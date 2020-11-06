Harris also expected to speak tonight

Sen. Kamala Harris is expected to deliver remarks tonight ahead of Joe Biden’s planned prime-time speech, per a campaign aide.
It will be the first time we hear from the vice presidential hopeful since Election Day.
By Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya, Melissa Mahtani, Veronica Rocha and Amanda Wills, CNN
From CNN's Maureen Chowdhury
Philadelphia has about 40,000 ballots left to count, which could take several days to complete, Lisa Deeley, chair of the Philadelphia City Commissioners, said during a press conference Friday.
The ballots fall in three categories, "those that require review, provisionals, US military overseas ballots," Deeley said.
Philadelphia City Commissioner Omar Sabir urged patience.
"Ignore a lot of the noise that's going on, allow us to complete the counting process," Sabir said.
From CNN's Aditi Sangal / On-air analysis by John King
Pennsylvania's latest update on ballots shows Biden is increasing his lead in the Keystone State.
“Joe Biden is not only winning — meaning building his lead — but that lopsided advantage makes it harder and harder, more difficult by the vote count for Donald Trump to catch up,” CNN’s John King said.
The latest update on 2,617 votes came from Bucks County, shows Biden picked up 1,732 votes and Trump picked up 853 votes. Biden got 66% of the vote in Bucks County in the latest batch.
“Every time new votes come in, you have to get more,” King said. “Almost every time new votes come in, it is Joe Biden not only getting more but getting two-thirds of the votes.”
It’s not a giant lead yet, King explains, but Joe Biden is building a lead as an overall trend, with one tiny exception in one of the Republican counties to the north of Pennsylvania.
Currently, approximately 20,000 of the outstanding votes in Pennsylvania are still in Philadelphia County, where Joe Biden has been getting over 80% of the votes with each batch, King noted, adding that the mail-in ballots are consistently delivering a higher percentage of votes in each batch to Biden.
There are approximately 175,880 absentee ballots left to be counted across Pennsylvania, according to the election site.
As Biden approaches a margin of 10,000 votes over Trump in Pennsylvania, history shows that once you get to that number, it can be almost “impossible” to overturn in legal challenges or recounts, King added.
From CNN's Haley Byrd and Kristin Wilson
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi celebrated the election results that have been tabulated so far on Friday morning, arguing Democrats will have a strong mandate to shape policy with Joe Biden as president even though Democrats lost seats in the House and may not take control of the Senate.
“We did not win every battle in the House, but we did win the war,” she said at her weekly news conference.
She added that she believes Biden and Democrats in Congress will hopefully “do great things” in the new year.
Her comments came as rank-and-file House Democrats have raised concerns and complained to leadership about the party’s performance on Tuesday.
Pelosi and Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chair Cheri Bustos said on the morning of Election Day that they expected to grow their majority, perhaps by double digits. Instead, their majority will be smaller in the new Congress after some vulnerable members lost their seats.
But Pelosi projected optimism, saying she views the situation as “a tremendous opportunity."
“Some members had some concerns about what happened in their district, but most of the people who expressed their concerns won. Most of them won,” she said.
She defended the losses, saying Democrats were fighting for seats in Trump districts that they first won in 2018, when he wasn’t on the ballot. She claimed some of those seats were “almost insurmountable” with Trump on the ballot this year.
Asked how she will navigate philosophical differences between members of a smaller caucus, Pelosi said Democrats have varying views but hold unifying principles, namely “America’s working families.”
"I would say we have a healthy difference of opinion within our caucus, but not in any way to be problematic in how we legislate,” she said.
She also addressed a heated conference call members had yesterday, in which some moderates aired grievances related to the election messaging, saying Democrats have “beautiful dynamism” in their caucus.
"What the conversation was about was what is the winning message outside,” she said. "And the message in the districts that we have to win is the message that unifies us. A message for America’s working families. Everybody knows that."
From CNN's Manu Raju
Republican Sen. Mitt Romney said Friday that President Trump's comments about a stolen election "damages the cause of freedom here and around the world," going further than the rest of the Senate GOP conference.
See his tweet and full statement:
Read CNN's fact check of Trump's remarks here.
From CNN's Jeff Zeleny
Plans are being made for Joe Biden to speak in prime-time tonight.
He'll deliver what aides believe will be a victory speech. But that, of course, depends on the timing of the race being called.
His running mate Kamala Harris is also expected to deliver remarks tonight ahead of Biden’s speech, per a campaign aide.
It’ll be the first time we hear from the vice presidential hopeful since Election Day.
The stage is a beehive of activity today, with aides repositioning jeeps and a variety of things, preparing for tonight.
CNN's Jeff Zeleny reports from Biden HQ in Delaware:
From CNN's Elizabeth Joseph
President Trump's campaign has said Georgia — where Joe Biden is narrowly leading — is "heading for a recount."
“Georgia is headed for a recount, where we are confident we will find ballots improperly harvested, and where President Trump will ultimately prevail, Trump campaign general counsel Matt Morgan said in the statement.
Remember: There is no automatic recount in Georgia. A candidate has to request a recount after results are certified.
Here's how that process works:
Earlier this morning, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said the state's election results are too close to call.
On-air Analysis from CNN's John King / Written by CNN's Maureen Chowdhury
Joe Biden's lead in Nevada slightly increased with the latest batch of votes coming in from the state.
With 91% of the vote currently reported, Biden is up about 20,000 votes, CNN's John King said.
"That's a modest lead, right? But just as in the other states when we get the new votes, what do we do? We look at the trajectory of the race," King said.
In Clark County, a large population area in Nevada, Joe Biden received 19,995 votes in the latest ballot drop, and President Trump received 9,357, King reported. That means Joe Biden received 65% of the votes.
"This tells you all you need to know. In the new votes Joe Biden gets 65%. Statewide, he's just shy of 50% ... So, new votes come, Joe Biden is doing better, he builds the lead," King explained
"Donald Trump, right now, knowing that he's behind in Pennsylvania, behind in Georgia, behind in Arizona. If the dynamics of the race are going to change, Donald Trump cannot keep coming in underneath Joe Biden and he certainly can't keep coming in with Joe Biden getting 65% when we get a batch of new votes," King added.
The race for the White House is still too close to call.
CNN has not yet made a projection in several key states, and neither Joe Biden nor President Trump have received the 270 electoral votes needed to win. Right now, Biden has 253 electoral votes to Trump's 213. If Biden wins Pennsylvania, he's over the 270 electoral vote threshold.
Here's a look at where things stand in five key states we're watching right now: