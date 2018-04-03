Lithuanian president jokes Trump offers "unpredictable leadership"

President Trump is set to take questions from reporters today during a news conference with the leaders of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

Each leader will take one question from reporters, making it approximately the same length as a 2 and 2 news conference.

Here are some of the questions that could come up:

A Dutch lawyer tied to former Trump deputy campaign chairman Rick Gates was sentenced Tuesday after admitting to lying to special counsel Robert Mueller’s team. Do you still believe Mueller’s probe is a witch hunt?

In a phone call last month, Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the possibility of meeting at the White House. Is the meeting still happening?

The White House is "looking into" embattled Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt's housing situation. Does the President still support Pruitt? Is Trump looking to replace him?

The US military has been working on plans to send dozens of additional US troops to northern Syria. Last week, President Trump said the US would "be coming out of Syria like very soon." So, what is the situation in Syria?