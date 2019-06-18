President Trump teed off his kickoff rally tonight with a criticism of the media, saying that if he has "three or four empty seats" at his arena rally tonight, the media will say he did not fill the arena.

"You know, if we have three or four empty seats, the fake news will say headlines he didn’t fill the arena," Trump said, explaining his choice of a large, 20,000 capacity venue for his rally tonight.

"So I said maybe we should take a chance," Trump said, before noting that the arena is full.

Minutes later, after Trump noted that the 2016 election was a "defining moment in American history, ask them right there," pointing to the media risers.

The crowd then broke out in "tell the truth" and "CNN sucks" chants.

"By the way, that is a lot of fake news back there," Trump said after the chants died down.