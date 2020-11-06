Georgia's Gwinnett County has roughly 1,500 ballots left to count

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows speaks with reporters at the White House, on Wednesday, October 21, in Washington. Alex Brandon/AP

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has tested positive for coronavirus, two officials confirm to CNN.

Bloomberg first reported the story.

Meadows traveled with the President on Sunday and Monday. He was also at the White House election night party on Tuesday and in close contact with members of the President’s family.

White House officials are now alarmed given Meadows has been around other staffers while potentially contagious, one aide says. The White House had invited people to watch the results roll in that night.

At the time, White House communications director Alyssa Farah said there would be temperature checks and precautions taken given the pandemic. Initial plans to hold an event at the Trump Hotel were scrapped because of local restrictions on indoor gatherings and fear there would be significant fines.

The President delivered remarks from the White House press briefing room last night.

CNN's Kaitlan Collins reports: