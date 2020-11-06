Georgia's Gwinnett County has roughly 1,500 ballots left to count

Ballot counting continued Friday in Gwinnett County, Georgia, where there are roughly 1,500 votes left to tabulate, according to county spokesperson Joe Sorenson.
"A total of 535 absentee by mail ballots that required a signature cure and three military/overseas ballots will be counted tomorrow after Dominion technicians make the system adjustments needed to complete the count," Sorenson said in a statement. "Additionally, 965 provisional ballots will have to be reviewed by the Gwinnett County Board of Voter Registrations and Elections to determine their eligibility to be tabulated."
The Board of Voter Registrations and Elections is scheduled to review the provisional ballots on Nov. 9.