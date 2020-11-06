Live TV
Election 2020 presidential results

By Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya, Melissa Mahtani, Veronica Rocha, Amanda Wills and Fernando Alfonso III, CNN

Updated 12:23 a.m. ET, November 7, 2020
112 Posts
9 min ago

Georgia's Gwinnett County has roughly 1,500 ballots left to count

From CNN's Jason Morris

An officials works on ballots at the Gwinnett County Voter Registration and Elections Headquarters on Friday in Lawrenceville, Georgia.
John Bazemore/AP

Ballot counting continued Friday in Gwinnett County, Georgia, where there are roughly 1,500 votes left to tabulate, according to county spokesperson Joe Sorenson.

"A total of 535 absentee by mail ballots that required a signature cure and three military/overseas ballots will be counted tomorrow after Dominion technicians make the system adjustments needed to complete the count," Sorenson said in a statement. "Additionally, 965 provisional ballots will have to be reviewed by the Gwinnett County Board of Voter Registrations and Elections to determine their eligibility to be tabulated."

The Board of Voter Registrations and Elections is scheduled to review the provisional ballots on Nov. 9.

8 min ago

White House chief of staff tests positive for coronavirus

From CNN's Kaitlan Collins and Jim Acosta 

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows speaks with reporters at the White House, on Wednesday, October 21, in Washington.
Alex Brandon/AP

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has tested positive for coronavirus, two officials confirm to CNN.

Bloomberg first reported the story.

Meadows traveled with the President on Sunday and Monday. He was also at the White House election night party on Tuesday and in close contact with members of the President’s family. 

White House officials are now alarmed given Meadows has been around other staffers while potentially contagious, one aide says. The White House had invited people to watch the results roll in that night.

At the time, White House communications director Alyssa Farah said there would be temperature checks and precautions taken given the pandemic. Initial plans to hold an event at the Trump Hotel were scrapped because of local restrictions on indoor gatherings and fear there would be significant fines. 

The President delivered remarks from the White House press briefing room last night.

CNN's Kaitlan Collins reports:

57 min ago

It's past 8 p.m. on the West Coast. Here's where the race to 270 stands.

Joe Biden's lead in Pennsylvania continues to grow, and he now has approximately 28,833 more votes than President Trump in the Keystone State.

CNN has yet to project a winner in Pennsylvania. If Biden wins Pennsylvania's 20 electoral votes, he will reach the 270 needed to win the presidency.

Biden currently holds 253 electoral votes, while Trump has 213.

CNN has also yet to project a winner in the key states of Georgia, Nevada and Arizona. Biden is currently leading Trump in these states, but votes are still being counted.

59 min ago

Biden: "We're not waiting to get the work done"

From CNN's Leinz Vales

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks on Friday in Wilmington, Delaware.
Carolyn Kaster/AP

As Joe Biden’s lead over President Trump continues to grow in states yet to declare a victor, the presidential hopeful said Friday night that while he's waiting for the final election results, he is “not waiting to get the work done" on important issues facing the country.

“Yesterday, Sen. Harris and I held meetings with groups of experts on public health and the economic crisis this country is facing," Biden said. "The pandemic, as you also know, is getting more worrisome all across the country. Cases are skyrocketing. It’s believed we could see as many as 200,000 cases a day, and the death toll is approaching 240,000 lives lost. 240,000 empty chairs across America."

Biden's speech came as the United States set a new record when it surpassed 125,000 daily coronavirus infections.

"We both know tensions are high," Biden said. "They can be high after a tough election. One like we’ve had. But we need to remember, we have to remain calm. Patient. Let the process work out as we count all the votes."

1 hr 6 min ago

Biden: "We're going to win this race with a clear majority, with the nation behind us"

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks on Friday in Wilmington, Delaware.
Carolyn Kaster/AP

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden exuded confidence tonight as his campaign inches closer to the White House while votes continue to be tallied in key battleground states.

