Biden-Trump make dueling border visits as immigration dominates 2024 race

By Aditi Sangal and Antoinette Radford, CNN

Updated 9:26 a.m. ET, February 29, 2024
5 min ago

Only 30% of Americans approve how Biden has handled immigration, recent CNN poll shows

From CNN's Ariel Edwards-Levy

President Joe Biden delivers a statement urging Congress to pass his national security supplemental from the Roosevelt Room at the White House on December 06, 2023 in Washington, DC. The security budget supplemental request included includes funding to support Israel, Ukraine and added security along the U.S.-Mexico border. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images/File
President Joe Biden delivers a statement urging Congress to pass his national security supplemental from the Roosevelt Room at the White House on December 06, 2023 in Washington, DC. The security budget supplemental request included includes funding to support Israel, Ukraine and added security along the U.S.-Mexico border. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images/File

President Joe Biden’s lowest issue approval rating comes on his handling of immigration, with just 30% of Americans approving, a recent CNN poll conducted by SSRS finds.

That number reflects heightened concerns about the state of affairs at the US-Mexico border. Asked whether or not the current situation at the border is a crisis, 79% of Americans – including majorities across party lines – say that it is, matching the elevated level of concern last seen in April 2021.

And the poll also finds a rise in hardline immigration sentiments. In multiple polls taken during Donald Trump’s presidency, the overwhelming majority of Americans said they favored developing a plan to allow some undocumented immigrants living in the US to become legal residents; in 2019, 15% or fewer said that the government should instead make it a priority to deport all people living in the US illegally. The share favoring mass deportations, while still a minority, has now roughly doubled to 31%. A 54% majority of Republicans now say the US should prioritize deportation, up from 32% who felt that way in 2019.

More about the poll: The CNN poll was conducted by SSRS from January 25-30 among a random national sample of 1,212 adults drawn from a probability-based panel. Surveys were either conducted online or by telephone with a live interviewer. Results among the full sample have a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 3.4 percentage points.

CNN’s Jennifer Agiesta contributed to this post.

11 min ago

Trump slams Biden's handling of immigration ahead of dueling border trips

From CNN's Kate Sullivan

Former President Donald Trump speaks in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Former President Donald Trump speaks in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

 

Former President Donald Trump criticized President Joe Biden ahead of Biden’s scheduled trip to the border, which is happening the same day Trump is expected to visit the border.

“He’s a chaser,” Trump said of Biden earlier this week on Real America’s Voice.

“He spent three years not going to the border plus — three years plus. And now I’m going, and I’m going down with a great crew of people, and we’re going to have some interesting sights. Nothing very pretty to see, it’s a disaster. It’s the worst border we’ve ever had. So now he’s coming down because I’m going down. And it’s so obvious, it’s just so crazy the way they’re running things,” he added. 

“He’s really missed his opportunity. It’s about three years plus and he should’ve been doing it numerous times, not just once,” Trump said. 
20 min ago

Immigration dominates campaign advertising

From CNN's David Wright

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are headed to the southern border, and ad spending data underscores how the immigration has dominated the early part of the 2024 campaign.

Political advertisers from both parties – campaigns, outside groups, and issue advocacy organizations – have spent nearly $52 million on campaign ads about immigration so far in 2024, by far the top issue, according to AdImpact data.

That’s nearly $20 million more than the next top issue, former President Donald Trump himself, about whom political advertisers have spent about $32 million advertising. Trump has been the focus of dozens of ads, both good and bad, with Republicans aligning themselves with Trump and touting his endorsement, and Democrats warning of the prospect of a potential second term. 

AdImpact categorizes political ads by the issues they reference, and calculates cumulative totals for the amount spent on ads that reference those issues. The data covers only broadcast TV ad spending, but still provides a good measure of which issues are most prevalent in paid political messaging.

