Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe arrived at Mar-a-Lago in Florida yesterday. He was greeted by President Trump for two days of meetings and events.

Shortly after Abe's arrival, Trump told reporters they'd be discussing trade, military and security:

Trump and Abe are expected to discuss the "maximum pressure" campaign on North Korea ahead of Trump's expected meeting with Kim Jong Un this spring. Yesterday, Trump said that meeting will come "very soon."

Later on Tuesday, Trump, Abe and their wives went for a "friendship walk." The leaders and first ladies stopped briefly to talk to reporters.

"We getting a lot of things done," Trump said. "A lot of great things between our two countries."

Here's White House footage of the walk: