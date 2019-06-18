Trump to announce re-election bid at Florida rally
Trump fights to regain 2020 spotlight with Orlando launch
Over the last few months, President Trump has complained to aides and advisers that cable TV networks had largely stopped airing his campaign rallies live as they did in 2016, two sources familiar with his comments said. It led the President's campaign aides to contemplate different ways to gin up news interest in Trump's rallies.
What's adding to Trump's frustrations: He watched as one Democratic candidate after the next launched their presidential campaigns, swinging the media spotlight — to varying degrees of success —away from him and onto his would-be successors.
Campaign aides are hopeful that today's spectacle — a mega rally at a 20,000 person arena in Orlando — will put the spotlight on Trump in the way that he has been craving, positioning him as the main event of the 2020 campaign.
One campaign source described it as a "reset" that will also signal to grassroots supporters and donors alike the start of the campaign season.
Hundreds line up for Trump's kickoff rally
Hundreds of people in folding chairs sporting Trump t-shirts and "Make America Great Again" hats were camped out this morning ahead of President Trump's kickoff rally in Orlando.
Some people arrived at the Amway Center Monday evening to sleep overnight. However, the crowd certainly did not number in the “thousands” as Trump suggested in a tweet Monday.
Read Trump's tweet:
The Amway Center holds 20,000 people and Trump has claimed 100,000 people have registered for the event. The campaign has creatively compensated for expected overflow crowds with “45 Fest,” where supporters can watch on screens outdoors with food trucks and live music. Thunderstorms are again expected this afternoon.
Here's what it looked like outside Amway Center:
President Trump expected to formally launch re-election campaign at tonight's rally
President Trump will formally launch his re-election campaign tonight at a rally in Orlando, Florida.
In a tweet, Trump said first lady Melania Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence will to be there.
The event is largely symbolic, as the President has made it clear he is running for a second term since he took office in January 2017. On the day of his inauguration, Trump filed formally to run for a second term in 2020. The President has also held multiple re-election rallies, the first in February 2017.