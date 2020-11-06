Harris also expected to speak tonight

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi talks to reporters during her weekly news conference in the House Visitors Center at the U.S. Capitol on November 6 in Washington, DC. Al Drago/Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi celebrated the election results that have been tabulated so far on Friday morning, arguing Democrats will have a strong mandate to shape policy with Joe Biden as president even though Democrats lost seats in the House and may not take control of the Senate.

“We did not win every battle in the House, but we did win the war,” she said at her weekly news conference.

She added that she believes Biden and Democrats in Congress will hopefully “do great things” in the new year.

Her comments came as rank-and-file House Democrats have raised concerns and complained to leadership about the party’s performance on Tuesday.

Pelosi and Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chair Cheri Bustos said on the morning of Election Day that they expected to grow their majority, perhaps by double digits. Instead, their majority will be smaller in the new Congress after some vulnerable members lost their seats.

But Pelosi projected optimism, saying she views the situation as “a tremendous opportunity."

“Some members had some concerns about what happened in their district, but most of the people who expressed their concerns won. Most of them won,” she said.

She defended the losses, saying Democrats were fighting for seats in Trump districts that they first won in 2018, when he wasn’t on the ballot. She claimed some of those seats were “almost insurmountable” with Trump on the ballot this year.

Asked how she will navigate philosophical differences between members of a smaller caucus, Pelosi said Democrats have varying views but hold unifying principles, namely “America’s working families.”

"I would say we have a healthy difference of opinion within our caucus, but not in any way to be problematic in how we legislate,” she said.

She also addressed a heated conference call members had yesterday, in which some moderates aired grievances related to the election messaging, saying Democrats have “beautiful dynamism” in their caucus.

"What the conversation was about was what is the winning message outside,” she said. "And the message in the districts that we have to win is the message that unifies us. A message for America’s working families. Everybody knows that."