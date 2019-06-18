Drew Angerer/Getty Images

A majority of Americans say they think President Trump is going to win a second term.

A new CNN Poll conducted by SSRS, finds 54% say their best guess is that Trump will win the 2020 election even as the President's reviews on issues other than the economy remain largely negative.

The new numbers on Trump are a reversal from December, when a narrow majority of 51% said they thought Trump would lose his bid for re-election.

The shift over that time comes mostly among those who disapprove of Trump's handling of the presidency.

In December, 81% said they thought the President would lose, and now, that's fallen to 67%

At the same time, the share who approve of the President and think he will win has held mostly steady (88% now vs. 85% in December).

When these people are asked to explain in their own words why they disapprove of Trump, Trump's behavior is a central reason.

Here's why people said they disapprove:

Lying (13%)

Racism (11%)

Incompetence (11%)

Not acting presidential (7%)

Immigration, (7%), is the only specific issue that merits mention by 5% or more

Those who approve of the way Trump is handling his job as President instead focus on his accomplishments and on issues.

Here's why people said they approve: