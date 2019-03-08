Trump goes to Alabama after deadly tornadoesBy Meg Wagner, Brian Ries and Jessie Yeung, CNN
Trump: "We'll be working very hard" in Alabama
President Trump briefly spoke with reporters before departing for Alabama, which suffered devastating tornadoes this past week.
“The people of Alabama, they got hit very hard by the tornadoes," Trump said. "We are going to do a lot of work. We'll be working very hard."
He will meet with Gov. Kay Ivey during the visit, before continuing on to Florida.
Trump is heading to Alabama today
From CNN's Madison Park
President Donald Trump will visit Alabama on Friday, after several tornadoes devastated parts of the state earlier this week, killing 23 people.
He will travel mid-day to Lee County, which suffered the brunt of the damage.
Many in Alabama are still digging through the rubble and mourning the deaths after 12 tornadoes struck the state on Sunday. About 30 tornadoes hammered the Southeast that day, said Chris Darden of the National Weather Service office in Birmingham.