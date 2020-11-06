Live TV
Follow CNN Politics
Live Updates

Election 2020 presidential results

By Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya, Melissa Mahtani, Veronica Rocha, Amanda Wills and Fernando Alfonso III, CNN

Updated 8:17 p.m. ET, November 6, 2020
92 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 min ago

Supreme Court Justice Alito orders Pennsylvania to comply with secretary of state's guidance

From CNN's Ariane de Vogue

J. Scott Applewhite/AP
J. Scott Applewhite/AP

Justice Samuel Alito has ordered all county boards in Pennsylvania to segregate ballots received after Election Day and said that if the ballots are counted, they be counted separately. 

This order is in line with the guidance that secretary of state of Pennsylvania had already issued.

"Justice Alito’s order sort of preserves the status quo," CNN contributor and election law expert Ben Ginsberg said.

Earlier today, Pennsylvania Republicans asked the court to issue the order, suggesting – without evidence — that some counties are not following state guidance.

In court papers, lawyers for the state GOP said that “given the results of the November 3, 2020 general election, the vote in Pennsylvania may well determine the next President of the United States—and it is currently unclear whether all 67 county boards of elections are segregating late-arriving ballots," the GOP petition said.

Alito suggested some frustration that the secretary of state hadn’t kept the Supreme Court aware of changes in guidance.

Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar has already ordered any ballots that arrive between Nov. 4 and Nov. 6 be segregated from those that arrived by Election Day, pending ongoing litigation, and Alito’s order puts more force to that order.

Boockvar said Thursday that there would not be enough ballots to sway the election. Critics of the President and other Republicans say he is continuing legal challenges to suggest that the courts could impact election results, even though the numbers so far suggest otherwise.

Watch:

46 min ago

Biden campaign continues to watch results, as public awaits to see if prime-time speech will happen

From CNN's Arlette Saenz

Joe Biden’s campaign is continuing to watch results coming in tonight, including in Pennsylvania as they hope the state could put them over 270 electoral votes.

As they watched the margins in Georgia and Pennsylvania grow, aides started the day hopeful that today would be the day the race would be called in Biden’s favor, but reality has sunk in for many that that moment is taking a bit longer to come.

The public activity from the campaign today has been night and day compared to that of the previous three days.

There was no election briefing from the campaign’s top advisers today. There have been no tweets from Biden or his running mate Kamala Harris.

Biden last spoke to the American people more than 26 hours ago as he urged calm and patience as the vote count continues.

The campaign earlier in the day said Biden was planning to speak in prime time, but for now as the prime-time hours near we are still waiting to hear if that speech will happen even if the race is not called.

At the Chase Center, staff was doing a run-through with two people standing on stage waving and then one of those people walking behind the podium, making it clear that preparations are still underway here.

46 min ago

Federal judge denies Republican candidates effort to stop ballot counting in Nevada's Clark County

From CNN's Kara Scannell

A federal judge denied Republican congressional candidates request to stop the counting of mail-in ballots in Clark County, a critical seat in the key battleground state of Nevada, saying they would not succeed on the merits of the case. 

After a two-hour hearing, Judge Andrew Gordon said, “The public interest is not in favor of disrupting the completion of the process of the counting of the ballots” that could disenfranchise hundreds if not thousands of mail-in ballots legally cast.

The judge also noted that a similar case that is ongoing in state court is the better venue, noting that questions about the review of signatures on ballots are issues “involving state laws and should be interpreted by state courts, particular Supreme Court justices elected by state of Nevada citizens.”

13 min ago

Philadelphia's pace of counting will slow as the final batch of ballots are addressed

From CNN's Kate Bolduan and Mark Morales

Election workers count ballots on November 6 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Election workers count ballots on November 6 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Chris McGrath/Getty Images

Philadelphia’s election office is not expected to release more count details on Friday night as the remaining ballots prove more challenging to sort through. 

The vote counting process has entered the most labor-intensive phase of the count, slowing the pace, according to a city official.

Philadelphia election officials are now working through what’s left of an estimated 20,000 mail-in ballots that require review for a variety of issues like signature problems or damage. There are also an estimated 15,000-20,000 in-person provisional ballots to go through. The fact all of these ballots require a secondary look and often a vote by a group of three election officials has slowed the counting process considerably.  

Some context: The slow pace of this phase is not unique to this election, this phase always takes extra time after Election Day. What is unique is there have never been so many mail-in ballots in the city and throughout the commonwealth.

