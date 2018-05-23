President Trump todayBy Meg Wagner and Veronica Rocha, CNN
NOW: Trump's attending a roundtable on immigration
President Trump is in Bethpage, New York, which is on Long Island, to attend a roundtable discussion on immigration. Law enforcement and local leaders are at the event.
The group will specifically discuss the MS-13 gang and immigration policies.
Later this afternoon, Trump will head to New York City.
President Trump shakes Rosenstein's hand at immigration event
President Trump shook Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein's hand and appeared to give him a pat on the back as he walked into the room for the Long Island roundtable.
Just yesterday, Trump declined to answer a question about whether he still has confidence in Rosenstein.
At the top of his remarks, Trump thanked Rosenstein along with other officials in attendance at the immigration roundtable today.
Catch up: Here's what has been going on between Trump and Rosenstein.
There have been 10 press briefings in past 30 days
From CNN's Allie Malloy
In the past 30 days, there have been 10 on-camera press briefings.
That number does not include one AF1 gaggle w/ Raj Shah and a briefing with Bolton the day of the Iran announcement (both marked in red below).
The average press briefing in the past 30 days was only 17.3 minutes long.
(Note: Trump did hold two press conferences with foreign leaders in that time. There was no briefing on those days. On May 4, there was no gaggle when Trump was traveling, as he spoke for reporters for a few minutes off camera but on the record.)