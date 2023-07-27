Audio
The latest on the special counsel's Trump 2020 election and January 6 probe

By Matt Meyer and Aditi Sangal, CNN

Updated 12:31 p.m. ET, July 27, 2023
1 min ago

Special counsel Jack Smith attended meeting with Trump’s legal team today

From CNN's Kristen Holmes

Special counsel Jack Smith attended the meeting with former President Donald Trump’s legal team on Thursday, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The two teams met Thursday as a potential federal indictment looms, sources familiar with the matter tell CNN.

CNN has reached out to the Justice Department for comment.

19 min ago

Special counsel concludes meeting with Trump's lawyers without guidance about timing of possible indictment

From CNN's Kristen Holmes, Alayna Treene, Casey Gannon, Holmes Lybrand and Katelyn Polantz

A meeting between former President Donald Trump’s defense lawyers and the special counsel Jack Smith’s office has concluded without Trump’s team getting any guidance about the timing of a possible indictment, sources familiar with the matter tell CNN.

Meanwhile, there has been more activity around the grand jury meeting Thursday at the federal courthouse in Washington, DC.

The grand jury, which has been investigating efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, has reconvened at the courthouse after breaking for more than an hour.

Also, several prosecutors from Smith’s office arrived at the courthouse, joining another prosecutor who arrived earlier this morning.

14 min ago

Trump's team hoped to delay a possible indictment by meeting with special counsel

From CNN's Evan Perez, Jamie Gangel, Sara Murray and Tierney Sneed

In seeking a meeting with special counsel Jack Smith’s team, former President Donald Trump’s lawyers hoped to at least delay any potential plans for a grand jury to hand up an indictment Thursday, people briefed on the plans said.

The grand jury, which has been investigating efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, has convened at a federal courthouse in Washington, DC, today.

Trump’s lawyers believe that if the grand jury does not approve an indictment Thursday, the meeting may buy the former president at least a few more weeks.

The team also expected to discuss the logistics of how a potential indictment and arraignment of the former president would work, another source familiar with the legal team’s thinking tells CNN.

Some context: Trump’s political and legal strategy has been to delay any possible trials — including until potentially after the 2024 election — and to put the Justice Department in an uncomfortable position where they are pursuing a prosecution of President Joe Biden’s chief 2024 rival even as primary voters are beginning to have their say.

Every day they can push back the handing up of an indictment is a day that pushes back an ultimate trial date.

12 min ago

Trump's legal team met with the special counsel today as potential indictment looms

From CNN's Kristen Holmes, Evan Perez, Jamie Gangel, Kaitlan Collins and Katelyn Polantz

Former President Donald Trump's legal team met Thursday with special counsel Jack Smith as a potential federal indictment looms, multiple sources familiar with the matter tell CNN.

Trump announced last week that he’d been named as a target of Smith’s investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election and events leading up to the January 6 attack on the US Capitol. 

This is the second time Trump is facing potential charges brought by Smith's team. Trump was charged earlier this year in Smith's probe into the mishandling of classified documents from his White House.

He was also notified by prosecutors ahead of time that he was a target in the documents probe. His lawyers met with prosecutors from Smith's team around the time he was notified, and the classified documents indictment was then brought against him later that month.

4 min ago

What we know about the special counsel investigation into Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election

From CNN's Dan Berman, Kaitlan Collins, Zachary Cohen, Paula Reid, Sara Murray and Katelyn Polantz

Special counsel Jack Smith and his prosecutors have been looking at the various ways former President Donald Trump tried to overturn his 2020 electoral loss despite some of his top officials advising him against the ideas.

Prosecutors have been interested in a December 18 Oval Office meeting, a sign of the special counsel’s broader effort to home in on the actions of several Trump lawyers and allies during the period from December 14, 2020, to January 6, 2021.

The December 14 date is of particular interest to prosecutors, sources told CNN earlier this month. On that day, slates of alternate Republican electors in seven battleground states signed certificates falsely asserting Trump had won. Also that day, members of the Electoral College met in all 50 states to officially cast their ballots, declaring Joe Biden the winner with 306 electoral votes to Trump’s 232.

Investigators have focused on efforts to recruit the illegitimate electors, have them sign certificates falsely asserting Trump had won, and then use them as a pretense to pressure then-Vice President Mike Pence to delay certification of Biden’s Electoral College win on January 6.

At least one witness has told prosecutors that Trump allies asked Pence to question the legitimacy of Biden’s electors in those seven states based on unfounded claims about widespread voter fraud and kick the decision of certification back to the states themselves, one source said.

Trump has been fighting to keep former advisers from testifying about certain conversations, citing executive and attorney-client privileges to keep information confidential or slow down criminal investigators.