"We don't have a final declaration of victory yet, but the numbers tell us it's clear," Biden said from Wilmington, Delaware, tonight. "We are going to win this race. Just look at what has happened since yesterday. Twenty four hours we were behind in Georgia, now we're ahead, and we are going to win that state. Twenty four hours ago we were behind in Pennsylvania, and we are going to win Pennsylvania. And now we are ahead, but we are winning in Arizona, we're winning in Nevada, and in fact our lead just doubled in Nevada. We're on track for over 300 electoral votes, electoral college votes. And look at the national numbers. We're going to win this race with a clear majority, with the nation behind us."

Where the race for the White House stands: Biden's lead is growing in the battleground state of Pennsylvania tonight. Biden currently leads the President by 253 to 213 electoral votes, CNN projects.

Watch Joe Biden's full speech:

1 hr 29 min ago

Biden is speaking now from Delaware

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks in Wilmington, Delaware.
Source: Pool

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is speaking now from Wilmington, Delaware, as votes continue to be counted and a winner in the presidential race is yet to be called.

"My fellow Americans, we don't have a final declaration of victory yet, but the numbers tell us it's clear. Tell us a clear and convincing story. We are going to win this race," Biden said, as his running mate Kamala Harris stood nearby on stage.

Biden noted that he is now leading Trump in Pennsylvania.

1 hr 16 min ago

Biden's lead in Pennsylvania grows with latest batch of votes released from Allegheny County

Alleghany County election official Rich Fitzgerald.
Source: CNN

A new batch of votes from Allegheny County were counted and released tonight, widening Joe Biden's lead over President Trump.

Of the 3,212 votes released, Biden received 2,436 votes and President Trump got 733 votes, according to the county's executive Rich Fitzgerald. Biden now leads Trump by 28,833 votes.

Biden holds 49.6% of the vote in the state compared to Trump's 49.1%.

Why Pennsylvania is key: If Biden wins Pennsylvania's 20 electoral votes, he will reach the 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency. CNN is yet to project a winner in the state.

Watch:

1 hr 33 min ago

Here's where Pennsylvania's outstanding ballots are coming from

Analysis by CNN's Pamela Brown/Written by Leinz Vales

As Pennsylvania continues to count votes, CNN’s Pamela Brown said Friday that there’s approximately 89,00 outstanding ballots and 101,000 provisional ballots left to be counted in the Keystone State. 

“A majority of those ballots are coming from blue counties,” Brown said during CNN’s special election coverage. “When you look at Philadelphia, there are around 38,000 outstanding mail-in ballots. That includes 15,000 to 28,000 provisional ballots."

Brown went on to explain that some of the provisional ballots may take a "little bit longer" to process, because “these are ballots that people filled out because they didn’t get their mail-in ballot or there was a problem.”

These are the remaining Pennsylvania counties with outstanding ballots:

  • Allegeny County: "There are 37 ballots outstanding there, including provisional ballots."
  • Bucks County: "There's 2,000 damaged ballots that needs review and 6,700 provisional ballots."
  • Luzerne County: "A little more than 4,300 there." 
  • Montgomery County: "10,000 ballots."
  • Chester County: "2,300 ballots.“

"All of these counties have their own pace, own formula, own process for going through the ballots and posting them,” Brown added.

1 hr 49 min ago

Another batch of ballots will be released tonight in Pennsylvania's Allegheny County

From CNN's Caroline Kenny

A Trump campaign poll watcher films the counting of ballots at the Allegheny County elections warehouse on November 6, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Jeff Swensen/Getty Images

The Allegheny County executive estimates another release of ballots, likely in the range of 10:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. ET.

CNN is told that will be the last release of the night and that staffers will not be counting overnight.

The ballots will be from a batch of court-challenged, misprinted ballots that previously had been set aside for review. 

The county has not announced how many votes are expected to be added to the count in this release.