Election 2020 presidential results

By Meg Wagner and Melissa Mahtani, CNN

Updated 1:23 p.m. ET, November 5, 2020
2 hr 5 min ago

Trump campaign remains optimistic about holding Pennsylvania lead

From CNN's Betsy Klein and Maegan Vazquez

Workers prepare mail-in ballots for counting, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at the convention center in Lancaster, Pa., following Tuesday's election. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien continued to project confidence in the President's path to winning Pennsylvania and securing 270 electoral votes on a Thursday morning campaign strategy call with reporters -- even as Donald Trump's lead in the commonwealth continues to shrink.

Saying that he is basing his statements on “numbers and data not gut or spin,” Stepien criticized “the media and the insiders in this city” who have been “trying to count Donald Trump out for years,” from his primary to his impeachment.  

“Donald Trump is alive and well,” Stepien said.  

Stepien noted that Trump is “cutting into the Democrats’ lead” in Arizona and the race “is getting closer and closer.” He said that Trump is “still leading” in Georgia and North Carolina, and continued to suggest Trump will win Pennsylvania.  

“We still have confidence in Pennsylvania. Our data tells us that we are winning by more than 200,000 votes,” Stepien said, suggesting that votes will come from both Philadelphia and “Trump counties.”

He added, “We will win Pennsylvania.” 

At this point, Trump cannot lose Pennsylvania and still secure enough electoral votes to win the presidency. And despite the Trump campaign's confidence about winning Pennsylvania, his lead has been shrinking as mail-in votes in the commonwealth were being counted.

The Trump campaign is pursuing several legal disputes over the electoral process in Pennsylvania, including a lawsuit claiming that Democratic election officials are not being transparent about the ballot counting process and hiding the process from Republican poll observers.

Meanwhile, a senior Biden campaign adviser told CNN Thursday that the campaign expects to win Pennsylvania by a “sizable” margin. 

2 hr 8 min ago

USPS processed thousands of ballots yesterday in battleground states

From CNN's Paul Murphy 

According to data submitted today in federal court filings, the USPS processed thousands of ballots Wednesday in critical battleground states. If properly postmarked, those could be counted in accordance with state laws.  

This data does not tell us whether the ballots were postmarked by or on Election Day, or if they were delivered Wednesday.   

Here's a look at the processed ballots:

  • In the Nevada Sierra district, which covers most of Nevada, 9,037 ballots were processed by USPS.  
  • In the Greensboro and Mid-Carolinas districts, 5,915 ballots were processed. These districts split North Carolina, and small parts of Virginia and South Carolina.
  • In Pennsylvania, USPS processed 6,877 ballots across the state: 3,494 in the Central Pennsylvania district, 1,667 in the Philadelphia Metro district (this district does cover some parts of New Jersey and Delaware), and 1,716 in Western Pennsylvania.

Remember: CNN has not yet projected a winner in the presidential race. Six states remain too close to call, and both Trump and Joe Biden have pathways to the 270 electoral votes needed to win the election.

2 hr 28 min ago

Biden campaign will speak at 11 a.m. ET

From CNN’s Arlette Saenez and Sarah Mucha

Joe Biden's campaign announced it will be holding a livestreamed press conference at 11 a.m. ET.

Campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon and senior adviser Bob Bauer will provide an update on the state of the race, as votes continue to be counted.

2 hr 10 min ago

Georgia official gives a county-by-county breakdown of the outstanding votes

From CNN's Aditi Sangal

WGCL
About 60,000 votes are being counted today in Georgia, election official Gabriel Sterling said in a press conference Thursday. Here's the breakdown provided:

  • Bryan County: 3,027
  • Burke County: 494
  • Chatham County: 17,157
  • Clayton County: 7,408
  • Cobb County: 700 approximately
  • Floyd County: 682
  • Forsythe County: 4,713
  • Fulton County: 11,200
  • Gwinnett County: 7,300
  • Harris County: 3,641
  • Lawrence County: 1,797
  • Putnam County: 1,552
  • Taylor County: 456

The counting process will continue today and into the evening if necessary, he added.

Watch:

2 hr 11 min ago

Georgia election official says accuracy is the "bedrock" of the vote count

From CNN's Adrienne Vogt

WGCL
A Georgia election official says the state’s main goal is accuracy as the vote count continues.

“Fast is great, and we appreciate fast. We more appreciate accuracy. Accuracy is going to be the bedrock upon which people will believe the outcomes of these elections, be it on the winning or losing side, so accuracy is vital and it's the key to all of our processes,” said Gabriel Sterling, an election official for Georgia.

He also noted this is the first time Georgia has used paper ballots in 20 years.

“We told people they could expect some results on election night, we got a lot out there,” Sterling said. 

Watch:

2 hr 42 min ago

Georgia officials are speaking as just tens of thousands votes remain uncounted

WGCL
Georgia officials are holding a press conference to give an update on votes counted so far.

