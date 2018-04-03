President Trump todayBy Meg Wagner, CNN
How Trump's tweet affected Amazon stock this morning
From CNN's David Golfman
At 9:54 a.m., Amazon's stock was up 1.4%. A minute later, President Trump tweeted his latest attack on the company, arguing that it should pay "many billions of dollars" more to the US Postal Service.
Eleven minutes later, Amazon's stock had fallen into the red — and so had the Nasdaq.
Amazon stock has fallen 8% and the company has lost almost $60 billion in market value since Axios first reported last week that Trump wants to "go after" the company.
Trump has tweeted about Amazon five times since Thursday. He says the company takes advantage of the post office and does not pay its fair share of tax.
But that's not quiet true. In fact, Amazon pays the same lower rate that the post office charges other bulk shippers, and it collects sales tax in every state that charges it.
What Trump's Baltic summit may say about Russia
From CNN's Rebecca Schatz
President Trump will welcome Baltic leaders from Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia today at the White House. The Baltic summit could have big consequences for another country — Russia.
"The timing ends up being really important, because we're at such crosshairs now on Russia," Bloomberg's Margaret Talev said.
She told observers to watch "the signaling that he does with those three leaders -- he'll send important signals on that."
Trump will hold a joint news conference with the leaders this afternoon.
Each leader will take one question from reporters, making it approximately the same length as a 2 and 2 news conference.
Trump's hosting 3 Baltic leaders today
President Trump will host a US-Baltic summit today at the White House.
He and President Kersti Kaljulaid of Estonia, President Raimonds Vējonis of Latvia, and President Dalia Grybauskaitė of Lithuania will focus on strengthening "security, business, trade, energy, and cultural partnerships," the White House said in a statement.
It's also the 100th anniversary of Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania’s independence, the White House said.
Scott Pruitt just spoke — and made no mention of the controversies
From CNN’s Clare Foran
EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt just spoke from the EPA headquarters. In his prepared remarks, Pruitt focused on EPA policy and made no mention of the swirling controversies.
He took no questions after the speech.
We fact-checked Trump’s claim that Amazon is costing the Post Office
President Trump again tweeted this morning that Amazon is costing the US Post Office money.
That's not exactly true.
"Amazon pays a bulk rate, like every other bulk shipper, It doesn't get special treatment. It's not the tax payers bailing out the Post Office," CNN's Alison Kosil explained.
The US Postal Service is having money trouble — but not because of Amazon.
"It has lots of retirement obligations that it's unable to pay,"
White House confirms Trump-Pruitt call
From CNN’s Dan Merica
A White House official confirms there was a call between both Trump and EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt last night and a call between Chief of Staff John Kelly and Pruitt this morning.
The official did not disclose the content of either call.
Earlier today, an administration official told CNN Trump called Pruitt on Monday night and told him: “Keep your head up. Keep fighting. We got your back."
Trump is tweeting about Amazon (again)
President Trump is again tweeting about Amazon:
Trump's attacks on Amazon and its CEO, Jeff Bezos, have sent stocks into a frenzy, and financial experts are warning the President to lay off.
The Dow fell 459 points yesterday, and Amazon has lost $60 billion in market value since Trump started pounding the company about a week ago. This is all happening, experts say, because Bezos owns The Washington Post, one of Trump's least favorite publications.
On Saturday, he tweeted this: "While we are on the subject, it is reported that the U.S. Post Office will lose $1.50 on average for each package it delivers for Amazon. That amounts to Billions of Dollars," Trump tweeted Saturday morning.
Why Scott Pruitt is facing scrutiny
From CNN's Kevin Liptak, Jim Acosta, Sophie Tatum, Sara Ganim and Rene Marsh,
The White House is "looking into" embattled Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt's housing situation amid reports that he rented a room in Washington, DC, from the family of an energy lobbyist, a person familiar with the matter told CNN.
The inquiry, which was described more as a review of the situation than a formal probe, is meant to determine if there were any ethics issues or wrongdoing. The White House has not yet made a conclusion on the matter.
One source close to the White House said Pruitt's job is in jeopardy.
"This stuff eats at the boss," the source said.
A senior administration official told CNN it would be a surprise if Pruitt survives the latest revelations, but added that it's ultimately up to Trump.
Meanwhile, a Democratic senator has said that Pruitt's 24-hour security in Washington extends to at least some of his personal trips, including one family trips to Disneyland and another to the Rose Bowl Game.
Trump to Scott Pruitt: "We got your back"
From CNN’s Dan Merica
President Trump called EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt on Monday night and told him “Keep your head up. Keep fighting. We got your back,” according to an administration official.
Chief of Staff John Kelly followed up on Tuesday morning and they talked about the President’s call and Kelly reinforced the President’s message.
White House has not yet responded to request for comment.