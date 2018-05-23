President Trump said he's working on a plan to deduct aid money from the home countries of undocumented immigrants who commit crimes in the US.

"We're going to work out something where every time somebody comes in from a certain country, we're going to deduct a rather large amount of money from what we give them in aid," Trump said.

A participant in the immigration roundtable discussion said that if an undocumented immigrant is convicted of a crime and their home country doesn't take them back within six months, they're released. (A program called "catch and release," which Trump wants to end.)

“What country would take back these people that our fellow crimefighters have just described? Nobody would take them back. We have to change those laws, Mr. President," the speaker said.

Trump responded with this:

"Many of these countries we give tremendous amounts of aid to — tens of millions of dollars — and we’re working on a plan to deduct a lot of the aid because I happen to believe it’s not so hard ... They’ll let you think they are trying to stop this. They are not trying to stop it. I think they encourage people from leaving. They don’t want the people that we’re getting in that country.”"So we're going to work out something where every time somebody comes in from a certain country, we're going to deduct a rather large amount of money from what we give them in aid — if we give them aid at all."