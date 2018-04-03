President Trump todayBy Meg Wagner and Veronica Rocha, CNN
Lithuanian president jokes Trump offers "unpredictable leadership"
From CNN's Dan Merica
Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaitė joked during a joint press conference with Trump and the leaders of Estonia and Latvia that the US President offers leadership to NATO — albeit “unpredictable leadership.”
4 questions that could come up at Trump's news conference
President Trump is set to take questions from reporters today during a news conference with the leaders of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.
Each leader will take one question from reporters, making it approximately the same length as a 2 and 2 news conference.
Here are some of the questions that could come up:
A Dutch lawyer tied to former Trump deputy campaign chairman Rick Gates was sentenced Tuesday after admitting to lying to special counsel Robert Mueller’s team. Do you still believe Mueller’s probe is a witch hunt?
In a phone call last month, Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the possibility of meeting at the White House. Is the meeting still happening?
The White House is "looking into" embattled Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt's housing situation. Does the President still support Pruitt? Is Trump looking to replace him?
The US military has been working on plans to send dozens of additional US troops to northern Syria. Last week, President Trump said the US would "be coming out of Syria like very soon." So, what is the situation in Syria?
Trump again repeats debunked claim that Amazon costs the USPS money
While meeting with the leaders of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, President Trump was asked about Amazon and the Post Office. Over the weekend and this morning, he tweeted that the online company costs the US Postal Service money.
He repeated that claim just now:
"You take a look at the Post Office, and the Post Office is losing billions of dollars, and the taxpayers are paying for that money because it delivers packages for Amazon at a very below cost. And that’s not fair to the United States, it’s not fair to our taxpayers. And Amazon has the money to pay the fair rate at the Post Office, which would be much more than they’re paying right now."
But that's not quite true. In fact, Amazon pays the same lower rate that the post office charges other bulk shippers, and it collects sales tax in every state that charges it.
Trump: “Probably nobody’s been tougher on Russia than Donald Trump”
From CNN's Kaitlan Collins
Speaking at a lunch with Baltic leaders, President Trump declared that no one has been tougher on Russia than he has.
He then had the President of Lithuania, Dalia Grybauskaitė, speak about what he has done for NATO, which he says amounts to billions of dollars more.
“Has Donald Trump made a difference on NATO?” he asked, jokingly. “This is a very risky question, but if she says the same thing she said in the Oval Office…”
A reporter asked if Russian President Vladimir Putin is “a friend or a foe.”
“We’ll find out,” Trump answered. “I’ll let you know. There will be a time when I’ll let you know. You’re going to find out very quickly.”
Trump on Scott Pruitt: "I hope he’s going to be great"
From CNN’s Dan Merica
Asked if he supports EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt on Tuesday, President Trump said that he hopes the embattled cabinet secretary will be great, giving little indication about whether he is bothered by the swirl of controversy around the EPA administrator.
“I hope he’s going to be great,” Trump said, failing to give a full-throated endorsement of Pruitt.
Trump: We'll guard the US-Mexico border with the military
From CNN’s Betsy Klein
Speaking at a lunch with Baltic leaders, President Donald Trump said Tuesday that the US will guard the US-Mexico border with military until the border wall is complete.
"I told Mexico, and I respect what they did, I said, look, your laws are very powerful, your laws are very strong. We have very bad laws for our border and we are going to be doing some things, I spoke with Gen. Mattis, we’re going to do some things militarily, until we can have a wall and proper security, – we’re going to be guarding our border with the military. That’s a big step,” he said.
He continued, "We cannot have people flowing into our country illegally, disappearing, and by the way never showing up for court.”
Like in his morning tweet, he blamed former President Barack Obama for problems with the border.
"President Obama made changes that basically created no border,” he said, citing “catch and release” policies.
Trump: I have "great respect" for China's Xi
President Trump, speaking at a lunch with Baltic leaders, said the US will be working and negotiating with China to relieve its trade deficit.
"We've helped rebuild China over the last 25 years if you take a look at what happened,” he said. “So we intend to get along with China, but we have to do something very substantial about the trade deficit.”
Trump blamed US representatives for the trade deficit with China.
"I have great respect for President Xi," he said. "Two of the most incredible days of my life were spent in China, many of you were with me. We have a problem with China. They've created a trade deficit."
Why Trump is talking about China
Trump imposed new tariffs on steel and aluminum from China and other countries. He has also announced plans to impose tariffs on about $50 billion worth of Chinese goods.
China said it will respond to any new trade tariffs by the United States with measures of the same scale and intensity.
Trump meets with Baltic leaders
President Trump just met with Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid, Latvian President Raimonds Vējonis and Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaitė at the White House today for a working lunch.
The leaders are expected to give a news conference later this afternoon.
Democratic senator calls for investigation into Scott Pruitt's living arrangements
From CNN’s Manu Raju and Sara Ganim
Democratic Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse has asked for an investigation into Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt’s living arrangements.
In a letter, the Rhode Island lawmaker asked the EPA's Office of Inspector General to investigate "whether the living arrangement constituted a gift from a lobbyist."
Why Whitehouse want this investigation
The White House is "looking into" embattled Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt's housing situation amid reports that he rented a room in Washington, DC, from the family of an energy lobbyist, a person familiar with the matter told CNN.
Meanwhile, Whitehouse has said that Pruitt's 24-hour security in Washington allegedly extends to at least some of his personal trips, including one family trips to Disneyland and another to the Rose Bowl Game.
