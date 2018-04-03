At 9:54 a.m., Amazon's stock was up 1.4%. A minute later, President Trump tweeted his latest attack on the company, arguing that it should pay "many billions of dollars" more to the US Postal Service.

Eleven minutes later, Amazon's stock had fallen into the red — and so had the Nasdaq.

Amazon stock has fallen 8% and the company has lost almost $60 billion in market value since Axios first reported last week that Trump wants to "go after" the company.

Trump has tweeted about Amazon five times since Thursday. He says the company takes advantage of the post office and does not pay its fair share of tax.

But that's not quiet true. In fact, Amazon pays the same lower rate that the post office charges other bulk shippers, and it collects sales tax in every state that charges it.

Learn more about Trump's debunked Amazon claim: