Alex Wong/Getty Images

Over the last few months, President Trump has complained to aides and advisers that cable TV networks had largely stopped airing his campaign rallies live as they did in 2016, two sources familiar with his comments said. It led the President's campaign aides to contemplate different ways to gin up news interest in Trump's rallies.

What's adding to Trump's frustrations: He watched as one Democratic candidate after the next launched their presidential campaigns, swinging the media spotlight — to varying degrees of success —away from him and onto his would-be successors.

Campaign aides are hopeful that today's spectacle — a mega rally at a 20,000 person arena in Orlando — will put the spotlight on Trump in the way that he has been craving, positioning him as the main event of the 2020 campaign.

One campaign source described it as a "reset" that will also signal to grassroots supporters and donors alike the start of the campaign season.