There is currently a razor-thin margin between the candidates in the state, and with 16 electoral college votes, a win in the state would be a huge prize for either candidate.

Based on CNN's projections so far, Joe Biden leads the race for the White House with 253 electoral votes. President Trump has 213 electoral votes.

Reminder: Each candidate needs 270 electoral college votes to win the presidency.

While both Biden and Trump still have paths to 270, a win in Georgia could decide the election for Joe Biden.

2 hr 50 min ago

With 6 states still in play, here's a look at how CNN makes projections

From CNN's Zachary B. Wolf

David Robinson/CNN
Two days after Election Day, it's still too close for CNN to project a winner in six states: Alaska, Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina and Pennsylvania.

The process that goes into CNN projections is careful and complicated. It involves both real-time results and information from exit polls.

CNN, NBC, ABC and CBS work with the polling firm Edison Research in what is known as the National Election Pool for results and exit polling data. Fox News and the Associated Press have a separate arrangement.

CNN’s polling director Jennifer Agiesta explains more about this process:

There isn't any magic involved in projecting races, sadly, it's really all math. There are a number of things we are looking for in each state to have confidence in a projection. Most important is what's been counted: Where are the votes coming from geographically within the state, what types of votes are included in the count, and how much of the total vote does the count represent right now?
If there's a clear lead for one candidate in the current count, but none of the votes from the strongest part of the state for the trailing candidate aren't in yet, that margin likely won't hold up. If instead there is good geographic representation in the vote, that's a point in favor of a projection.
If everything that's been counted is absentee and early votes, or all Election Day votes, there won't be a clear picture of how all the votes will look when both types of vote are included. Some of both are needed for projections in closer races.

Read here for more from Agiesta and Washington Bureau Chief Sam Feist.

2 hr 44 min ago

Democrats may need to win both Senate races in Georgia to flip the Senate

From CNN's Aditi Sangal

An election official counts absentee ballots in Atlanta on November 4.
Democrats' only path to avoid a Republican majority in the Senate could require winning both seats in Georgia.

Here’s how:

The balance of power in the Senate currently sits at 47 Democrats and 47 Republicans, with six seats to be decided.

Democrats need four more seats to get to 51, which would flip the Senate in their control. If Joe Biden wins the presidency, Kamala Harris would be a tiebreaker in the Senate.

Currently, Republican incumbent Sen. Thom Tillis is maintaining his lead in North Carolina and incumbent GOP Sen. Susan Collins has a lead in Maine. In Alaska, GOP Sen. Dan Sullivan is leading Democrat Al Gross.

There is an opportunity for Democrats is in the Arizona race, where Democratic challenger Mark Kelly is maintaining his sizable lead over incumbent GOP Sen. Martha McSally.

This makes the two seats in Georgia indispensable for Democrats. The race for incumbent Sen. Kelly Loeffler’s seat will go into a runoff with Raphael Warnock. This election will be held on January 5.

In the second race, Republican incumbent David Perdue is currently ahead of his Democratic challenger, Jon Ossoff. Perdue has exactly 50% of the reported votes but he needs to maintain that, because if Ossoff keeps narrowing this margin as he has been so far, the race could also go into a runoff election.

“This is an interesting position potentially if Democrats are going to shoot the moon here. They would find themselves hanging everything on the southern state of Georgia. That's an uncomfortable place to be for Democrats,” CNN’s Brianna Keilar said Thursday.
3 hr 30 min ago

Full of contradiction: Trump wants vote counting stopped while former top adviser pleads patience

From CNN's Betsy Klein 

As we wait for more election results and the counting of all legally cast ballots, the Trump world is giving mixed messaging on vote counting. 

President Donald Trump offered a three-word, all-caps message in his first tweet of the day Thursday. 

It’s unclear whether Trump’s missive was directed at a particular state or states, since his campaign has also advocated for counting every ballot in places where Joe Biden is ahead. And, if the count were to be halted as it currently stands, Biden would win in Arizona and Nevada, putting him over the top with the electoral votes needed to clinch the presidency. 

Minutes before Trump’s morning tweet, a top former aide, Kellyanne Conway, was on Fox News, where she urged patience and a full count. 

“They spent three years investigating the President, impeaching the President. We can't wait three hours, three days, three weeks to get a result in our great sturdy democracy as to whom the next President will be? I mean, what is the rush, all of a sudden? I think the rush is, there was no blue wave. There was no early night. There was no Democratic Progressive realignment,” she said during an appearance on Fox News from Trump campaign headquarters in Virginia. 

She continued, “Why are we in such a rush to finish this election prematurely? Let's be patient. Let's take a deep breath. Let's count every legal vote. I think it's a time to be methodical and not emotional.” 

Trump, however, repeatedly called to have final election results on election night, saying as recently as Tuesday afternoon that Americans “should be entitled to know who won on November 3.”

Remember: CNN has not yet projected a winner in the presidential race. Six states remain too close to call, and both Trump and Joe Biden have pathways to the 270 electoral votes needed to win the election.