The mail-in ballot issues that require this additional review include: a voter not writing the date on their ballot, a voter listing their birth date where they should list the current date, a voter not including their address on the ballot or signing the wrong side of the ballot's envelope.

These ballots are all separated into groups and then reviewed by the trio of election officials who vote on whether or not the ballot is valid. 

Provisional ballots always take extra time as the election officials must determine if the person is eligible to vote before it can count.

According to this source, all of these factors together make it difficult to accurately offer an estimate of how long it will take to finish all or part of this count.

48 min ago

It's just past 7:15 p.m. ET. Here's who is leading in Pennsylvania.

CNN is yet to make a projection in Pennsylvania. Neither Joe Biden nor President Trump have received the 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency.

If Biden wins Pennsylvania's 20 electoral votes, that would take him over 270. According to CNN's latest projections, Biden currently has 253 electoral votes to Trump's 213.

The race remains tight, but Biden continues to grow his lead in Pennsylvania as more mail-in ballots are counted. Biden is currently leading Trump in the Keystone State by more than 19,000 votes.

CNN is also yet to project a winner in 3 other key states — Georgia, Nevada and Arizona.

Here's a look at who is leading:

6 min ago

Georgia's Gwinnett County expected to upload more than 500 ballots tonight

From CNN’s Justin Gamble

Officials work on ballots at the Gwinnett County Voter Registration and Elections Headquarters on November 6 in Lawrenceville, Georgia.
Officials work on ballots at the Gwinnett County Voter Registration and Elections Headquarters on November 6 in Lawrenceville, Georgia. John Bazemore

Georgia's Gwinnett County expects to upload an additional 538 ballots sometime Friday evening, according to county spokesperson Joe Sorenson.

Right now, 535 of those ballots are provisional ballots that have been cured, and three are from military personnel or residents living overseas, he added.  

A total of 1,010 overseas ballots received by deadline were already uploaded at 5 p.m. ET, Sorenson said, adding Gwinnett County has a total of 965 other provisional ballots that are expected to be reviewed Saturday.

45 min ago

Joe Biden grows his lead in Pennsylvania's Allegheny County

From CNN's Josiah Ryan

Allegheny County executive Rich Fitzgerald just released a batch of 5,345 ballots which included mail-in ballots, some provisional ballots and a couple thousand military ballots which together favored Joe Biden with 4,134 votes to President Trump's 1,076. 

Fitzgerald said he is unsure how many ballots remain to be counted in the county, but cited 29,000 outstanding ballots that were segregated, which were mailed out with printing errors as well as 17,000 provisional ballots and around 1,500 military and overseas ballots.

Fitzgerald said results from the 29,000 ballots with the printing error could emerge in as little as an hour.

Watch:

1 hr 4 min ago

Why CNN hasn't called the election yet

On-air analysis from CNN's David Chalian / Written by CNN's Maureen Chowdhury

There's a team of dedicated statistical analysts that helps decide when CNN can make a call on election results, CNN's political director David Chalian explains.

"All they do is, every single time vote comes in from one of these states, they plug it into their models and their formulas, trying to ascertain a very high level of confidence," in the results so that whoever is the number two person in these contests doesn't have a real possibility to overtake the number one person, Chalian said.

The reason why CNN is not projecting the results in states like Georgia, Pennsylvania, Nevada and Arizona, "it's because of the math and getting to the highest level of confidence before any projection is made," Chalian added.

Watch CNN's David Chalian breakdown the unique circumstances involved in calling the 2020 presidential election:

2 min ago

Arizona secretary of state anticipates 235,000 outstanding ballots to be completed over the weekend

From CNN's Leinz Vales

An election official counts ballots inside the Maricopa County Recorder's Office on November 6 in Phoenix, Arizona.
An election official counts ballots inside the Maricopa County Recorder's Office on November 6 in Phoenix, Arizona. Matt York/AP

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said Friday that there is approximately “235,000 outstanding ballots” statewide with about 135,000 in Maricopa County.

“We’re not sure how many of those are provisionals, but of the regular ballots they anticipate being done this weekend,” Hobbs told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer. 

“In Arizona, counties have five business days after the election to resolve provisional ballots," Hobbs said. "Any of those ballots that are provisional they won’t be able to count until Wednesday. I don’t know how many of the Maricopa ballots are provisional ballots. It’s a small number, I’m sure.”

Remember: CNN is yet to project a winner in Arizona. There are 11 electoral votes at stake in the state. Neither Biden nor Trump have received the 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency. According to CNN’s latest projections, Biden has 253 electoral votes to Trump’s 213.

Watch: