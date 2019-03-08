Trump calls Democrats "anti-Israel" and "anti-Jewish"

President Trump reacted Friday to a House vote on a resolution condemning anti-Semitism, saying, without evidence, that the Democratic party is “anti-Jewish.”

“I thought yesterday’s vote by the House was disgraceful because it’s become, the democrats have become an anti-Israel party, they’ve become an anti-Jewish party,” Trump said before traveling to Alabama to tour storm damage.

He continued: “And I thought that vote was a disgrace, and so does everybody else if you get an honest answer. If you get an honest answer from politicians, they thought it was a disgrace. The Democrats have become an anti-Israel party, they’ve become an anti-Jewish party. And that’s too bad.”

The House of Representatives on Thursday passed a resolution broadly condemning hate and intolerance, including anti-Semitism and anti-Muslim discrimination, in the wake of controversy over Democratic freshman Rep. Ilhan Omar.

The vote was 407-23. Twenty-three Republicans voted against the measure, and all Democrats — including Omar — who voted voted in support of the resolution.