In seeking a meeting with special counsel Jack Smith’s team, former President Donald Trump’s lawyers hoped to at least delay any potential plans for a grand jury to hand up an indictment Thursday, people briefed on the plans said.

The grand jury, which has been investigating efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, has convened at a federal courthouse in Washington, DC, today.

Trump’s lawyers believe that if the grand jury does not approve an indictment Thursday, the meeting may buy the former president at least a few more weeks.

The team also expected to discuss the logistics of how a potential indictment and arraignment of the former president would work, another source familiar with the legal team’s thinking tells CNN.

Some context: Trump’s political and legal strategy has been to delay any possible trials — including until potentially after the 2024 election — and to put the Justice Department in an uncomfortable position where they are pursuing a prosecution of President Joe Biden’s chief 2024 rival even as primary voters are beginning to have their say.

Every day they can push back the handing up of an indictment is a day that pushes back an ultimate trial date.