he wins Georgia, he's at 269.

And remember: Four more states — Alaska, Arizona, Nevada and North Carolina – are still yet to be projected. Trump has leads in Alaska and North Carolina, while Biden has leads in Arizona and Nevada.