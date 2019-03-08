Trump goes to Alabama after deadly tornadoesBy Meg Wagner, Brian Ries and Jessie Yeung, CNN
Trump calls Democrats "anti-Israel" and "anti-Jewish"
From CNN's Betsy Klein
President Trump reacted Friday to a House vote on a resolution condemning anti-Semitism, saying, without evidence, that the Democratic party is “anti-Jewish.”
He continued: “And I thought that vote was a disgrace, and so does everybody else if you get an honest answer. If you get an honest answer from politicians, they thought it was a disgrace. The Democrats have become an anti-Israel party, they’ve become an anti-Jewish party. And that’s too bad.”
The House of Representatives on Thursday passed a resolution broadly condemning hate and intolerance, including anti-Semitism and anti-Muslim discrimination, in the wake of controversy over Democratic freshman Rep. Ilhan Omar.
The vote was 407-23. Twenty-three Republicans voted against the measure, and all Democrats — including Omar — who voted voted in support of the resolution.
Trump says he feels "very badly" for Manafort and insists Cohen lied about the pardon
On his way to Alabama to tour tornado damage, President Trump talked to reporters about Paul Manafort and Michael Cohen.
The President said he felt "very badly" for Manafort, his former campaign chair who was sentenced yesterday to 47 months in prison for financial fraud convictions obtained by special counsel Robert Mueller.
"I think it has been a very tough time for him," Trump said.
The President also repeated the false claim that the judge said there was no collusion with Russia. (The judge only said that collusion wasn’t an issue for him to consider in the case. He did not assess whether it happens or not.)
Trump also said that Cohen, his former personal attorney, lied when he told Congress there were talks about a possible pardon.
Here's what Trump said about the surprisingly low job numbers just now
From CNN's Maegan Vazquez
President Trump spoke about the new jobs report and touted the country’s unemployment rate ahead of his trip to Alabama just now.
Asked if 20,000 jobs was good enough for him, Trump said it was “a step.”
“I think you’ll probably find out it averages out,” he added.
Trump touted growing wages, low unemployment and the stock market.
“I think the big news really was that wage growth is up. And that’s great for the American worker,” Trump said.
On the stock market, Trump said, “Certainly since my election it’s up, getting close to 50%.”
The unemployment rate fell to 3.8%, but the surprisingly low jobs numbers bucked the trend of huge job gains.
Trump: "We'll be working very hard" in Alabama
President Trump briefly spoke with reporters before departing for Alabama, which suffered devastating tornadoes this past week.
“The people of Alabama, they got hit very hard by the tornadoes," Trump said. "We are going to do a lot of work. We'll be working very hard."
He will meet with Gov. Kay Ivey during the visit, before continuing on to Florida.
Trump is heading to Alabama today
From CNN's Madison Park
President Donald Trump will visit Alabama on Friday, after several tornadoes devastated parts of the state earlier this week, killing 23 people.
He will travel mid-day to Lee County, which suffered the brunt of the damage.
Many in Alabama are still digging through the rubble and mourning the deaths after 12 tornadoes struck the state on Sunday. About 30 tornadoes hammered the Southeast that day, said Chris Darden of the National Weather Service office in Birmingham.