29 min ago

Biden campaign blasts Trump's border visit as "political stunt," as both candidates head there today

From CNN's Donald Judd

As President Joe Biden prepares to head to the US-Mexico border Thursday, his campaign blasted his opponent, Republican front-runner Donald Trump, who’s making his own trip Eagle Pass, calling the former Republican president’s visit “nothing more than a massive political stunt to try to get reelected.”

“Donald Trump is going to the border to do what we all know that he does best — which is divide, distract, offend, cause division and really do nothing to address issues and challenges that we have at the border, and certainly not the real issues that are facing the country,” Democratic Rep. Robert Garcia told reporters on a press call Wednesday.

“So, we can expect that he is going to use his racist language, he's going to spew hate, outrage, division, while providing no real plan to fix our broken immigration system or provide any sort of relief.”

Immigration has proven a persistent thorn in Biden’s side as president, with a new Gallup poll showing just 28% of Americans approve of his handling of the issue—but the administration and the campaign have both, in the wake of stalled legislation to provide additional funding for the border, sought to tie Republicans to the growing crisis.

1 min ago

Several Texan mayors expect to meet with Biden during his southern border trip

From CNN's Camila DeChalus

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg participates in an opening question-and-answer session during the Freedman's Bank Forum in the Cash Room at the Treasury Department in October 2022 in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/File
San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg participates in an opening question-and-answer session during the Freedman's Bank Forum in the Cash Room at the Treasury Department in October 2022 in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/File

Several Texan mayors expect to meet with President Joe Biden on Thursday during his trip to the southern border.

The White House has extended an invitation to meet with the mayors, according to Edinburg Mayor Ramiro Garza.

The mayors include Garza, Brownsville Mayor John Cowen, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg, and Weslaco Mayor Adrian Gonzalez.

CNN has reached out to the White House.

Garza, the chairman of the South Texas Alliance of Cities, which includes eight mayors who represent large cities in south Texas, told CNN that he hopes during Biden's he’ll discuss "some of the solutions" he is proposing to address the challenges along the border.

"His visit is so critical," Garza said. "It's imperative to us to work together to develop these policies and prioritize solutions, both from a security standpoint and also with compassion as well."

Biden's meeting with these mayors comes after several mayors across the country met with Biden at the White House last month to address the influx of migrants arriving in major cities across the US. The South Texas Alliance of Cities also sent Biden a letter in November, calling on the president to come and visit the southern border to see the issues these mayors face firsthand.

31 min ago

Biden and Trump are both visiting the US-Mexico border today

From CNN's Priscilla Alvarez, Kristen Holmes, MJ Lee and Michael Williams

Migrants link arms with each other as they wade into the Rio Grande River with intentions to cross into Eagle Pass, Texas, on February 24. Cheney Orr/Reuters
Migrants link arms with each other as they wade into the Rio Grande River with intentions to cross into Eagle Pass, Texas, on February 24. Cheney Orr/Reuters

President Joe Biden is set to make a trip to the US-Mexico border on Thursday, setting up a split screen with 2024 rival former President Donald Trump, who has made Biden’s handling of illegal immigration a centerpiece of his reelection effort.

Trump is expected to give remarks at Eagle Pass on Thursday. Meanwhile, Biden is expected to meet with US Border Patrol agents, law enforcement and local leaders in Brownsville — 300 miles from Eagle Pass — to discuss the need for a border agreement, according to a White House official.

Biden’s visit comes as he considers sweeping executive action to restrict migrants’ ability to seek asylum at the US southern border if they crossed illegally. Biden has repeatedly lambasted congressional Republicans for failing to pass a bipartisan compromise spending package that included significant concessions on border policy as he tries to flip the script on the GOP, which has slammed Biden over the border throughout his presidency – including impeaching his Homeland Security secretary over his handling of the border.

The failure of the package came in large part due to opposition from Trump, who hopes to wield the border as a political cudgel against Biden.

CNN’s Kate Sullivan and Camila DeChalus contributed reporting to this post.