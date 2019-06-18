Trump to announce reelection bid at Florida rally
Trump tees off speech criticizing the media
President Trump teed off his kickoff rally tonight with a criticism of the media, saying that if he has "three or four empty seats" at his arena rally tonight, the media will say he did not fill the arena.
"So I said maybe we should take a chance," Trump said, before noting that the arena is full.
Facts first: Pence says Veterans Choice is "now the law" under Trump. The program has existed since 2014.
In introducing President Trump, Vice President Mike Pence said, "We have reformed the VA, and Veterans Choice is now the law."
Facts first: The Veterans Choice Program was signed into law by President Barack Obama in 2014 and was co-sponsored by the late Sen. John McCain. In 2018, Trump signed a bill to continue the program and eventually consolidated other programs under the new Veterans Community Care Program.
President Trump and first lady Melania Trump take the stage in Orlando
President Trump and first lady Melania Trump just took the stage at his rally in Orlando, Florida.
He is expected to formally launch his reelection campaign tonight.
"He truly loves this country and will continue to work on your behalf as long as he can," the first lady said. "All of us will."
Follow the rally here or watch it live in the video player above.
"America is back": Vice President Mike Pence thanks Trump for his leadership
Vice President Mike Pence took the stage at Amway Center in Orlando, Florida, with second lady Karen Pence.
He was the last speaker in the pre-program lineup, which has so far only included Lara Trump, Eric Trump, and Donald Trump Jr.
A majority of Americans think Trump is going to win a second term. Here's why.
A majority of Americans say they think President Trump is going to win a second term.
A new CNN Poll conducted by SSRS, finds 54% say their best guess is that Trump will win the 2020 election even as the President's reviews on issues other than the economy remain largely negative.
The new numbers on Trump are a reversal from December, when a narrow majority of 51% said they thought Trump would lose his bid for re-election.
The shift over that time comes mostly among those who disapprove of Trump's handling of the presidency.
- In December, 81% said they thought the President would lose, and now, that's fallen to 67%
- At the same time, the share who approve of the President and think he will win has held mostly steady (88% now vs. 85% in December).
When these people are asked to explain in their own words why they disapprove of Trump, Trump's behavior is a central reason.
Here's why people said they disapprove:
- Lying (13%)
- Racism (11%)
- Incompetence (11%)
- Not acting presidential (7%)
- Immigration, (7%), is the only specific issue that merits mention by 5% or more
Those who approve of the way Trump is handling his job as President instead focus on his accomplishments and on issues.
Here's why people said they approve:
- The economy (26%)
- Because he has kept his promises (12%)
- They say that he's getting things done or accomplishing more than other presidents (9%)
- Improved unemployment ratings (8%)
- Policies on the border (5%)
Here's who was with Trump on Air Force One today
President Trump and first lady Melania Trump traveled to Orlando tonight with Florida Sens. Rick Scott and Marco Rubio and outgoing press secretary Sarah Sanders, who tweeted this would be her last trip aboard Air Force One in an official capacity.
Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham and White House social media director Dan Scavino were also with the President.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his wife Casey DeSantis, along with Dr. Jason Pirozzolo, a member of the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority Board, greeted the Trumps at the airport.
Trump fights to regain 2020 spotlight with Orlando launch
Over the last few months, President Trump has complained to aides and advisers that cable TV networks had largely stopped airing his campaign rallies live as they did in 2016, two sources familiar with his comments said. It led the President's campaign aides to contemplate different ways to gin up news interest in Trump's rallies.
What's adding to Trump's frustrations: He watched as one Democratic candidate after the next launched their presidential campaigns, swinging the media spotlight — to varying degrees of success —away from him and onto his would-be successors.
Campaign aides are hopeful that today's spectacle — a mega rally at a 20,000 person arena in Orlando — will put the spotlight on Trump in the way that he has been craving, positioning him as the main event of the 2020 campaign.
One campaign source described it as a "reset" that will also signal to grassroots supporters and donors alike the start of the campaign season.